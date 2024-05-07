"Fairytale Blusher" Was By Far the Prettiest Makeup Trend at the Met Gala

If there was one Met Gala trend that was everywhere on the red carpet, it was fairytale blusher. With the Met exhibition theme for 2024 revolving around sleeping beauties and the dress code inspired by the book The Garden Of Time, the celebrity makeup looks all took on a whimsical vibe that wouldn't look out of place from a fairytale.



There were several enviable blusher moments from the night to unpack. Think ethereal skin and radiant, glowing blush in a range of pretty hues and stunning finishes. Ayo Edebiri's featured a bright and shimmering fuchsia on the apples of her cheeks, while Kendall Jenner and Camila Morrone's took on a folklore flush—think a pretty sun-kissed flush across the cheeks and over the nose that would make Snow White gasp. Then we had Anok Yai and Greta Lee graced the carpet with ethereal highlighted blush. Truly, this year's makeup looks were the fairest of them all.



Ready to see the best fairytale blusher looks from the night? Scroll ahead and prepare to be enchanted by the best blusher moments from the Met Gala 2024 and the exact products to get the look.

Fairytale Blusher Met Gala 2024 Looks

I am stunned by Ayo Edebiri's glowing fuchsia blush here, which was masterfully created by Dana Delaney using Ilia beauty's Color Haze in Sing and the Multistick in Fine Romance.

ILIA Beauty Color Haze in Sing £32 SHOP NOW

ILIA Beauty Multi-Stick in Fine Romance £36 SHOP NOW

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who is the fairest of them all? It may well be this ethereal flush on Greta Lee created by celebrity makeup artist Nina Park. Using Addiction Beauty, she created a watercolour flush high on the cheeks for an pretty, glassy flush. Addiction Beauty isn't available in the UK, but you can get a similar look with NARS Afterglow Blush.

NARS Afterglow Liquid Blush £31 SHOP NOW

Zendaya is giving all the villain vibes with this look, which sees her berry-toned blusher sweep over her cheeks and seamlessly blend into her eyeshadow. The makeup was created by Zendaya's go-to celebrity makeup artist, Sheika Daley. The makeup products used are yet to be announced, but with Zendaya being a Lancome ambassador you can get her blusher is from the French beauty brand.

Lancôme Blush Subtil, 473 Keep Calm & Blush £34 £28 SHOP NOW

Kendall Jenner's take on fairytale blush sees a sun-kissed sweep of colour across her cheeks and nose, created by celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips. Jenner is a L'Oréal Paris ambassador, so we have a feeling she would've worn this very affordable blusher on the red carpet.

L'Oréal Paris Melon Dollar Baby Blush 03 £9 SHOP NOW

The diamond of the season, Phoebe Dynevor, wore this incredibly pretty blush from Charlotte Tilbury, created by the makeup artists and brand founder's niece, Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury. In the behind the scenes images, it looks like she has used a cream blusher on Dynevor—most likely the Matte Beauty Blush Wand.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand £30 SHOP NOW

Another look that could have been plucked straight from a storybook was Camila Morrone's fairytale flush, which was swept across her cheeks and nose for a pretty 'caught in the sun' blush. Create the look with a cream blusher by dotting it across the cheeks and sweeping a touch on the nose for an au naturale hint of colour.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush £22 SHOP NOW

I'm mesmerised by Sydney Sweeney's shimmering look, including her radiant blusher which is applied all over the cheek. Celebrity makeup artist Mellisa Hernandez layered three Armani Beauty cheek products to create the glow.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Cheek Tint £36 SHOP NOW

Armani Beauty Armani Luminous Silk Glow £39 SHOP NOW

Armani Beauty Fluid Sheer Highlighter 02 £31 SHOP NOW

I am floored by Anok Yai's princess-worthy blush and highlighter placement created by celebrity makeup artist Sheika Daley. Product deets are yet to come, but Rare Beauty's newest blusher is ideal to get the look.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush £26 SHOP NOW

Another look that I reckon Sleeping Beauty would approve of is Karlie Kloss. Her softly diffused blush look was created by celebrity makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, using Estée Lauder blush in the shade Rebellious Rose.