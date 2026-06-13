Inside the One-Year-Old Luxury Retreat in Mexico Where All the Fashion Girls Are Vacationing RN

Welcome to Fashion's Finest Stays, a travel series where we lend our fashion-editor POV to the world of hospitality. Here, we'll give you exclusive insider access to the world's most renowned hotels and resorts, uncovering every detail you'd ever want to know before you book.
Luxury travelers are harder to impress than ever. Farm-to-table dining, world-class service, endless amenities, and the rare ability to make you feel like the only guest on the property are no longer differentiators—they're expectations. The stylish hotels receiving all the buzz in 2026 aren't excelling in just one area—they're delivering exceptional experiences across the board. That's exactly why Rosewood Mandarina has become the latest obsession among the fashion and in-the-know travel set.
Tucked along Mexico's Pacific coastline in the Riviera Nayarit, about an hour north of Puerto Vallarta International Airport, sits Rosewood Mandarina. It's set on 565 acres, which is grand in scale but feels deeply intimate. It's less like a resort and more like a private world. It unfolds across a lush landscape where the jungle, beach, and mountains converge, creating a setting that instantly justifies every mile traveled to get there.
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At just over one year old (opened in April 2025), it's still far from being touched by everyone. Luckily, though, I had the opportunity to visit at the end of May and quickly understood the appeal—it has it all. The world-class experience began the moment I landed. A private driver greeted me at the airport and brought me through the gates (tight security, so I instantly felt safe, must I add), where I was welcomed with a sacred tejuino (a pineapple-meets-fermented-corn beverage) in a beautiful ceramic cup. It was a thoughtful introduction to a three-night stay defined by warm hospitality, local culture, and meticulous attention to detail. Keep reading to discover more about the pampering and the endless experiences Rosewood Mandarina has to offer, as well as the top summer fashion travel trends I packed.
The first thing you'll notice when you arrive at Rosewood Mandarina is the feeling that you've entered a world of its own—one carved between rainforest-covered mountains and the sea. There's an immediate sense of calm that settles over you, grounding you in nature and setting the tone for the restorative and magical stay ahead.
After a seamless check-in process, you're introduced to your personal butler, who serves as your dedicated point of contact throughout your stay. Whether finalizing dinner reservations, booking excursions, ordering room service, or requesting that your bath be drawn for your evening wind-down, they're there for you. After that, your butler will give you a tour of the property, which for me started with sharing insight on how Rosewood Mandarina honors Mexican culture through art and design.
The influences are impossible to miss. In the lobby, the roofing and walls are made of materials that look like ropes, inspired by looms used by the Indigenous people to make clothes, thread by thread. There is also beautiful Huichol beadwork, known as "chaquira," which my butler told me is made by placing each bead individually. Also featured are colorful murals, stamped linen canvases, and beaded animal figures found throughout the resort, created by artists whose work is rooted in Mexico and has strong ties to the Pacific Coast. Rosewood Mandarina also celebrates Mexican heritage at The Artisan Boutique, located by the beach, which offers a curated selection of Mexican ceramics, woven vessels, textiles, and authentic crafts that reflect the region's textures and traditions.
After exploring the lobby, you'll be transported to your suite or villa via a private golf cart. You'll quickly notice that the property's design clearly prioritizes guests' privacy. While some accommodations are paired within the same structure, each has its own walkway and entrance. I stayed in a Flatland Suite, located on the lowest flat part of the property, but there are also ocean-view mountain suites, poolside suites, poolside villas, and mountaintop villas. No matter the type, each accommodation is just as picturesque and spacious as the next, and all come with a private plunge pool, bathtub, outdoor shower, a terrace, and butler service.
For those who are curious if I'd return, the answer is an easy yes. Rosewood Mandarina truly has it all, and three nights was a good amount of time to spend there, but certainly not enough.
Rosewood Mandarina offers something for those who want relaxation and for those who want adventure. As for the experiences, guests can book a guided hike through the rainforest and see the ancient tree, called La Abuela, zip-line through the jungle, surf on the Pacific, or take tennis or pickleball lessons. The property also features a nine-hole par-three course plus an additional challenge hole. The polo and equestrian center is not to be missed, though. Guests can enjoy horseback and polo lessons as well as trail rides that lead to the beach. You might even be able to catch a polo tournament. Lastly, cooking and cocktail-making classes are offered.
During my stay, I participated in the cooking class, which I highly recommend. It was very hands-on. I learned how to make homemade corn tortillas using a roller, then a tortilla press. I also made guacamole and salsa using the molcajete (a tool made of hand-carved volcanic rock). The class wrapped up with a chance to enjoy the creations alongside chicken and steak fajitas.
