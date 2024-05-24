Normally, I Hate Denim Dresses, But These Outfits Changed My Mind

Let me get this off my chest… I'm not the biggest fan of denim. Don't get me wrong. I'm aware of the universal appeal of this textile, as jeans are a perennial staple for so many people. But personally? It's a whole different story. Part of my beef with denim is that jeans are incredibly uncomfortable and can be hard to shop for if you're a curvier woman like me. On top of that, my distaste for denim is derived from the fact that it can be, dare I say, too basic at times. Frankly, I know I'm not alone in my sentiments, and others undoubtedly despise the mere idea of squeezing into rigid denim. Luckily, an alternative way to adopt this textile is jean dresses.

For those who aren't fans of denim, dresses are the easiest way to slowly embrace it. (I'm speaking from personal experience here.) Admittedly, some of the same concerns can come up when dealing with this piece. After all, some jean dresses can look dated. However, I've learned through extensive image research that there's no shortage of examples showcasing how denim dresses can be downright chic. In an effort to convert my fellow denim haters to the cause, I've rounded up 20 jean-dress outfits with styling tips and shopping recommendations. These looks will show you how to style a jean dress, and they may even make you a denim person.

What You'll Need: Denim Minidress + White Polo + Red Crescent Bag + White Socks + Black Mary Janes

Styling Notes: One of the easiest ways to make this style a bit more elegant is through layers. Consider styling a lightweight polo underneath your jean dress with socks and flats—it's a preppy formula that's sure to make this piece feel polished.

DL1961 Adeline Dress $189 SHOP NOW You can layer pieces under or over this shift dress.

ViBi VENEZiA Mary Jane Nero Flats $150 SHOP NOW Our editors swear these are the most comfortable flats on the market currently.

What You'll Need: Denim Puff-Sleeve Dress + White Turtleneck + Gold Chain + Brown Crossbody Bag + White Socks + White Mary Janes

Styling Notes: For colder temperatures, you can follow the same outfit formula with simple swaps. Instead of wearing a light polo underneath your jean dress, swap it out for a turtleneck. You can still wear ballet flats, or you can switch to boots if it's later into the fall.

ALIGNE Gabriella Denim Midi Dress $160 SHOP NOW The zipper on the bust of this dress allows you to show off layers.

L'AGENCE Ceci Ribbed Stretch-Modal Turtleneck Top $125 SHOP NOW A great base layer for your jean dress or otherwise.

What You'll Need: Denim Button-Front Dress + Plissé Top + Matching Pants + Mary Janes Flats

Styling Notes: While it's easy to layer a top underneath this dress, consider re-creating the outfit above if you want to get more creative. Layering a bright plissé set underneath a jean dress with metallic flats will give this item an unexpected twist.

Massimo Dutti Denim-Effect Midi Dress $169 SHOP NOW This jean dress would look just as lovely with layers as without them.

STEVE MADDEN Alisah Silver Foil Mary Jane Flat $70 SHOP NOW A little sparkle never hurts.

What You'll Need: Jean Dress + White T-Shirt + Pendant Necklace + Shoulder Bag + White Sneakers

Styling Notes: For a more effortless take on layering, consider throwing on a basic white tee underneath your jean dress. You can make this pairing feel as cool by finishing the look with a unique pendant necklace, chunky sneakers, and a colorful shoulder bag.

Rolla’s Venice Denim Midi Dress $179 SHOP NOW Cute, cute, cute.

H&M Cotton T-Shirt $8 SHOP NOW While white T-shirts pair really well with jean dresses, this one does happen to come in other colors.

What You'll Need: Tailored Jean Dress + Shoulder Bag + Ballet Flats + Sunglasses

Styling Notes: Think jean dresses are too casual? Think again. The key to making this style a bit more buttoned-up is by pairing it with classic items. A tailored dress feels far more polished when paired with a sleek shoulder bag, ballet flats, and sunglasses.

Reformation Ellison Denim Midi Dress $248 SHOP NOW Reformation does it again.

