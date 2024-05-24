Normally, I Hate Denim Dresses, But These Outfits Changed My Mind

(Image credit: @coco_floflo; @emilisindlev; @emmanuellek_; @mishti.rahman)
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Let me get this off my chest… I'm not the biggest fan of denim. Don't get me wrong. I'm aware of the universal appeal of this textile, as jeans are a perennial staple for so many people. But personally? It's a whole different story. Part of my beef with denim is that jeans are incredibly uncomfortable and can be hard to shop for if you're a curvier woman like me. On top of that, my distaste for denim is derived from the fact that it can be, dare I say, too basic at times. Frankly, I know I'm not alone in my sentiments, and others undoubtedly despise the mere idea of squeezing into rigid denim. Luckily, an alternative way to adopt this textile is jean dresses.

For those who aren't fans of denim, dresses are the easiest way to slowly embrace it. (I'm speaking from personal experience here.) Admittedly, some of the same concerns can come up when dealing with this piece. After all, some jean dresses can look dated. However, I've learned through extensive image research that there's no shortage of examples showcasing how denim dresses can be downright chic. In an effort to convert my fellow denim haters to the cause, I've rounded up 20 jean-dress outfits with styling tips and shopping recommendations. These looks will show you how to style a jean dress, and they may even make you a denim person.

A woman's jean dress outfit with square-neck dress layered over white polo styled with white socks and black Mary Jane flats.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

What You'll Need: Denim Minidress + White Polo + Red Crescent Bag + White Socks + Black Mary Janes

Styling Notes: One of the easiest ways to make this style a bit more elegant is through layers. Consider styling a lightweight polo underneath your jean dress with socks and flats—it's a preppy formula that's sure to make this piece feel polished.

Adeline Dress
DL1961
Adeline Dress

You can layer pieces under or over this shift dress.

Mary Jane Nero Flats
ViBi VENEZiA
Mary Jane Nero Flats

Our editors swear these are the most comfortable flats on the market currently.

A woman's jean dress with a puff-sleeve mini layered over a white turtleneck and styled with a gold chain necklace, brown crossbody bag, and white Mary Janes.

(Image credit: @pia_mbd)

What You'll Need: Denim Puff-Sleeve Dress + White Turtleneck + Gold Chain + Brown Crossbody Bag + White Socks + White Mary Janes

Styling Notes: For colder temperatures, you can follow the same outfit formula with simple swaps. Instead of wearing a light polo underneath your jean dress, swap it out for a turtleneck. You can still wear ballet flats, or you can switch to boots if it's later into the fall.

GABRIELLA DENIM MIDI DRESS
ALIGNE
Gabriella Denim Midi Dress

The zipper on the bust of this dress allows you to show off layers.

Ceci Ribbed Stretch-Modal Turtleneck Top

L'AGENCE
Ceci Ribbed Stretch-Modal Turtleneck Top

A great base layer for your jean dress or otherwise.

A woman's jean dress outfit with a button-front denim dress over a pleated turtleneck, wide-leg pants, and silver flats.

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

What You'll Need: Denim Button-Front Dress + Plissé Top + Matching Pants + Mary Janes Flats

Styling Notes: While it's easy to layer a top underneath this dress, consider re-creating the outfit above if you want to get more creative. Layering a bright plissé set underneath a jean dress with metallic flats will give this item an unexpected twist.

Denim-Effect Midi Dress

Massimo Dutti
Denim-Effect Midi Dress

This jean dress would look just as lovely with layers as without them.

Alisah Silver Foil Mary Jane Flat | Women's Flats – Steve Madden
STEVE MADDEN
Alisah Silver Foil Mary Jane Flat

A little sparkle never hurts.

A woman's jean dress outfit with sleeveless midi dress layered over a white T-shirt styled with white and silver sneakers.

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

What You'll Need: Jean Dress + White T-Shirt + Pendant Necklace + Shoulder Bag + White Sneakers

Styling Notes: For a more effortless take on layering, consider throwing on a basic white tee underneath your jean dress. You can make this pairing feel as cool by finishing the look with a unique pendant necklace, chunky sneakers, and a colorful shoulder bag.

