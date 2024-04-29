Second Life Podcast: Mara Roszak

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Behind some of our favorite celebrity hairstyles—Emma Stone's, Zoe Saldaña's, and Michelle Yeoh's, to name a few—is the incredibly talented Mara Roszak. A major name in the hair-and-beauty industry, Roszak always knew she had a special connection to hair. Her affinity for hairstyling began in her early teens as she grappled with her own curly locks, and at just 16, she made a decisive step toward her dream, enrolling in beauty school. After graduation, Roszak landed a role at Chris McMillan's iconic salon—it was here that Roszak began to make a name for herself, eventually earning her own chair.

As Roszak was garnering a loyal client base in the studio, she also ventured into the world of red carpet styling, with Sarah Michelle Gellar as her first celebrity client. Over the years, Roszak has added numerous high-profile names to her client list, including Kate Mara, Olivia Wilde, Kristen Wiig, and more. And while her salon schedule and celebrity styling were taking off at a rapid rate, in 2016, she expanded her horizons by opening her own salon, Mare, a space that soon became a beacon of style and luxury. Then, another career highlight came in 2021 with the launch of her haircare line, Rōz. The brand reflects Roszak's commitment to clean, high-performance products that cater to the discerning needs of her clients. The line quickly earned accolades for its efficacy and innovative approach to hair health.

Roszak's approach to hairstyling and product formulation is rooted in her belief that haircare should be as holistic as it is glamorous. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Roszak's career has become a blueprint for aspiring stylists everywhere—and keep scrolling to shop some of Rōz's best-selling products.

