Second Life Podcast: Zanna Roberts Rassi

If you follow the fashion industry or red carpet glamour, chances are you are very familiar with Zanna Roberts Rassi—also known as the incredibly stylish Brit with quick-wit commentary. Today, Rassi is celebrated for her impeccably researched red carpet journalism and for democratizing high fashion for the masses. However, her journey began in the '90s in Manchester and London. Initially, Rassi parlayed her early modeling gigs into coveted internships at top fashion magazines such as Look, Glamour, and Marie Claire UK.

Her career truly took off when she spent six years as a beauty editor at Marie Claire UK showcasing her knack for beauty trends and editorial excellence. Her impressive work caught the eye of the industry across the pond, leading to her becoming a fashion editor at Marie Claire U.S. in New York, where she styled multiple celebrity cover and fashion shoots and shared her insider style tips and tricks with the Marie Claire reader. Her dedication and innovative approach propelled her to the prestigious position of editor at large for the brand.

In the last decade, Rassi has expanded her influence beyond the editorial world. She co-founded Milk Makeup, a makeup brand known for its vegan, cruelty-free products that rapidly became a cult-like favorite among beauty enthusiasts.

Additionally, Rassi revolutionized red carpet reporting by offering viewers dynamic behind-the-scenes stories about how the red carpet looks were conceived and crafted. As an E! style correspondent, she brought a fresh, engaging perspective to fashion journalism, making it accessible and exciting for a broader audience.

This year marks another significant milestone in Rassi’s illustrious career, as she was named the Today show’s style correspondent. In this role, she continues to influence the fashion world with her keen eye and expert insights. Looking ahead, Rassi is set to cover the Olympic Games in Paris this summer, where she will report on stories from some of the world's most prestigious fashion houses.

Rassi reaching major milestones along her career journey while also carving her own path is nothing short of impressive. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to find out how Rassi has continued to evolve and grow within the fashion-and-beauty industry.