The culinary experience at Rosewood Mandarina is so exceptional that there is no need to venture beyond the resort for a meal. Guests can enjoy three distinct restaurants and a cliffside cocktail bar, Barra Peñasco, which has a tree house–inspired aesthetic. During my visit, it featured a residency by Mexico City's Handshake Speakeasy, currently celebrated as the second-best bar globally for its creative mixology and inviting atmosphere.
For food, the options range from refined Japanese to Spanish coastal cuisine. Toppu is the mountaintop Japanese restaurant led by chef Diego Muñoz, complete with an open irori, a sushi counter, and a special room that can accommodate large parties. The menu features everything from traditional tuna cut rolls to marinated fried chicken. For a taste of Spanish cuisine, you can head to Buena Onda, a casual restaurant set right on the beach. It offers everything from grilled seafood and tapas to paellas and sangria. Highly recommend booking a reservation for sunset. Last but not least is Buena Onda, which is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The menu captures the essence of true Mexican home cooking—think tortilla soup, ceviche, and crudos.
The Asaya Spa is one of the most special places on the property. Designed around two magnificent ancient parota trees, its square layout creates a serene sanctuary that feels deeply connected to the natural world. The towering trees lend a powerful, grounding energy, symbolizing the connection between Mother Earth and nature. Even if you don't book a treatment, I highly recommend visiting the spa just to see it.
Beyond the beautiful design, the spa offers endless wellness experiences. There's a 24-hour fitness center, a selection of Wixárika-inspired treatments, a sauna, a steam room, and a cold plunge pool. I enjoyed a deep-tissue massage, customized with an aromatic oil chosen to match my intention for the day—whether belief, resilience, visualization, or mindfulness. My therapist, Linda, started the treatment by rubbing the oil in her hands and placing them over my nose, inviting me to inhale its earthy aroma and relax my body. The massage itself was thoughtful and restorative, with every movement feeling purposeful. She concluded the experience with a soothing sound bath.
During my stay, I had the opportunity to join a wellness retreat hosted by Pilates instructor Amanda Kassar of Core Club in L.A. While I wasn't "officially" part of the retreat, I was welcomed to join the experience and quickly understood why so many women travel to Kassar's event or her classes on a daily basis.
"I chose Rosewood Mandarina because the property lent itself to amazing spots to do all of my classes," Kassar tells me. "I was able to [have a class] in the jungle, next to the beach, on top of the mountain overlooking the view, and underneath a sacred tree." She also notes that there is so much for retreat guests to do in their free time—tennis, pickleball, hiking, and horseback riding. "The spa is amazing too," she adds. "You don't have to leave, and the food and the hospitality are unmatched."
The retreat brought together an incredible group of women, many of whom have been longtime members of Kassar's community. What stood out wasn't just the backdrops for the Pilates sessions or the way I saw and felt results in my body after just two classes, but the genuine connections formed. There was a sense of ease and camaraderie that felt rare and refreshing.
"What sets my retreat apart from others is the community that I've built," Kassar says. "People enjoy spending time with each other, meeting one another, and working out together really brings that connection."
Although Pilates classes were offered twice a day—one at 7 a.m. and another at 5 p.m.—the retreat felt less like a fitness getaway and more like an opportunity to reconnect with yourself and others. This was Core Club's first retreat at Rosewood Mandarina, but Kassar told me she'd love to return to the property. She also has her sights set on Rosewood Mayakoba. So keep your eyes peeled. I know I will be.
Packing for Rosewood Mandarina requires a suitcase that strikes a balance between adventure and luxury. One moment you might be hiking, zip-lining, or squeezing in a sunrise workout, and the next you're settling into a lounge chair with nowhere to be but the beach, and later grabbing drinks at a cocktail bar that closely resembles a tree house.
For the active side of the trip, I packed leggings, athletic shorts, sports bras, and lightweight tanks. I also thankfully brought a light, sporty layer, which I threw over my athleisure for early morning workouts. The rest of my wardrobe centered around easy resort dressing.
During the day, I lived in bikinis and one-piece swimsuits paired with oversize linen button-down shirts, sarongs, colorful flip-flops, all of which I completed with beaded necklaces and different raffia bags. The rooms are stocked with a chic beach tote for guests to use, so if you happen to forget one, no worries.
Evenings call for a slightly elevated version of that same effortless seaside aesthetic. I packed three lightweight, neutral maxi dresses and styled them with fun accessories such as a beaded pouch bag and bold earrings. For shoes, I alternated between black and ivory kitten-heel flip-flops, polished with the heels yet still retaining that casual, laid-back edge from the thong design. And because protecting your skin from the sun is essential, as any luxury traveler in 2026 knows, I have to add that a spray tan is a warm-weather vacation must. I got mine from Golden Girls in NYC, which I couldn't recommend more. The natural and lasting tan was the perfect finishing touch, allowing me to feel confident in any of my outfits.