Freja Mini Chrystie Espresso $268 SHOP NOW So chic.

What You'll Need: Denim Minidress + Gold Hoops + Gold Necklace + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: If it's not already clear, let me reiterate: The key to making any jean dress more stylish lies in pairing it with the right accessories. While it helps to wear it with what's trending each season, you can't go wrong with classic staples—e.g., stacked gold jewelry and a shoulder bag.

Pistola Denim Nina Long Sleeve Mini Dress $215 SHOP NOW You'll wear this for years to come.

Heaven Mayhem Double Mini Knot Mixed Metal Earrings $110 SHOP NOW Look for jewelry with two-tone metals if you want to match the hardware on your jean dress.

What You'll Need: Denim Minidress + Hoop Earrings + Sunglasses + Knee-High Socks + Pointed Pumps + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: If you want to experiment with bolder accessories, consider pairing your denim minidress with high-lace stockings. It's an unexpected combination that will keep people on their toes.

Free People Amber Denim Dress $148 SHOP NOW Meet the perfect minidress.

HIGH HEEL JUNGLE Lace Knee High Socks $38 SHOP NOW Socks have never been more stylish.

What You'll Need: Denim Halter Dress + Knee-High Socks + Sneakers + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: While being intentional about what you wear with your jean dress helps make it more stylish, it's also imperative to pay attention to the dress's shape. Opting for a version in a trending silhouette will do the majority of the work for you.

Pilcro Longline Halter Denim Vest $128 SHOP NOW Halter necklines are coming back.

ADIDAS Samba OG Leather-Trimmed Shell Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW Incorporating trendy sneakers into your outfit is another simple way to make this dress style feel cooler.

What You'll Need: Denim Shirtdress + Gingham-Print Dress + Shoulder Bag + Chunky Oxfords

Styling Notes: While styling a jean dress with unexpected accessories is a straightforward way to make the style stand out, it's not the only way to make a statement. Take a cue from the cute ensemble above by styling a button-down jean dress as a light coat layered over a printed dress. It's the perfect way to make this piece pop.

COS Rounded Denim Shirt Dress $170 SHOP NOW Perfect for layering.

Réalisation The Elsa in Blue Gingham $240 SHOP NOW Just imagine how cute this slip could be underneath a denim button-down.

What You'll Need: Denim Tube Dress + Belt + Jean Jacket + Denim Boots

Styling Notes: You don't have to incorporate prints in order to make this style stand out—case in point: the ensemble above. By pairing a jean dress with other denim separates, you'll give this "dated" item a different take.

Gap Cropped Icon Denim Jacket $70 SHOP NOW The Canadian tuxedo is about to get way cooler.

Mango Strapless Denim Dress $100 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this silhouette.

What You'll Need: Denim Shirtdress + Loafers + Handbag

Styling Notes: An additional way you can make this type of dress appropriate for corporate settings is by layering other office essentials with it.

Madewell Denim Oversized Mini Shirtdress $128 $40 SHOP NOW

Prada Buckle Medium Leather Handbag $4900 SHOP NOW Pro tip: You can make your jean dress feel more polished by pairing it with preppy accessories.

What You'll Need: Denim Minidress + Blazer + Cardigan + Tote Bag + Loafers

Styling Notes: If you're unsure whether a jean shirtdress is appropriate for a conservative corporate setting, consider adding layers. By throwing your favorite blazer and cardigan over, you can make this item more work-friendly.

J.Crew Fitted Denim Mini Dress in Rinse Wash $80 SHOP NOW Just add an oversize blazer!

G.H.BASS Whitney Leather Loafer $175 SHOP NOW You can style these loafers with traditional jeans too.

What You'll Need: Denim Corset Dress + Pointed Mules + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: Let the ensemble above be proof that denim dresses can be daring! Sure, these dresses are sublime for casual occasions, but you can also tap into your inner Carrie Bradshaw by wearing a corset jean dress with pointed mules and a statement shoulder bag for an upcoming date night. It's a dress style that does it all, okay!

