How Rose Previte Built a Culinary Community Celebrating Food and Culture

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, cofounder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Rose Previte is a dynamic restaurateur and entrepreneur whose passion for food has shaped a remarkable career. Her love for food and entertaining began early. In fact, her very first job was working for her mother's Middle Eastern catering business and restaurant in Ohio. Despite this foundation, Previte pursued higher education, earning a master's degree in public policy and launching a career in local government.
A pivotal turning point came when her husband became NPR's Moscow correspondent. After relocating with him, Previte traveled through more than 30 countries over three years. These global experiences, combined with her Lebanese Sicilian heritage, reignited her culinary ambitions. Inspired by the flavors and cultures she encountered, she decided to open her own restaurant.
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Previte raised the necessary funds independently, and in 2014, her first restaurant, Compass Rose, opened its doors in Washington, DC. The venture marked the beginning of an expanding culinary footprint. She then opened additional restaurants and a bar in DC, further establishing her presence in the capital's dining scene. Previte's vision continued to grow westward, and she launched the food hall Maydan Market in Los Angeles, bringing her distinctive approach to communal dining to the West Coast. Her entrepreneurial spirit extends well beyond restaurants. She has authored a cookbook, launched a consumer packaged goods brand, founded a wine company, and established the restaurant group No White Plates.