Normally, I Hate Denim Dresses, But These Outfits Changed My Mind
Let me get this off my chest… I'm not the biggest fan of denim. Don't get me wrong. I'm aware of the universal appeal of this textile, as jeans are a perennial staple for so many people. But personally? It's a whole different story. Part of my beef with denim is that jeans are incredibly uncomfortable and can be hard to shop for if you're a curvier woman like me. On top of that, my distaste for denim is derived from the fact that it can be, dare I say, too basic at times. Frankly, I know I'm not alone in my sentiments, and others undoubtedly despise the mere idea of squeezing into rigid denim. Luckily, an alternative way to adopt this textile is jean dresses.
For those who aren't fans of denim, dresses are the easiest way to slowly embrace it. (I'm speaking from personal experience here.) Admittedly, some of the same concerns can come up when dealing with this piece. After all, some jean dresses can look dated. However, I've learned through extensive image research that there's no shortage of examples showcasing how denim dresses can be downright chic. In an effort to convert my fellow denim haters to the cause, I've rounded up 20 jean-dress outfits with styling tips and shopping recommendations. These looks will show you how to style a jean dress, and they may even make you a denim person.
What You'll Need: Denim Minidress + White Polo + Red Crescent Bag + White Socks + Black Mary Janes
Styling Notes: One of the easiest ways to make this style a bit more elegant is through layers. Consider styling a lightweight polo underneath your jean dress with socks and flats—it's a preppy formula that's sure to make this piece feel polished.
Our editors swear these are the most comfortable flats on the market currently.
What You'll Need: Denim Puff-Sleeve Dress + White Turtleneck + Gold Chain + Brown Crossbody Bag + White Socks + White Mary Janes
Styling Notes: For colder temperatures, you can follow the same outfit formula with simple swaps. Instead of wearing a light polo underneath your jean dress, swap it out for a turtleneck. You can still wear ballet flats, or you can switch to boots if it's later into the fall.
The zipper on the bust of this dress allows you to show off layers.
A great base layer for your jean dress or otherwise.
What You'll Need: Denim Button-Front Dress + Plissé Top + Matching Pants + Mary Janes Flats
Styling Notes: While it's easy to layer a top underneath this dress, consider re-creating the outfit above if you want to get more creative. Layering a bright plissé set underneath a jean dress with metallic flats will give this item an unexpected twist.
This jean dress would look just as lovely with layers as without them.
What You'll Need: Jean Dress + White T-Shirt + Pendant Necklace + Shoulder Bag + White Sneakers
Styling Notes: For a more effortless take on layering, consider throwing on a basic white tee underneath your jean dress. You can make this pairing feel as cool by finishing the look with a unique pendant necklace, chunky sneakers, and a colorful shoulder bag.
While white T-shirts pair really well with jean dresses, this one does happen to come in other colors.
What You'll Need: Tailored Jean Dress + Shoulder Bag + Ballet Flats + Sunglasses
Styling Notes: Think jean dresses are too casual? Think again. The key to making this style a bit more buttoned-up is by pairing it with classic items. A tailored dress feels far more polished when paired with a sleek shoulder bag, ballet flats, and sunglasses.
What You'll Need: Denim Minidress + Gold Hoops + Gold Necklace + Shoulder Bag
Styling Notes: If it's not already clear, let me reiterate: The key to making any jean dress more stylish lies in pairing it with the right accessories. While it helps to wear it with what's trending each season, you can't go wrong with classic staples—e.g., stacked gold jewelry and a shoulder bag.
Look for jewelry with two-tone metals if you want to match the hardware on your jean dress.
What You'll Need: Denim Minidress + Hoop Earrings + Sunglasses + Knee-High Socks + Pointed Pumps + Shoulder Bag
Styling Notes: If you want to experiment with bolder accessories, consider pairing your denim minidress with high-lace stockings. It's an unexpected combination that will keep people on their toes.
What You'll Need: Denim Halter Dress + Knee-High Socks + Sneakers + Shoulder Bag
Styling Notes: While being intentional about what you wear with your jean dress helps make it more stylish, it's also imperative to pay attention to the dress's shape. Opting for a version in a trending silhouette will do the majority of the work for you.
Incorporating trendy sneakers into your outfit is another simple way to make this dress style feel cooler.
What You'll Need: Denim Shirtdress + Gingham-Print Dress + Shoulder Bag + Chunky Oxfords
Styling Notes: While styling a jean dress with unexpected accessories is a straightforward way to make the style stand out, it's not the only way to make a statement. Take a cue from the cute ensemble above by styling a button-down jean dress as a light coat layered over a printed dress. It's the perfect way to make this piece pop.