Venice Denim Midi Dress
Rolla’s
Venice Denim Midi Dress

Cute, cute, cute.

Cotton T-Shirt
H&M
Cotton T-Shirt

While white T-shirts pair really well with jean dresses, this one does happen to come in other colors.

A woman's jean dress outfit with a maxi dress styled with a brown shoulder bag and navy ballet flats.

(Image credit: @mishti.rahman)

What You'll Need: Tailored Jean Dress + Shoulder Bag + Ballet Flats + Sunglasses

Styling Notes: Think jean dresses are too casual? Think again. The key to making this style a bit more buttoned-up is by pairing it with classic items. A tailored dress feels far more polished when paired with a sleek shoulder bag, ballet flats, and sunglasses.

Ellison Denim Midi Dress
Reformation
Ellison Denim Midi Dress

Reformation does it again.

Mini Chrystie Espresso
Freja
Mini Chrystie Espresso

So chic.

A woman's jean dress outfit with minidress styled with gold jewelry and black Dior Saddle bag.

(Image credit: @coco_floflo)

What You'll Need: Denim Minidress + Gold Hoops + Gold Necklace + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: If it's not already clear, let me reiterate: The key to making any jean dress more stylish lies in pairing it with the right accessories. While it helps to wear it with what's trending each season, you can't go wrong with classic staples—e.g., stacked gold jewelry and a shoulder bag.

Nina Long Sleeve Mini Dress

Pistola Denim
Nina Long Sleeve Mini Dress

You'll wear this for years to come.

Double Mini Knot Mixed Metal Earrings
Heaven Mayhem
Double Mini Knot Mixed Metal Earrings

Look for jewelry with two-tone metals if you want to match the hardware on your jean dress.

A woman's jean dress outfit with button-front minidress styled with lace knee-high socks, black pointed pumps, and a black Prada bag.

(Image credit: @maryljean)

What You'll Need: Denim Minidress + Hoop Earrings + Sunglasses + Knee-High Socks + Pointed Pumps + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: If you want to experiment with bolder accessories, consider pairing your denim minidress with high-lace stockings. It's an unexpected combination that will keep people on their toes.

Amber Denim Dress
Free People
Amber Denim Dress

Meet the perfect minidress.

Lace Knee High Socks
HIGH HEEL JUNGLE
Lace Knee High Socks

Socks have never been more stylish.

A woman's jean dress outfit with a halter dress styled with knee-high socks, sneakers, and yellow shoulder bag.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

What You'll Need: Denim Halter Dress + Knee-High Socks + Sneakers + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: While being intentional about what you wear with your jean dress helps make it more stylish, it's also imperative to pay attention to the dress's shape. Opting for a version in a trending silhouette will do the majority of the work for you.

Pilcro Longline Halter Denim Vest
Pilcro
Longline Halter Denim Vest

Halter necklines are coming back.

Samba Og Leather-Trimmed Shell Sneakers
ADIDAS
Samba OG Leather-Trimmed Shell Sneakers

Incorporating trendy sneakers into your outfit is another simple way to make this dress style feel cooler.

A woman's jean dress outfit with a puff-sleeve denim midi styled over a gingham-print dress with black loafers and blue socks.

(Image credit: @hodanyousuf)

What You'll Need: Denim Shirtdress + Gingham-Print Dress + Shoulder Bag + Chunky Oxfords

Styling Notes: While styling a jean dress with unexpected accessories is a straightforward way to make the style stand out, it's not the only way to make a statement. Take a cue from the cute ensemble above by styling a button-down jean dress as a light coat layered over a printed dress. It's the perfect way to make this piece pop.

Rounded Denim Shirt Dress
COS
Rounded Denim Shirt Dress

Perfect for layering.

Réalisation Par Gingham Dress
Réalisation
The Elsa in Blue Gingham

Just imagine how cute this slip could be underneath a denim button-down.

A woman's jean dress outfit with a strapless dress styled with a matching jean jacket and knee-high denim boots.

