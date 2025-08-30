Jacob Elordi Just Wore the Shirt That NYC Fashion Girls Are Obsessed With

When in doubt, throw on a button-down shirt. That's my fashion fail-safe, and it looks like I'm in good company with Jacob Elordi. The Euphoria star was recently spotted walking his dog, Layla, in New York City while wearing one of the go-to pieces in every fashionable person's wardrobe: a Polo Ralph Lauren Oxford shirt.
It's a classic that only gets better with age, both figuratively and literally. The sturdy cotton gets worn in just so, and yet, the outfits remain timeless. It's an easy way to elevate a casual white T-shirt ensemble, as seen on Elordi, or add a layer to your favorite dress. From NYC to Los Angeles, and pretty much everywhere online, a classic blue Polo Ralph Lauren shirt is easily within arm's reach. Grab yours from the closet now, or keep scrolling to pick up a new one ASAP.
