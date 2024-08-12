Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Foundrae Jewelry is one of those if you know, you know kind of jewelry brands; the jewelry transcends beyond incredible design into more meaningful, storytelling pieces. At the helm of the brand is Beth Hutchens. As the founder and designer of Foundrae, Hutchens has been at the forefront of jewelry design over the last nine years but has been an integral part of the fashion industry for several decades.

Her journey began with an academic grounding in Economics at the University of Illinois, but it was her time at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York that ignited her fashion aspirations. During her year at FIT, Hutchens secured an internship at Cynthia Rowley, which soon evolved into a full-time role as a trim buyer and later, an assistant designer. Here, she met Rebecca Taylor, a dynamic New Zealander, and together they launched the iconic womenswear brand, Rebecca Taylor, in 1996.

As CEO, Hutchens steered Rebecca Taylor to success, known for its simple yet feminine designs that captured the hearts of many. Under her leadership, the brand flourished for nearly two decades. However, by 2014, Hutchens felt the call for a new venture. After facilitating a private equity acquisition for Rebecca Taylor, she stepped down and redirected her creative energy toward a new passion — jewelry.

In 2015, Hutchens launched Foundrae, a brand that stood out from the start with its distinctive approach to jewelry design. Foundrae’s creations are centered around seven core tenets such as Resilience and Karma, reflecting deeper meanings and personal significance. Her designs, characterized by their personalized and vintage aesthetics, broke away from the minimalist trends of the time, creating a unique niche in the luxury jewelry market. Today, Foundrae has a flagship store in New York City, with further expansion on the horizon.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to find out how Hutchens has firmly established Foundrae as one of the most exciting and respected luxury jewelry brands. And, keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite pieces.

FoundRae Engravable & Reverie : Small Belcher Bracelet $2300 SHOP NOW

FoundRae Karma : Heavy Mixed Belcher Extension Chain Necklace $8515 SHOP NOW

FoundRae Forever & Always a Pair - Love : 2ct Gemstone Ring $16000 SHOP NOW

FoundRae Omne Bonum - Reverie : Ceramic Thin Bangle $4500 SHOP NOW

Next: Meet Kim Nemser, the Visionary Behind Warby Parker's Product Strategy and Growth.