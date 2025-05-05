From the Kitchen to Top Chef: How Kristen Kish Has Become a Culinary Icon

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Kristen Kish has become a culinary powerhouse. As a chef, author, and host of Top Chef, she began with a brief stint studying International Business in college, but her heart wasn’t in it. Drawn to the kitchen, she dropped out to attend culinary school, a bold move that set the stage for her remarkable career. Kish honed her craft in Chicago and Boston, working in various restaurants and soaking up invaluable life and culinary experience that would later define her unique style.

In 2012, Kish stepped onto the national stage as a contestant on the tenth season of Top Chef. Her talent, creativity, and cool-headedness under pressure led her to win the competition, cementing her status as a rising star. Following her victory, she opened Arlo Grey, a celebrated restaurant in Austin, where her innovative dishes reflect her Korean-American heritage and fine-dining finesse. She also penned a cookbook, sharing her culinary philosophy with home cooks everywhere.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kish)

Kish’s charisma and expertise made her a natural fit for television. She hosted shows like 36 Hours and Restaurants at the End of the World, where her warmth and curiosity about food and culture shone through. In 2024, she returned to Top Chef for its 21st season, this time as host, bringing her signature blend of empathy and authority to the role.

This April, Kish added another milestone to her resume with the release of her memoir, Accidentally on Purpose. The book is a candid, poignant reflection on her life, from her adoption and coming out as queer to her meteoric rise in the culinary world. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how she continues to redefine what it means to be a chef, storyteller, and trailblazer in the modern food scene.

