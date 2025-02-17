How Supermodel Chanel Iman Godchaux Pivoted Into the Homeware Space With Chasa

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Chanel Iman Godchaux has made quite a name for herself in the fashion industry with a modeling career that is nothing short of impressive. At just 15 years old, her career ignited when she secured third place in Ford's Supermodel of the World contest in 2006. This early success led to her signing with Ford Models, catapulting her into the high-fashion world, where she walked for major fashion houses like Valentino, Stella McCartney, and Alexander McQueen in her inaugural season.

Over the next several years, she graced the covers of nearly every esteemed fashion magazine, from American and Teen to Korean Vogue. Her career reached another pinnacle in 2010 when she was named a Victoria’s Secret Angel, a role that solidified her status as one of the most sought-after models in the industry. Vogue France further acknowledged her influence by including her in their prestigious list of the top 30 models of the decade.

Godchaux’s curiosity and versatility outside modeling also led her to explore various facets beyond the industry. She ventured into acting, took a spin at DJ-ing, and delved into fashion and retail, showcasing her multifaceted talents and interests. This creative exploration eventually led to the birth of Chasa, her home, baby, and lifestyle collection. Launched recently, Chasa is a passion project for Godchaux, born out of her own experiences and needs while navigating the nomadic life of a supermodel. The collection encapsulates items that have brought her comfort and a sense of home no matter where she was in the world.

Chasa offers an array of luxurious products, including robes, blankets, and candles, all designed with elegance and comfort in mind. Each piece is a reflection of Godchaux's journey, her love for opulence, and her desire to create a sanctuary wherever she is. The brand stands as a testament to her evolution from a fashion icon and entrepreneur to a mother who understands the essence of home and comfort.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear Godchaux's journey into the homeware space. And keep scrolling to shop some of our favorites from Chasa.

