I Stayed at the Luxury Hotel Brand Fashion People Dream About—5 Details That Impressed Me the Most

Fashion people, including myself, love nice things. Our preferred state is being engulfed in beauty, so when we travel, it isn’t just about what we pack, it’s about where we stay. The Bvlgari brand has managed to tap into the grandeur lifestyle of its jewelry customers by offering them a place to stay in the most prestigious cities around the world. Bvlgari Hotels has 9 properties spanning Paris, Milan, Rome, Tokyo, Shanghai, Beijing, Dubai, Bali, and London with three more locations in the works. While each property has its unique grandeur and reputation, the Milan location specifically piqued the interest of the fashion community. Insiders often commune here during Milan Fashion Week for events or brunch and sit at the bar to see and be seen. All that to say, Bvlgari hotels are on the map when it comes to must-visit destinations for the It crowd and I was itching to experience at least one of these beautiful properties.

I had the pleasure of staying at the Shanghai and Beijing Bvlgari Hotels in China and my expectations were (not shockingly) exceeded. I could gush about the more obvious things you are used to reading about in a hotel review, but I would rather share the finer details that impressed me most. From the spas to the in-room dining menus, these properties exude extravagance in a way that somehow still makes you feel right at home and makes the cost worth every penny.

Foodies from all over the world will find solace in the dining opportunities at the Bvlgari hotels. The Shanghai and Beijing properties, in addition to many other Bvlgari properties worldwide, are home to the Michelin-star restaurant, Il Ristorante – Niko Romito. This restaurant focuses on contemporary Italian fine dining, locally sourced ingredients, and innovative techniques. Before dinner, make a stop at the Bulgari bar for an aperitivo. The drinks are next-level and the food menu here is exceptional as well.

The Shanghai property has two additional dining and beverage options that make the property stand out—Bao Li Xuan and The Whiskey Bar. Bao Li Xuan is a two-Michelin-starred restaurant serving traditional Cantonese cuisine and was hands-down one of the best meals I ate in China. Right across the way is The Whiskey Bar which presents as a cozy and sophisticated way to end your evening. Stop here for a late-night drink consisting of some of the most premium whiskeys around the globe.

I am a sucker for all the little luxuries hotels offer, and the rooms at the Bvlgari Hotel in Shanghai and Beijing exceeded all expectations. My room was constantly replenished with fresh fruits and some sort of dessert from Bvlgari Dolce, the brand's signature chocolate boutique, and before bed, warm local tea and a treat were waiting for me upon my return. The bathroom was stocked with all of the best Bvlgari products, a Dyson hair dryer, and every other “supply” you could think of from razors to toothpaste to adorable wooden toothbrushes. There were also a few memorable services such as a pillow menu, complimentary pressing services, and laundry.

One of my favorite details about the Bvlgari hotels in China was the consistent integration of the local culture. Each morning, I opted for the local breakfast menu consisting of plate upon plate of traditional dishes—beef noodles, rice shao mai, congee, and more. Fresh lychees and dragon fruit were always replenished in my room, and local tea was served at various times, including post-spa treatments and the aforementioned delivery before bedtime. The properties also offer a handful of traditional experiences such as Tai Chi classes and kayaking on the adjacent Liangma River. When it comes time to venture out into the city, you can book a tour guide via the hotel to show you the best cultural landmarks around each city.

The spa is a must-visit if you are staying at a Bvlgari property. The design of the treatment rooms and Roman bath-inspired indoor pool alone are worthy of basking in. I enjoyed a La Mer facial that incorporated traditional Chinese techniques at both locations and left with glowing skin and a calm spirit.

I am not always one to work out while on vacation, but the fitness center at these properties was too nice to skip. The gym offers refreshing spa water, towels, and even private training sessions. I took full advantage of the pilates reformer in the separate yoga and pilates room.

Luxury implies more than just material goods—it’s a lifestyle, and a stay at a Bvlgari hotel will give you a glimpse into that world from the moment you wake up until the moment you fall asleep. Bvlgari’s heritage branding is integrated into all of the decor throughout the properties from the bars to the rooms. Old campaign images are displayed via framed photos and coffee table books, the Serpenti motif can be spotted in various design details, and in Shanghai, you can even pop into the boutique to invest in one of the brand’s signature pieces. As a fashion editor, being immersed in a world where beautiful Bvlgari designs are around every corner was something quite special and sets apart this hotel group from any other.

Prada Silk-Blend Midi Dress $3600 SHOP NOW

Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas Watch $20000 SHOP NOW

Prada Runway Pointed Toe Mary Jane $1450 SHOP NOW