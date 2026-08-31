How Roxana Saidi Is Redefining Café Culture With Táche

Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
There’s no denying we’re in the era where matcha lattes and café culture are absolutely dominating. At the helm of the rapidly evolving industry is Roxana Saidi, founder and CEO of Táche, a pioneering plant-based milk brand. “Táche is for those who crave flavor first and nutrition always,” notes Saidi . “For palates that read between the lines and sips that never settle. It's a little luxury that's always within reach—never asking you to sacrifice deliciousness, your health, or the environment.”
Yet before Saidi began changing the way we consume our favorite drinks, she actually began her career in public relations. After graduating with a degree in marketing, she launched her career with a public relations position in Los Angeles. That early experience laid the groundwork for entrepreneurial ambition. She soon founded her own social media agency, which expanded into a full creative and brand strategy firm known as RX Social. Through RX Social, Saidi helped launch and grow more than 45 brands across the fashion, food, and lifestyle industries, honing her expertise in brand-building and market positioning.
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Eventually, Saidi relocated to New York and shifted into consulting work. Yet a compelling idea soon took hold: an alternative milk made from pistachios. Pistachios had long been a staple in her household while she was growing up, making the concept both personal and practical. She recognized that pistachio milk offered clear advantages—greater sustainability compared with almond milk and superior nutrition relative to oat milk. Driven by this insight, she founded Táche and officially launched the brand in 2020.
Táche products quickly appeared in cafés and grocery stores, including well-known retailers such as Erewhon and Sprouts. More recently, the brand expanded its reach by entering Whole Foods, offering its three-ingredient pistachio milk to an even broader audience—ultimately proving the appeal of a simple, thoughtfully formulated product rooted in both cultural familiarity and modern consumer priorities around sustainability and nutrition.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to discover how Saidi’s journey illustrates how professional experience in marketing, public relations, and brand strategy can converge with personal inspiration to create something new. And keep scrolling to shop some of our favorites from Táche.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.