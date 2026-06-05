Wondering What to Wear to a Summer Wedding? These Are The Expert-Backed Dresses To Know About
Ahead, Réalisation Par co-founder and design director Teale Talbot shares her cardinal rules for selecting the perfect summer wedding guest dresses, whilst fashion writer Ava Gilchrist breaks down the best styles to wear to each type of ceremony.
Much like the scent of fresh jasmine and a sweet humidity that hangs low and hot, love is certainly in the air. In London, you see these public displays of affection everywhere you look, from the paramours holding one another’s hands over glasses of pét nat at a local buzzy wine bar, to the sheer amount of bodies embracing on the open park spaces dotted throughout the city. Further testament of this fact, however, is that every little white chapel from here to Suffolk, the Cotswolds and Cornwall is filled each weekend with the grandest romantic gestures of them all—a wedding.
Indeed, the summer wedding season for 2026 is in full swing. Invitations have been sent out, bridal showers have been thrown, and floral arrangements have been made. Still, a perennial question that faces any attendee is the matter of what to wear. Selecting a style to say ‘I Do’ to isn’t a matter of fishing something out of your wardrobe the morning of the nuptials, though. Speaking to Teale Talbot, the co-founder of Réalisation Par, which specialises in slinky dresses rendered in magnetic prints that are undoubtedly a summer wedding staple, she tells me that she always thinks the best place to begin is to reframe your mindset and “look for a forever piece rather than just a dress for one event”.
“It’s important to find something that captures the memory and the feeling of the moment, but that you’ll genuinely want to wear again afterwards,” Talbot adds. “The most beautiful dresses become part of your life rather than something you wear once and forget about.” This season specifically, the Australian-born, London-based design director reveals that the key summer wedding guest dresses will all feature “soft, feminine silhouettes”. Key trends include “bias cuts, open backs, halter necklines and delicate straps”, noting these adhere to the discernible shift “away from anything too structured or over complicated” and “towards dresses that move naturally with the body”.
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This idea of effortlessness is what permeates the best summer wedding guest dresses, Talbot adds. “Comfort is everything. If you feel restricted or uncomfortable by the afternoon, it changes your entire energy. I always think the best dresses are the ones you don’t have to think about once you put them on,” she continues. “Silk dresses work beautifully because they move with the body and still feel elegant after hours of wear. If you can dance in it, sit in it and still feel amazing at midnight, then it’s the right dress.”
As for how to style these pieces? “Slightly undone hair, sun-kissed skin and minimal jewellery. Nothing too overdone. Dresses always look best when they feel natural and lived in. There’s something very modern about simplicity and not looking too perfect.” You don’t have to tell us to ditch our V V Rouleaux-esuqe and Andie Macdowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral-inspired hats…
To have and to hold, uncover below the very best summer wedding guest dresses for every kind of ceremony.
The Best Wedding Guest Dresses for Summer 2026, Per Each Type of Ceremony
1. The Town Hall Wedding
Style Notes: A short and sweet civil service hosted within the marble confines of your closest town hall has become somewhat of the ceremony du jour. From Marlybeone to Hackney, these inner-city suburbs have become awash in dried botanical confetti and swaths of angelic whites as newlyweds exit the venue and enter this new chapter of their lives, a stone’s throw from the bustling city streets that make London such an exciting and vibrant capital.
As a result, the dress code is certainly less formal than in other settings, and you’ll often find yourself seeking out ways to breathe new life into a timeless slip or formerly-loved treasure instead of buying a whole new look for these kinds of celebrations. Echoing this sensibility, Talbot admits that she thinks rewearing pieces is incredibly chic and luxurious. “The women with the best style have a signature look and always repeat things. They just style them differently each time.” So, invest in something that can serve as a blank canvas. As Charli XCX said, fall in love again and again.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Jillian Silk Dress
Silky, sensual and elegant. This buttery hue sets the town for a sun-kissed and joyful day ahead.
H&M
Cowl-Neck Viscose Satin Dress
With a daring open back and dramatically plunged silhouette, this style means business.
H&M
Rhinestone-Strap Satin Dress
Designed to see you through wherever the night takes you, this dress is the definition of an expensive-looking high-street find.
Réalisation Par
The Cora
The most lust-worthy dress of the summer also happens to be one of the best summer wedding dresses. With a balmy colour palette and effortless silhouette, the striped print brings movement and flair.
2. The Destination Wedding
Style Notes: When the invite demands international flights, you might as well use the travel to your advantage and pack with you a dreamy ensemble that gives you an excuse to dress up. Anything can happen when you’re abroad, especially as venues like Tonnara Di Scopello in Sicily and Hotel Corazón in Mallorca become popular haunts.
“For a destination wedding, practicality is just as important as the style,” Talbot tells me. “You want something lightweight, easy to travel with and comfortable in heat, but still romantic. Soft silks and prints always work beautifully.” Still, there’s something to be said for maximising the contents of your carry-on. “A dress can feel completely different when slung casually on holiday with flats and oversized sunglasses versus styled for a wedding with heels and jewellery,” Talbot says. So why not make the most of this investment and style it both ways?
Shop the Look:
Zimmermannwear
Alchemy Billow Maxi Dress
Stepping straight off the spring/summer 2026 runway and right into your summer wedding wardrobe arsenal, this style embraces the fluidity of the Aegean with the colour palette of the Balearics.