Just imagine how cute this slip could be underneath a denim button-down.
What You'll Need: Denim Tube Dress + Belt + Jean Jacket + Denim Boots
Styling Notes: You don't have to incorporate prints in order to make this style stand out—case in point: the ensemble above. By pairing a jean dress with other denim separates, you'll give this "dated" item a different take.
What You'll Need: Denim Shirtdress + Loafers + Handbag
Styling Notes: An additional way you can make this type of dress appropriate for corporate settings is by layering other office essentials with it.
Pro tip: You can make your jean dress feel more polished by pairing it with preppy accessories.
What You'll Need: Denim Minidress + Blazer + Cardigan + Tote Bag + Loafers
Styling Notes: If you're unsure whether a jean shirtdress is appropriate for a conservative corporate setting, consider adding layers. By throwing your favorite blazer and cardigan over, you can make this item more work-friendly.
What You'll Need: Denim Corset Dress + Pointed Mules + Shoulder Bag
Styling Notes: Let the ensemble above be proof that denim dresses can be daring! Sure, these dresses are sublime for casual occasions, but you can also tap into your inner Carrie Bradshaw by wearing a corset jean dress with pointed mules and a statement shoulder bag for an upcoming date night. It's a dress style that does it all, okay!
What You'll Need: Denim Midi Dress + Shoulder Bag + Knee-High Boots
Styling Notes: While jean dresses are seasonless, there's something to be said about styling this item in a more fall-forward way. Nothing will make you fall in love with this type of dress faster than pairing it with autumn staples such as knee-high boots, a shoulder bag, and even a leather coat.
A moment of silence for this stunning number.
What You'll Need: Strapless Denim Minidress + Crochet Cardigan + Sunglasses + Vintage Bag + Knee-High Boots
Styling Notes: Another way to transition this dress into the fall is to style it with seasonal items. Pairing a strapless jean dress with a cardigan and knee-high boots will make it perfect for transitional temperatures.
Emphasize the shorter hemline of this jean dress by styling it with knee-high boots.
Lean into the nostalgia by pairing your jean dress with a vintage bag.
What You'll Need: Denim Slip Dress + Slouchy Black Bag + Open-Toe Mules
Styling Notes: If you can't imagine wearing denim in the middle of summer, it's worth entertaining the idea of the ensemble above. A slip dress made of a jean material is the perfect way to wear this staple in the scorching heat.
Opt for a slouchy bag shape to match the effortless energy of your jean dress.
What You'll Need: White Denim Minidress + Strappy Sandals + Clutch + Hoop Earrings + Sunglasses
Styling Notes: Don't assume that denim dresses are only for off-duty occasions. Try wearing this style to the office in the summer by pairing a modest jean dress with hoops, sunglasses, a clutch, and sandals.
What You'll Need: Denim Dress + Raffia Handbag + Flip-Flops
Styling Notes: What's the great thing about jean dresses? They're versatile. Yes, they work for your 9-to-5 job, but they can also be worn while out of the office. Simply opt for a flowy silhouette paired with summer staples, such as a raffia bag and flip-flops.
Now, here's a dress that can be worn to a work presentation or to grab piña coladas.
What You'll Need: Denim Minidress + Scarf + Sunglasses + Crossbody Bag + Sneakers
Styling Notes: If your destination requires you to be a bit more comfortable, consider pairing a shorter jean dress with sneakers, a scarf, sunglasses, and a crossbody. It's a fail-proof formula for looking fashionable on the fly.
White sneakers always go well with jeans, even if they're in dress form.
What You'll Need: Jean Dress + Dainty Jewelry
Styling Notes: See? There are so many ways to wear jean dresses. Whether you dress it up for a night out or simply wear it around the house (like illustrated above), this staple surely deserves a spot in your closet.
Yes, you can lounge at home in a dress, but it also works for a day in the office too.
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a fashion editor living in New York City. What began as a hobby (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a career dedicated to storytelling through various forms of digital media. She started her career at the print publication 303 Magazine, where she wrote stories, helped produce photo shoots, and planned Denver Fashion Week. After moving to Los Angeles, she worked as MyDomaine's social media editor until she was promoted to work across all of Clique's publications (MyDomaine, Byrdie, and Who What Wear) as the community manager. Over the past few years, Jasmine has worked on Who What Wear's editorial team, using her extensive background to champion rising BIPOC designers, weigh in on viral trends, and profile stars such as Janet Mock and Victoria Monét. She is especially interested in exploring how art, fashion, and pop culture intersect online and IRL.
