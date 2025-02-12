Priyanka Chopra Wore $60 Sneakers to the Airport With a $20,000 Birkin Bag

Whether you have a private jet on call or are a pro at cramming your carry-on into the overhead bins above coach, one thing remains the same about air travel: perfecting the airport outfit. And Priyanka Chopra is the latest A-lister to inspire our on-the-go attire.

The actress was recently spotted landing in Mumbai before her brother's wedding festivities. Clad in a coordinating white long-sleeved button-down and matching shorts with subtle embroidery, the star looked relaxed and ready for the weekend's events. Accessorized with a high-low combo of uber-comfortable classic slip-on checkerboard Vans and a large brown leather Hermès Birken bag, it fits the bill for a quick weekend away—even though we're certain Chopra had a few checked bags to claim.

No matter what your next trip has planned, we recommend taking a note out of this jet-setter's airport outfit guide and experimenting with a combination of affordable favorites and luxury splurges. Keep scrolling to shop Chopra's exact pair of Vans shoes, plus several more colors of the classic checkered design to consider adding to your wardrobe. We'll leave the designer bag in your hands.

Shop Priyanka Chopra's Exact Vans Sneakers

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Priyanka Chopra: Vans shoes; Hermès bag

Vans Classic Slip-On Checkerboard Shoes $60 SHOP NOW White-on-white works with everything.

Shop More Vans Sneakers We Love

Vans Classic Slip-On Checkerboard Shoes $60 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with this classic color combo.

Vans Classic Slip-On Checkerboard Shoes $60 SHOP NOW Warm taupe is another excellent neutral option.

Vans Classic Slip-On Checkerboard Shoes $60 $45 SHOP NOW These metallic beauties are on our wish list.

Vans Classic Slip-On Checkerboard Shoes $60 SHOP NOW When in doubt, go back to black-on-black.

Vans Classic Slip-On Checkerboard Shoes $60 $55 SHOP NOW If you already have black and white options, go with gray.

Vans Classic Slip-On Checkerboard Shoes $60 $45 SHOP NOW French oak brown looks fresh for spring.

Vans Classic Slip-On Checkerboard Shoes $60 $45 SHOP NOW More pesto, please!

Vans Classic Slip-On Checkerboard Shoes $60 $45 SHOP NOW Rich coffee checks look understated and elevated at the same time.