(Image credit: @ninasandbech)

What You'll Need: Denim Tube Dress + Belt + Jean Jacket + Denim Boots

Styling Notes: You don't have to incorporate prints in order to make this style stand out—case in point: the ensemble above. By pairing a jean dress with other denim separates, you'll give this "dated" item a different take.

Cropped Icon Denim Jacket
Gap
Cropped Icon Denim Jacket

The Canadian tuxedo is about to get way cooler.

Strapless Denim Dress - Women
Mango
Strapless Denim Dress

I'm obsessed with this silhouette.

A woman's jean dress outfit with an oversize button-down styled as a dress paired with black loafers and a tan Prada bag.

(Image credit: @samimiro)

What You'll Need: Denim Shirtdress + Loafers + Handbag

Styling Notes: An additional way you can make this type of dress appropriate for corporate settings is by layering other office essentials with it.

Denim Oversized Mini Shirtdress in Dermody Wash
Madewell
Denim Oversized Mini Shirtdress

Prada Buckle medium leather handbag with double belt
Prada
Buckle Medium Leather Handbag

Pro tip: You can make your jean dress feel more polished by pairing it with preppy accessories.

A woman's jean dress outfit with a denim minidress layered underneath black blazer and cardigan and styled with brown socks and two-tone loafers.

(Image credit: @daisy___murray)

What You'll Need: Denim Minidress + Blazer + Cardigan + Tote Bag + Loafers

Styling Notes: If you're unsure whether a jean shirtdress is appropriate for a conservative corporate setting, consider adding layers. By throwing your favorite blazer and cardigan over, you can make this item more work-friendly.

Fitted Denim Mini Dress in Rinse Wash
J.Crew
Fitted Denim Mini Dress in Rinse Wash

Just add an oversize blazer!

Whitney Leather Loafer
G.H.BASS
Whitney Leather Loafer

You can style these loafers with traditional jeans too.

A woman's jean dress outfit with a denim pleated minidress styled with a pink shoulder bag and pointed mules.

(Image credit: @devapollon)

What You'll Need: Denim Corset Dress + Pointed Mules + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: Let the ensemble above be proof that denim dresses can be daring! Sure, these dresses are sublime for casual occasions, but you can also tap into your inner Carrie Bradshaw by wearing a corset jean dress with pointed mules and a statement shoulder bag for an upcoming date night. It's a dress style that does it all, okay!

EB Denim Polka Dress

EB Denim
Polka Dress

Hot girl summer, embodied.

rgo Bag In Recycled Leather With Cherry Print
Coachtopia
Ergo Bag in Recycled Leather With Cherry Print

Peak '00s.

A woman's jean dress outfit with midi dress styled with black ankle boots and black shoulder bag.

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

What You'll Need: Denim Midi Dress + Shoulder Bag + Knee-High Boots

Styling Notes: While jean dresses are seasonless, there's something to be said about styling this item in a more fall-forward way. Nothing will make you fall in love with this type of dress faster than pairing it with autumn staples such as knee-high boots, a shoulder bag, and even a leather coat.

Hardware-Detailed Bustier Denim Midi Dress
Oscar de la Renta
Hardware-Detailed Bustier Denim Midi Dress

A moment of silence for this stunning number.

Fantasy Heeled Boot
Tony Bianco
Fantasy Heeled Boot

Chocolate-brown boots? Count me in.

A woman's jean outfit with a strapless denim dress styled with oversize brown belts, an ombré brown cardigan, and a vintage Dior bag.

(Image credit: @sofiamcoelho)

What You'll Need: Strapless Denim Minidress + Crochet Cardigan + Sunglasses + Vintage Bag + Knee-High Boots

Styling Notes: Another way to transition this dress into the fall is to style it with seasonal items. Pairing a strapless jean dress with a cardigan and knee-high boots will make it perfect for transitional temperatures.

Denim Tube Mini Dress
Good American
Denim Tube Minidress

Emphasize the shorter hemline of this jean dress by styling it with knee-high boots.

CHRISTIAN DIOR Vintage Diorissimo Romantique Bag
Dior
Vintage Diorissimo Romantique Bag

Lean into the nostalgia by pairing your jean dress with a vintage bag.

A woman's jean dress outfit with a denim slip styled with a slouchy black bag and black-and-white block-heeled mules.

