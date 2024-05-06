Second Life Podcast: Ann Crady Weiss

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

If one thing is certain, the value of sleep is universal. At the helm of the brand enhancing the way we sleep—Hatch—is Ann Crady Weiss. As the co-founder and CEO of Hatch, Crady Weiss has played a pivotal role in redefining how families approach sleep.

Crady Weiss's journey with Hatch began in 2016 alongside her husband, Dave Weiss. The couple first introduced their venture as Hatch Baby. Their initial products included the Rest, a sound and light machine designed to help babies sleep, and a smart changing table. These innovative products quickly captured attention, and the duo showcased the changing table on the popular investment-pitch TV show Shark Tank, ultimately helping Hatch Baby gain significant recognition and traction in its early days.

As the needs of its customer base evolved, so did the company. Recognizing a broader opportunity to impact sleep beyond just the baby phase, the co-founders decided to rebrand their business to simply Hatch. They refined their focus toward developing products that not only assist in helping children sleep but also enhance sleep quality for adults. Today, Hatch offers a range of products, including the Rest and the Restore, both designed to help users fall asleep more easily, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling more refreshed.

One could say helping families was always in Crady Weiss's DNA. She actually founded Maya's Mom—an early social networking platform for parents—before her journey with Hatch. Maya's Mom was wildly successful in creating a vibrant community for parents to connect and share experiences, which eventually led to its acquisition by BabyCenter and Johnson & Johnson. Crady Weiss also served as the director of new initiatives at Yahoo Autos, where she honed her skills in product development and strategic business initiatives. Her career began in law, where she practiced as a corporate securities attorney.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to find out how Crady Weiss's extensive career path prior to Hatch has led her to launch a successful business that has significantly contributed to the well-being of millions of families. Keep scrolling to view Hatch's best sellers.

