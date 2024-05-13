Second Life Podcast: Molly Yeh

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Molly Yeh is the ultimate multihyphenate in the culinary industry. From her award-winning blog, My Name Is Yeh, multiple cookbooks, and a bustling restaurant in Minnesota to a hit Food Network show, Yeh's influence over the food world is undeniable. But what you might not know about her is that she began her career in an entirely different field: music.

While studying classical percussion at Juilliard, Yeh discovered her love for food by exploring New York City's diverse dining scene and cooking for her friends. Realizing how much joy she found in the kitchen, she started her now-famed blog to document her culinary adventures, and her inventive recipes and whimsical storytelling quickly gained a loyal following. After graduating, Yeh performed in various orchestras while continuing to write for her blog. Then, life took quite an unexpected turn when she moved from New York to her husband Nick Hagen’s family beet farm on the Minnesota-North Dakota border. Once settled on the farm, she immersed herself in her food writing. In 2015, Saveur named My Name Is Yeh Food Blog of the Year, launching her into the culinary spotlight.

Yeh's rise to culinary stardom continued with the publication of her first cookbook, Molly on the Range: Recipes and Stories from An Unlikely Life on a Farm, in 2016. The book received the prestigious IACP Cookbook Award, showcasing her distinctive storytelling flair and creative recipes. In 2018, her Food Network show Girl Meets Farm debuted, giving audiences a glimpse into her life on the farm. Now in its 13th season, the show reflects Yeh's infectious personality and unique culinary style, blending Midwestern, Jewish, and Chinese influences. Her approachable and vibrant recipes have resonated with a wide audience, making her a beloved figure in the food world.

In addition to her blog and TV show, Yeh expanded her culinary empire by opening Bernie’s, a restaurant in East Grand Forks, Minnesota. Named after her first daughter, Bernie’s offers elevated takes on Midwestern classics with Yeh's signature twist. Her latest cookbook, Home Is Where the Eggs Are, became a New York Times best seller, further solidifying her status as a culinary trailblazer—ultimately proving there is quite nothing Yeh can’t conquer.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to find out how Yeh's past life in music practicing precision and harmony eventually led to her immense success in the culinary world.

