15 Summer Accessories That Are Already Viral

It's not even June, yet I can already call out countless viral, summer-ready accessories off the top of my head. Bags, shoes, necklaces—you name it. Some, like the Khaite Marcy flats and Miu Miu rainbow crochet bag, are super specific, and others leave slightly more wiggle room. Think a Dragon Diffusion tote in any shape, size, or color; A.Emery sandals; and any Celine bag of the raffia variety.

Of course, the one thing that brings them all together is the fact that everyone is already wearing them and will undoubtedly continue to do so through Labor Day (and quite possibly beyond). To see and shop all 15 pieces that made the cut—in no particular order—simply keep scrolling. Before you ask, if you're having trouble getting your hands on any of these incredibly popular items, I'd recommend a third-party fashion sourcer. A few of my favorites include @ThreadsStyling, @GabWallerDotCom, and @FrontRowLive!

1. Khaite embroidered mesh flats

Leave it to Khaite to take the mesh-flats trend to new heights.

KHAITE Marcy Embroidered Mesh Ballet Flats $950 SHOP NOW

2. Miu Miu rainbow crochet bag

While a few lucky people were seen wearing this last summer, the recent reemergence of the bag on the market has caused it to blow up again—and it's only May.

Miu Miu Crochet Pouch $1390 SHOP NOW

3. Dragon Diffusion tote

Although Dragon Diffusion was once an "if you know, you know" accessory brand, it's no surprise that the masses have caught wind of the brand, and its perfectly crafted woven totes are suddenly everywhere.

DRAGON DIFFUSION Bamboo Triple Jump Woven Leather Tote $387 SHOP NOW

4. Chanel flip-flops

Any time Chanel comes out with a new take on an old essential, you know it's going to blow up—as is the case with these velvet flip-flops.

5. Zara shell necklace

It's Zara, it's statement-making, it's trendy, it's a shell, and it's $36—need I say more?

ZARA Snail Shell Rope Necklace $36 SHOP NOW

6. J.Crew raffia ruffle tote

I've seen this on my feed so much lately, and honestly, I'm on the cusp of ordering one myself. It's just so cute!

J.Crew Small Raffia Ruffle-Hem Bag $98 SHOP NOW

7. Alaïa mesh flats

The hype surrounding Alaïa's mesh flats did not seem to be dying down, and now that they come in white, it's game over.

Alaïa Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats $890 SHOP NOW

8. Staud Tommy bag

This adorable, beaded bag is constantly coming out in new prints and colors, and it's always a favorite among the fashion girlies for summer.

Staud Pink Tommy Beaded Bag $295 $251 SHOP NOW

9. Gucci luggage

The newest, coolest travel accessories are undoubtedly from Gucci's latest luggage drop.

Gucci Gucci Savoy Small Cabin Trolley $3450 SHOP NOW

10. Celine raffia shoulder bag

Over the last few years, Celine has given us countless amazing takes on the raffia bag, and not surprisingly, they're still a favorite.

Celine Multipochette in Raffia Natural/Tan $2700 SHOP NOW

11. Roxanne Assoulin puffy heart necklace

It's not just Upper East Siders who are loving this adorable statement necklace. It's everyone.

ROXANNE ASSOULIN Heart & Soul Gold-Tone Necklace $145 SHOP NOW

12. Goyard Aligre bag

This bag is so rare, it was nearly impossible to even track down the details on it, yet you can always count on Instagram to make it appear as though it's everywhere.

Goyard Aligre Bag $3560 SHOP NOW

13. A.Emery sandals

I love every shoe style this brand makes, but my favorites have to be the Jalen (seen above) and the Shel.

A.EMERY Jalen Leather Sandals $210 SHOP NOW

14. Prada raffia tote

Like Celine, Prada has been on the raffia-tote game for quite some time now, so whether you have one from seasons past or a newer model, you're winning at the game of fashion.

Prada Crochet Tote Bag $1750 SHOP NOW

15. Adidas sneakers

It wouldn't be a viral accessory roundup without a pair of Adidas, would it? Of course, we're now loving both the Sambas and the SL 72s for summer.