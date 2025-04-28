Meet the Founders Behind Halfdays: Ariana Ferwerda and Kiley McKinnon

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

When Ariana Ferwerda and Kiley McKinnon founded Halfdays in 2020, they set out to revolutionize the skiwear industry, which had long been dominated by expensive, male-centric designs. Their mission was to create stylish, high-performance, and sustainable ski gear that’s accessible to everyone. The result is a brand that not only disrupts the slopes but also redefines outdoor culture.

The fusion of their different backgrounds is what truly makes Halfdays so successful. McKinnon, a former freestyle aerial skier, competed in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics—an extraordinary achievement overshadowed by a practical frustration: she had to wear men’s skiwear. The women’s options simply weren’t functional or comfortable enough for her needs. After retiring, McKinnon crossed paths with Ferwerda, a data analytics and retail consulting expert with degrees in Marketing and Marketing Research. Ferwerda shared the same struggle, finding women’s ski gear either overpriced, impractical, or uninspiring.

This shared frustration sparked Halfdays, a direct-to-consumer skiwear brand that prioritizes fit, function, and fashion. What sets Halfdays apart is its commitment to sustainability—nearly 100% of its materials are recycled—paired with a more affordable price point than traditional luxury skiwear brands. Their vibrant, trend-forward designs have resonated with a new generation of skiers, proving that performance gear can be both chic and approachable.

Since launching, Halfdays has seen exponential growth, expanding beyond skiwear into off-season outerwear and athleisure. The brand has also made waves in retail, opening a brick-and-mortar store and partnering with major retailers like Nordstrom and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Ferwerda and McKinnon’s vision extends beyond product: they aim to make skiing and outdoor culture more inclusive.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Ferwerda and McKinnon plan to continue revolutionizing women’s active culture. And keep scrolling to shop some of our favorites from Halfdays.

