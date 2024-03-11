Second Life Podcast: Gail Simmons

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

When it comes to the food world, Gail Simmons has carved quite a niche for herself that has transcended the traditional boundaries of food criticism and television. As a food writer, culinary events manager, and Top Chef judge, Simmons has truly defined what it means to be a multi-hyphenate in the industry. Simmons's love affair with food began in the print world, where she quickly realized her passion lay in writing about culinary delights. Her early career saw her contributing to newspapers and magazines, where she honed her craft and immersed herself in the world of gastronomy. However, it wasn't long before she felt the pull toward a more hands-on experience in the kitchen.

Deciding to deepen her understanding of the culinary arts, Simmons enrolled in culinary school. This decision marked the beginning of an intensive journey into the practicalities of cooking, a journey that saw her working as a line cook in two of New York's most iconic restaurants—Le Cirque 2000 and Vong. Her time in these kitchens provided her with invaluable insights into the complexities and challenges of professional cooking. Her culinary adventure continued as she took on the role of assistant to Vogue's esteemed food critic Jeffrey Steingarten. This experience, coupled with her position as special events manager for Daniel Boulud's restaurant group, exposed her to the intricacies of the culinary business and event management. It was her move to Food & Wine that truly set her on the path to national recognition. Over 15 years, Simmons worked in special projects, a role that allowed her to blend her culinary knowledge with her talent for storytelling.

Perhaps Simmons's most public role has been as a judge on the Emmy Award–winning program Top Chef. Since joining the show in its first season, she has become a beloved figure and is known for her insightful critiques and genuine passion for culinary innovation in over 20 seasons of the show. It doesn't stop there. Simmons has authored several books—including a memoir and a cookbook—further cementing her status as a culinary multi-hyphenate. Her endeavors also extend to the business side of food with the launch of her own production company.

From the kitchens of renowned restaurants to the pages of prestigious magazines and the sets of top-rated television shows, Simmons has left an indelible mark on the culinary world. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Simmons continues to explore new avenues and expand her culinary empire.

