I Tried on 13 of Reformation's Best Spring Items That I'm Sure Will Sell Out
Reformation adds new arrivals so frequently that it can be hard to keep up, but as someone who checks those new arrivals several times a week, keep up I do. And let me tell you—I've been blown away by this spring's offerings. My Reformation cart is constantly being added to lately and I've been so curious about so many items that I thought now would be the perfect time to try some of the stand-out spring items on.
Reformation always has a great mix of items, so I opted to try items that reflected that. Among them are a few linen items, as well as a pretty dress, a few cool tops, and sandals both flat and heeled. After trying everything on, I'd have to say that I'd be a happy girl if this was my entire new spring wardrobe.
To see (and shop, of course) the standout spring Reformation pieces I tried on at home, scroll on for my photos and thoughts.
Reformation Tropez Denim Mini Dress
My review: This dress is a vintage-y denim dream. I plan on wearing it year-round, as it looks as good with knee boot and a coat as it does strappy sandals and bare arms. The buttons make it look expensive and the fit and length are perfect for my 5'4" height. I think I might need it in cream too...
Shop the Dress
Reformation Kallie Dress
My review: Reformation has always been known for pretty dresses, and dresses like the Kallie Dress are exactly why. This is the perfect thing to wear to a daytime summer wedding, and the print is so stunning that I promise you'll get compliments. Bonus points for the trend-forward dropped waist.
Shop the Dress
Reformation Callie Cotton Ribbed Sweater Tank
My review: I love a sweater tank in the spring but not one that looks like it belongs in the winter, if that makes sense. With the cropped fit, not-too-heavy knit fabric, and boatneck neckline, this one is perfect for those weird in-between days.
Shop the Tank
Reformation Olina Linen Pants
My review: I've heard the rumors that these are the best linen pants on the market, and they're all true. They're the perfect length and the material isn't thin and see-through like so many other linen pants are. (Pro tip: They may feel a little snug at first but they'll loosen up for a perfect fit, so I suggest ordering your normal size.)
Shop the Pants
Reformation Poppy Jacket
My review: Reformation's tweed jackets never disappoint. I couldn't wait to try this one as the two-button closure gives it a unique feel. IRL the jacket is surprisingly soft and lightweight. It's a bit oversized so if you plan on just wearing thin items under it and are between sizes, I'd suggest sizing down.
Shop the Jacket
Reformation Serenity Bare Sandals
My review: I'm kind of obsessed with Reformation's shoes and I think you should be too. They're so well-made and comfortable and the price points are reasonable for how amazing they are. I love the look of a super bare sandal in the spring and summer so I was itching to try these. They were even more comfortable than they look, and I love that they have a kitten heel. I also love that they don't have a buckle because buckles are annoying.
Shop the Shoes
Reformation Simone Knit Top
My review: I liked this top even more than I thought I would. I think that if you're going to do the peplum trend these days, you should go big or go home. This has a wide stiff peplum white the top is soft and stretchy. It's super comfortable and fun to wear. 10 out of 10.
Shop the Top
Reformation Moya Linen Two Piece
My review: Another thing that Reformation does very well is two-piece sets. This one is so lovely and perfect for so many occasions. I plan on pairing the top and skirt with other items in my closet too, so there's lots of bang for your buck here.
Shop the Set
Reformation Joey Asymmetrical Flat Slides
My review: Satin shoes have been at the top of my spring shopping list, and Reformation definitly got the satin memo. Because of the aforementioned satin, I think that these can easily be dressed up or down. They're shockingly comfortable but I'd suggest going up a half size in these.
Shop the Shoes
Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
My review: Full disclosure: I now own this cardigan in three colors, so yeah, I love it. The fit is better than any other cardigan I've tried, and it's ridiculously soft. My jaw dropped when I saw this pretty baby pink color, and I suggest pre-ordering it while you can.
Shop the Cardigan
Reformation Mason Linen Shorts
My review: I don't know what took me so long to try these cult favorite shorts on. They certainly live up to the enthusiastic hype. The length and comfort level were exactly what I'd hoped for, and I think this Dark Olive color will go with everything. Like the model, I can't wait to pair them with a leather belt.
Shop the Shorts
Reformation Andy Oversized Shirt
My review: I already own a couple of Ref's Will Shirts but they're a bit long for my not-very-long frame, so I was eager to try the Andy shirt. It's a bit shorter and the buttons are covered, so I find that it has more of a polished look. It's quite oversized (I'm wearing an XS), so keep that in mind when ordering.
Shop the Shirt
Reformation Phillipa Linen Dress
My review: Something that I love about Reformation's white linen pieces is that they're lined, so you don't have to worry about them being see-through. This mini dress is so cute and fun. I'd pair it with a leather jacket and heels now to make it more spring-appropriate. (Heads up: It's a fitted style so I'd recommend not sizing down.)
Shop the Dress
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
