Second Life Podcast: Charlotte Cruze

Charlotte Cruze is at the helm of a rapidly expanding sector of the wellness industry. As the co-founder of Alice, a revolutionary line of functional, non-psychedelic mushroom chocolates designed to offer both long-term benefits and immediate effects, Cruze is revolutionizing the way the industry views mushrooms.

Alice made its debut with two distinct offerings: Nightcap, a soothing sleep aid, and Brainstorm, a stimulating energy boost. These adaptogenic chocolates quickly gained recognition and popularity for their innovative approach to wellness. Moreover, Alice isn't just about chocolates; it's a lifestyle brand that encompasses various facets of wellness and indulgence. In fact, in a recent collaboration with Fleur du Mal, a renowned lingerie brand, Alice unveiled a limited-run lingerie collection, adding a touch of luxury to its offerings. Yet Alice isn't stopping there; just in time for Valentine's Day, Alice is introducing its third product, Happy Endings—an aphrodisiac chocolate designed to elevate romantic experiences.

But before Cruze was at the forefront of a new sector of wellness, her career path looked a bit different. It started in the world of media, where Cruze spent her early days leading advertising campaigns for prominent companies like Refinery29 and InsideHook. Before that, she gained invaluable experience working for the Today show at NBC, where she produced segments for the legendary Willard Scott.

During the challenging times of the pandemic, Cruze decided to expand her knowledge and skills by enrolling in NYU’s Food Studies master’s program, marking the beginning of her journey into the realm of food innovation and entrepreneurship. Her academic pursuits paved the way for her to delve deeper into the intricacies of the food industry. Following her studies, Cruze embarked on various professional endeavors, taking on roles in operations at meal-kit company Quinn and spearheading growth initiatives at the innovative hazelnut-spread brand TBH. In 2021, while at TBH, Cruze joined forces with Lindsay Goodstein, a seasoned professional from the pharmaceutical industry, to bring Alice to life.

The journey to launching Alice was not easy. It involved extensive research, navigating the complex worlds of mushroom development and chocolatiering, and overcoming numerous challenges along the way. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Cruze built a brand dedicated to making mushrooms mainstream.