EB Denim Polka Dress $495 SHOP NOW Hot girl summer, embodied.

Coachtopia Ergo Bag in Recycled Leather With Cherry Print $275 SHOP NOW Peak '00s.

What You'll Need: Denim Midi Dress + Shoulder Bag + Knee-High Boots

Styling Notes: While jean dresses are seasonless, there's something to be said about styling this item in a more fall-forward way. Nothing will make you fall in love with this type of dress faster than pairing it with autumn staples such as knee-high boots, a shoulder bag, and even a leather coat.

Oscar de la Renta Hardware-Detailed Bustier Denim Midi Dress $2490 SHOP NOW A moment of silence for this stunning number.

Tony Bianco Fantasy Heeled Boot $360 SHOP NOW Chocolate-brown boots? Count me in.

What You'll Need: Strapless Denim Minidress + Crochet Cardigan + Sunglasses + Vintage Bag + Knee-High Boots

Styling Notes: Another way to transition this dress into the fall is to style it with seasonal items. Pairing a strapless jean dress with a cardigan and knee-high boots will make it perfect for transitional temperatures.

Good American Denim Tube Minidress $169 SHOP NOW Emphasize the shorter hemline of this jean dress by styling it with knee-high boots.

Dior Vintage Diorissimo Romantique Bag $837 SHOP NOW Lean into the nostalgia by pairing your jean dress with a vintage bag.

What You'll Need: Denim Slip Dress + Slouchy Black Bag + Open-Toe Mules

Styling Notes: If you can't imagine wearing denim in the middle of summer, it's worth entertaining the idea of the ensemble above. A slip dress made of a jean material is the perfect way to wear this staple in the scorching heat.

Diesel Rude Midi Dress $550 SHOP NOW The lace hemline on this slip has me swooning.

Charles & Keith Lumen Slouchy Hobo Bag $79 SHOP NOW Opt for a slouchy bag shape to match the effortless energy of your jean dress.

What You'll Need: White Denim Minidress + Strappy Sandals + Clutch + Hoop Earrings + Sunglasses

Styling Notes: Don't assume that denim dresses are only for off-duty occasions. Try wearing this style to the office in the summer by pairing a modest jean dress with hoops, sunglasses, a clutch, and sandals.

GANNI White Heavy Denim Mini Dress $325 SHOP NOW No one does jean dresses quite like Ganni.

Toteme Bicolor Leather Sandals $600 $270 SHOP NOW Why choose between white or black sandals when you can have both?

What You'll Need: Denim Dress + Raffia Handbag + Flip-Flops

Styling Notes: What's the great thing about jean dresses? They're versatile. Yes, they work for your 9-to-5 job, but they can also be worn while out of the office. Simply opt for a flowy silhouette paired with summer staples, such as a raffia bag and flip-flops.

SIMKHAI Cici Paneled Organic Denim Midi Dress $495 SHOP NOW Now, here's a dress that can be worn to a work presentation or to grab piña coladas.

DEMELLIER Santorini Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote $355 SHOP NOW Summer is coming.

What You'll Need: Denim Minidress + Scarf + Sunglasses + Crossbody Bag + Sneakers

Styling Notes: If your destination requires you to be a bit more comfortable, consider pairing a shorter jean dress with sneakers, a scarf, sunglasses, and a crossbody. It's a fail-proof formula for looking fashionable on the fly.

ZARA Z1975 Fitted Denim Mini Dress $60 SHOP NOW Sublime.

Reebok Classic Leather Reefresh Sneakers $80 SHOP NOW White sneakers always go well with jeans, even if they're in dress form.

What You'll Need: Jean Dress + Dainty Jewelry

Styling Notes: See? There are so many ways to wear jean dresses. Whether you dress it up for a night out or simply wear it around the house (like illustrated above), this staple surely deserves a spot in your closet.

CEFINN Wren Wrap-Effect Belted Denim Midi Dress $410 SHOP NOW Yes, you can lounge at home in a dress, but it also works for a day in the office too.