Priyanka Chopra Wore $60 Sneakers to the Airport With a $20,000 Birkin Bag
Whether you have a private jet on call or are a pro at cramming your carry-on into the overhead bins above coach, one thing remains the same about air travel: perfecting the airport outfit. And Priyanka Chopra is the latest A-lister to inspire our on-the-go attire.
The actress was recently spotted landing in Mumbai before her brother's wedding festivities. Clad in a coordinating white long-sleeved button-down and matching shorts with subtle embroidery, the star looked relaxed and ready for the weekend's events. Accessorized with a high-low combo of uber-comfortable classic slip-on checkerboard Vans and a large brown leather Hermès Birken bag, it fits the bill for a quick weekend away—even though we're certain Chopra had a few checked bags to claim.
No matter what your next trip has planned, we recommend taking a note out of this jet-setter's airport outfit guide and experimenting with a combination of affordable favorites and luxury splurges. Keep scrolling to shop Chopra's exact pair of Vans shoes, plus several more colors of the classic checkered design to consider adding to your wardrobe. We'll leave the designer bag in your hands.
Shop Priyanka Chopra's Exact Vans Sneakers
On Priyanka Chopra: Vans shoes; Hermès bag
Shop More Vans Sneakers We Love
Rich coffee checks look understated and elevated at the same time.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
