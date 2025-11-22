Welcome to Out of Office…, Who What Wear UK's chic travel guide that provides you with the most stylish take on any given destination by tapping creatives who know where to stay, what to eat and, more importantly, which items to pack. This month, conscious fashion and lifestyle creator Kelly Eastwood shares her tips for a memorable trip to Kenya.
I was raised in Kenya, just as my father was before me, where wide-open savannahs, endless coastlines, and a deep respect for nature shaped the way I see the world. Fashion became my lens of storytelling, but conservation has always been at the heart of who I am. Today, I’m proud to be an ambassador for No More Plastic and Local Ocean Conservation in Watamu, the coastal village where I grew up, and a friend to both the WWF UK and Tusk - helping to protect the marine life and habitats that made my childhood so magical.
Now, I divide my time between Kenya and London with my five-year-old (and another little one on the way), and it feels more important than ever to pass on my love of the natural world to them from an early age. Kenya is more than just a destination; it’s a place of vibrant culture, unrivalled wildlife, and extraordinary beauty - and I can’t wait to share some of my insider favourites with you.
1. Ol Malo – A family-owned lodge on the edge of the Laikipia plateau, blending luxury with conservation. Days here mean horseback rides, wild walks, opportunities to connect with local communities, and starlit suppers.
2. Watamu Villa Rental – Nothing beats waking up to the sound of the Indian Ocean; the dazzling white-sand beaches, winding mangroves, and warm turquoise waters teeming with marine life. Renting a villa in Watamu gives you privacy, space, and a true connection to the beach paradise I call home.
3. House in the Wild – A hidden gem on the edge of the Maasai Mara, this eco-retreat is family-friendly and offers front-row access to wildlife while remaining deeply rooted in community and conservation
1. Cultiva (Nairobi) – A farm-to-table favourite that’s buzzing with creativity and bold, seasonal flavours.
2. Peponi Hotel (Lamu) – Perched right on Shela Beach, this is a legendary spot for sundowners and fresh seafood, with views that stretch into eternity.
3. The Talisman (Nairobi) – An eclectic restaurant set in a leafy Karen garden, perfect for long, relaxed lunches.
Where to Shop
1. Village Market (Nairobi) – Here you’ll find everything from contemporary Kenyan designers and craft collectives to international brands, alongside art galleries, cafés, and weekend markets that showcase local talent.
2. Watamu Village – Full of hidden gems and handmade treasures; shopping here supports the coastal community directly. The Italian ice cream is also a must.
3. Camp & Lodge Gift Shops – Often overlooked, these are wonderful places to pick up exquisitely made local pieces while also supporting artisans and conservation projects.
1. On the Beach – Try kitesurfing, go deep-sea diving, have sundowners on a traditional Swahili dhow, and take part in local conservation projects: join a beach clean-up, visit a rehabilitation centre, or even release a rehabilitated turtle back into the wild.
2. On Safari – Nothing short of transformative. Guided game drives bring you face-to-face with elephants, lions, giraffes, and zebras, while expert rangers share stories of the ecosystem and the conservation work that keeps it thriving.
3. Give Back – The most meaningful way to leave Kenya is with a positive footprint. Support community initiatives, conservation organisations, or artisan collectives even after your trip - whether by donating, spreading awareness, or buying directly from them online.