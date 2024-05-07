"Fairytale Blusher" Was By Far the Prettiest Makeup Trend at the Met Gala
If there was one Met Gala trend that was everywhere on the red carpet, it was fairytale blusher. With the Met exhibition theme for 2024 revolving around sleeping beauties and the dress code inspired by the book The Garden Of Time, the celebrity makeup looks all took on a whimsical vibe that wouldn't look out of place from a fairytale.
There were several enviable blusher moments from the night to unpack. Think ethereal skin and radiant, glowing blush in a range of pretty hues and stunning finishes. Ayo Edebiri's featured a bright and shimmering fuchsia on the apples of her cheeks, while Kendall Jenner and Camila Morrone's took on a folklore flush—think a pretty sun-kissed flush across the cheeks and over the nose that would make Snow White gasp. Then we had Anok Yai and Greta Lee graced the carpet with ethereal highlighted blush. Truly, this year's makeup looks were the fairest of them all.
Ready to see the best fairytale blusher looks from the night? Scroll ahead and prepare to be enchanted by the best blusher moments from the Met Gala 2024 and the exact products to get the look.
Fairytale Blusher Met Gala 2024 Looks
I am stunned by Ayo Edebiri's glowing fuchsia blush here, which was masterfully created by Dana Delaney using Ilia beauty's Color Haze in Sing and the Multistick in Fine Romance.
Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who is the fairest of them all? It may well be this ethereal flush on Greta Lee created by celebrity makeup artist Nina Park. Using Addiction Beauty, she created a watercolour flush high on the cheeks for an pretty, glassy flush. Addiction Beauty isn't available in the UK, but you can get a similar look with NARS Afterglow Blush.
Zendaya is giving all the villain vibes with this look, which sees her berry-toned blusher sweep over her cheeks and seamlessly blend into her eyeshadow. The makeup was created by Zendaya's go-to celebrity makeup artist, Sheika Daley. The makeup products used are yet to be announced, but with Zendaya being a Lancome ambassador you can get her blusher is from the French beauty brand.
Kendall Jenner's take on fairytale blush sees a sun-kissed sweep of colour across her cheeks and nose, created by celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips. Jenner is a L'Oréal Paris ambassador, so we have a feeling she would've worn this very affordable blusher on the red carpet.
The diamond of the season, Phoebe Dynevor, wore this incredibly pretty blush from Charlotte Tilbury, created by the makeup artists and brand founder's niece, Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury. In the behind the scenes images, it looks like she has used a cream blusher on Dynevor—most likely the Matte Beauty Blush Wand.
Another look that could have been plucked straight from a storybook was Camila Morrone's fairytale flush, which was swept across her cheeks and nose for a pretty 'caught in the sun' blush. Create the look with a cream blusher by dotting it across the cheeks and sweeping a touch on the nose for an au naturale hint of colour.
I'm mesmerised by Sydney Sweeney's shimmering look, including her radiant blusher which is applied all over the cheek. Celebrity makeup artist Mellisa Hernandez layered three Armani Beauty cheek products to create the glow.
I am floored by Anok Yai's princess-worthy blush and highlighter placement created by celebrity makeup artist Sheika Daley. Product deets are yet to come, but Rare Beauty's newest blusher is ideal to get the look.
Another look that I reckon Sleeping Beauty would approve of is Karlie Kloss. Her softly diffused blush look was created by celebrity makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, using Estée Lauder blush in the shade Rebellious Rose.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
