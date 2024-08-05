Second Life Podcast: Kim Nemser

Meet Kim Nemser, the Visionary Behind Warby Parker's Product Strategy and Growth
Kim Nemser, Warby Parker’s chief merchandising officer and head of product strategy and operations, is at the helm of one of the most successful glasses, contact lenses, and sunglasses brands to date. But before she was spearheading the incredibly effective strategy at Warby Parker, she found her footing in a different industry: investment banking.
Working 80-hour weeks to master the intricacies of the financial services industry, Nemser had a voice in the back of her head that was pushing her to pursue her interest in retail. Determined to make her personal passion a reality, Nemser made a bold move: she took a 50% pay cut to join Tod’s, the esteemed luxury leather-goods house. This decision allowed her to immerse herself in the intersection of business and fashion, getting close to the product creation process she found so compelling.
Nemser’s journey continued at J. Crew, where she played a pivotal role in the brand’s meteoric rise. Starting as an associate merchant, she then took the role of VP, contributing to the company’s explosive growth alongside influential figures like Jenna Lyons and Mickey Drexler. Her expertise in merchandising and product strategy was instrumental during these transformative years.
In 2016, Nemser embraced a new challenge by joining Warby Parker, a burgeoning eyewear brand with only a dozen stores at the time. Over the past eight years, she has been a driving force behind the company’s evolution, overseeing product development, merchandising, and retail strategy. Under her leadership, Warby Parker has expanded to over 200 stores and has distributed 15 million pairs of glasses through its Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. Her innovative approach includes championing the development of Extended Sizes and spearheading sustainability initiatives.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to find out how Nemser continues to shape Warby Parker’s product offerings with her creativity and strategic vision.
