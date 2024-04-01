Second Life Podcast: Brigette Romanek

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Brigette Romanek has become a household name in the world of interior design. Founder of Romanek Design Studio and celebrated author, Romanek has carved out a niche for herself as the go-to designer for celebrities and design aficionados, crafting iconic spaces for the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore, and Beyoncé. Her influence has also extended beyond the residential realm into chic retail spaces, including the beauty hub Thirteen Lune in Hancock Park in Los Angeles and the stylish outposts of the clothing brand The Great.

This past October, Romanek unveiled her latest masterpiece, Livable Luxe, a book that reveals her design process, favorite projects, and the ethos that underpins her work. Romanek's philosophy of blending luxury with functionality has redefined modern interior aesthetics, as each project reinforces the idea that luxury and livability can coexist harmoniously, crafting spaces that are as stunningly beautiful as they are comfortable.

While Romanek is an interior design luminary, her career path has been far from linear. With a spirit always inclined toward creativity, she initially ventured into the music industry, singing in a girl group, before transitioning into the fashion world with a highly successful handbag line. However, it was in the realm of interior design that Romanek found her true calling, marrying her innate creative vision with a passion for transforming spaces. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Romanek found her creative footing in interior design.

