15 Summer Accessories That Are Already Viral
It's not even June, yet I can already call out countless viral, summer-ready accessories off the top of my head. Bags, shoes, necklaces—you name it. Some, like the Khaite Marcy flats and Miu Miu rainbow crochet bag, are super specific, and others leave slightly more wiggle room. Think a Dragon Diffusion tote in any shape, size, or color; A.Emery sandals; and any Celine bag of the raffia variety.
Of course, the one thing that brings them all together is the fact that everyone is already wearing them and will undoubtedly continue to do so through Labor Day (and quite possibly beyond). To see and shop all 15 pieces that made the cut—in no particular order—simply keep scrolling. Before you ask, if you're having trouble getting your hands on any of these incredibly popular items, I'd recommend a third-party fashion sourcer. A few of my favorites include @ThreadsStyling, @GabWallerDotCom, and @FrontRowLive!
1. Khaite embroidered mesh flats
Leave it to Khaite to take the mesh-flats trend to new heights.
2. Miu Miu rainbow crochet bag
While a few lucky people were seen wearing this last summer, the recent reemergence of the bag on the market has caused it to blow up again—and it's only May.
3. Dragon Diffusion tote
Although Dragon Diffusion was once an "if you know, you know" accessory brand, it's no surprise that the masses have caught wind of the brand, and its perfectly crafted woven totes are suddenly everywhere.
4. Chanel flip-flops
Any time Chanel comes out with a new take on an old essential, you know it's going to blow up—as is the case with these velvet flip-flops.
5. Zara shell necklace
It's Zara, it's statement-making, it's trendy, it's a shell, and it's $36—need I say more?
6. J.Crew raffia ruffle tote
I've seen this on my feed so much lately, and honestly, I'm on the cusp of ordering one myself. It's just so cute!
7. Alaïa mesh flats
The hype surrounding Alaïa's mesh flats did not seem to be dying down, and now that they come in white, it's game over.
8. Staud Tommy bag
This adorable, beaded bag is constantly coming out in new prints and colors, and it's always a favorite among the fashion girlies for summer.
9. Gucci luggage
The newest, coolest travel accessories are undoubtedly from Gucci's latest luggage drop.
10. Celine raffia shoulder bag
Over the last few years, Celine has given us countless amazing takes on the raffia bag, and not surprisingly, they're still a favorite.
11. Roxanne Assoulin puffy heart necklace
It's not just Upper East Siders who are loving this adorable statement necklace. It's everyone.
12. Goyard Aligre bag
This bag is so rare, it was nearly impossible to even track down the details on it, yet you can always count on Instagram to make it appear as though it's everywhere.
13. A.Emery sandals
I love every shoe style this brand makes, but my favorites have to be the Jalen (seen above) and the Shel.
14. Prada raffia tote
Like Celine, Prada has been on the raffia-tote game for quite some time now, so whether you have one from seasons past or a newer model, you're winning at the game of fashion.
15. Adidas sneakers
It wouldn't be a viral accessory roundup without a pair of Adidas, would it? Of course, we're now loving both the Sambas and the SL 72s for summer.
Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently Editor-at-Large. It was a less expected route, seeing as she was graduating from business school at USC when this all began, but it has turned out to be the best one for her. Fast-forward to 2020, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was an intern starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to classic pieces and neutral basics but will always make an exception for something colorful, printed, or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a good party is dressing up for one. On weekdays, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious for dinner and trying to force her husband to watch 90 Day Fiancé.
