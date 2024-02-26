Second Life Podcast: Dianna Cohen

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

If you're obsessed with all things haircare (and beauty for that matter), chances are you've come across Crown Affair. As the founder and CEO behind the beloved haircare brand, Dianna Cohen had a mission to provide ritual-based and mindful haircare. Launched in 2020, Crown Affair began with just four products: a towel, a brush, an oil, and a comb. The brand's philosophy is based on encouraging individuals to invest time and care into their haircare routines, turning daily maintenance into a moment of self-care and reflection. Today, Crown Affair has expanded its product line to include Ritual Shampoo and Conditioner, Dry Shampoo, Leave-In Conditioner, and more, each designed with the same ethos of quality and mindfulness.

(Image credit: Kent Rogowski)

Crown Affair's growth trajectory has been impressive, with its products now available at renowned retailers like Goop and Sephora, in addition to its direct-to-consumer platform. But perhaps the most noteworthy aspect of Crown Affair is its incredibly cool and fresh branding, which is fueled by Cohen's knowledge of what it takes to build a modern brand.

Prior to starting Crown Affair, Cohen made quite a name for herself in the dynamic world of direct-to-consumer (DTC) startups. After her foray into the world of fashion and beauty with internships at prestigious labels such as Valentino and Thakoon, Cohen took a role at Into the Gloss, the beauty site founded by Emily Weiss, which truly marked the beginning of her deep dive into the beauty industry's potential. Cohen's career took her through various pivotal roles in marketing and partnerships following Into the Gloss. She played an integral role in launching the shopping app Spring and consulted for the shoe brand Tamara Mellon. She then spearheaded partnerships at Away, further realizing her ability to forge connections that elevate brand visibility and appeal.

In 2017, Cohen ventured into entrepreneurship with Levitate, a consulting agency that became the behind-the-scenes force for emerging DTC brands. Under her guidance, Levitate propelled brands such as Outdoor Voices, Flamingo, Harry's, and Buck Mason to substantial growth, cementing Cohen's reputation as a DTC genius and ultimately catapulting her into founding Crown Affair.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Cohen's experience in the DTC market led to creating her own incredibly successful brand.

