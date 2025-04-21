How Anna Harman, the Co-Founder of Studs, Transformed the Piercing Experience

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Anna Harman, co-founder and CEO of Studs, has redefined the ear piercing experience, turning a routine procedure into a curated, fashion-forward experience. Before launching Studs, Harman’s career path was anything but conventional. She began as a mutual fund formation lawyer, a role that provided stability but lacked the creative spark she craved. But she sought out a change and transitioned to Bridgewater Associates, immersing herself in the world of finance, before joining Fitz, a start-up that fueled her entrepreneurial ambitions. During this time, Harman nurtured her ideas through a self-created “female shark tank” working group, where she collaborated with fellow businesswomen to refine her vision.

Like many successful companies, the inspiration behind Studs came from Harman seeing a lack in the market and wanting to find a solution; in fact, her inspiration came from a personal pain point—quite literally. Frustrated by the shortage of hygienic, affordable, and comfortable ear piercing options, Harman identified the market gap. Existing choices felt too juvenile, while tattoo parlors lacked the inviting atmosphere she sought. Together with her co-founder, Lisa Bubbers, Harman envisioned Studs as a modern, elevated piercing destination. In November 2019, the first Studs store was an immediate success, achieving profitability from month one. Customers shared the same sentiment, flocking to the clean, cool environment and embracing Studs’ innovative “Earscape” concept, where expertly curated earring arrangements complement fresh piercings.

With over 30 stores nationwide—including a flagship at Rockefeller Center—the brand offers high-quality, affordable jewelry for diverse tastes. Harman’s focus on customer experience (hygienic practices, transparent pricing, and a welcoming vibe) has set Studs apart in a crowded retail landscape. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Harman was able to transform her frustration into a flourishing business.