(Image credit: @aishafarida)

What You'll Need: Denim Slip Dress + Slouchy Black Bag + Open-Toe Mules

Styling Notes: If you can't imagine wearing denim in the middle of summer, it's worth entertaining the idea of the ensemble above. A slip dress made of a jean material is the perfect way to wear this staple in the scorching heat.

Rude Midi Dress
Diesel
Rude Midi Dress

The lace hemline on this slip has me swooning.

Lumen Slouchy Hobo Bag
Charles & Keith
Lumen Slouchy Hobo Bag

Opt for a slouchy bag shape to match the effortless energy of your jean dress.

A woman's jean dress outfit with white minidress styled with two-tone strappy sandals and woven black bag.

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

What You'll Need: White Denim Minidress + Strappy Sandals + Clutch + Hoop Earrings + Sunglasses

Styling Notes: Don't assume that denim dresses are only for off-duty occasions. Try wearing this style to the office in the summer by pairing a modest jean dress with hoops, sunglasses, a clutch, and sandals.

White Heavy Denim Mini Dress
GANNI
White Heavy Denim Mini Dress

No one does jean dresses quite like Ganni.

55mm the Bicolor Leather Sandals - Toteme - Women | Luisaviaroma
Toteme
Bicolor Leather Sandals

Why choose between white or black sandals when you can have both?

A woman's jean dress outfit with a maxi denim dress styled with a raffia tote bag and black flip-flops.

(Image credit: @thandimaq)

What You'll Need: Denim Dress + Raffia Handbag + Flip-Flops

Styling Notes: What's the great thing about jean dresses? They're versatile. Yes, they work for your 9-to-5 job, but they can also be worn while out of the office. Simply opt for a flowy silhouette paired with summer staples, such as a raffia bag and flip-flops.

SIMKHAI Cici paneled organic denim midi dress
SIMKHAI
Cici Paneled Organic Denim Midi Dress

Now, here's a dress that can be worn to a work presentation or to grab piña coladas.

+ Net Sustain Santorini Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote
DEMELLIER
Santorini Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote

Summer is coming.

A woman's jean dress outfit with a button-down dress with a scarf, sunglasses, a black crossbody bag, and white sneakers.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

What You'll Need: Denim Minidress + Scarf + Sunglasses + Crossbody Bag + Sneakers

Styling Notes: If your destination requires you to be a bit more comfortable, consider pairing a shorter jean dress with sneakers, a scarf, sunglasses, and a crossbody. It's a fail-proof formula for looking fashionable on the fly.

Z1975 Fitted Denim Mini Dress

ZARA
Z1975 Fitted Denim Mini Dress

Sublime.

Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers
Reebok
Classic Leather Reefresh Sneakers

White sneakers always go well with jeans, even if they're in dress form.

A woman's jean dress outfit with a long maxi denim.

(Image credit: @monikh)

What You'll Need: Jean Dress + Dainty Jewelry

Styling Notes: See? There are so many ways to wear jean dresses. Whether you dress it up for a night out or simply wear it around the house (like illustrated above), this staple surely deserves a spot in your closet.

Wren Wrap-Effect Belted Denim Midi Dress

CEFINN
Wren Wrap-Effect Belted Denim Midi Dress

Yes, you can lounge at home in a dress, but it also works for a day in the office too.

Dane Anklet
Jenny Bird
Dane Anklet

You can pair this anklet with any type of jean dress.

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Editor

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a fashion editor living in New York City. What began as a hobby (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a career dedicated to storytelling through various forms of digital media. She started her career at the print publication 303 Magazine, where she wrote stories, helped produce photo shoots, and planned Denver Fashion Week. After moving to Los Angeles, she worked as MyDomaine's social media editor until she was promoted to work across all of Clique's publications (MyDomaine, Byrdie, and Who What Wear) as the community manager. Over the past few years, Jasmine has worked on Who What Wear's editorial team, using her extensive background to champion rising BIPOC designers, weigh in on viral trends, and profile stars such as Janet Mock and Victoria Monét. She is especially interested in exploring how art, fashion, and pop culture intersect online and IRL. 

