15 Summer Accessories That Are Already Viral

It's not even June, yet I can already call out countless viral, summer-ready accessories off the top of my head. Bags, shoes, necklaces—you name it. Some, like the Khaite Marcy flats and Miu Miu rainbow crochet bag, are super specific, and others leave slightly more wiggle room. Think a Dragon Diffusion tote in any shape, size, or color; A.Emery sandals; and any Celine bag of the raffia variety.

Of course, the one thing that brings them all together is the fact that everyone is already wearing them and will undoubtedly continue to do so through Labor Day (and quite possibly beyond). To see and shop all 15 pieces that made the cut—in no particular order—simply keep scrolling. Before you ask, if you're having trouble getting your hands on any of these incredibly popular items, I'd recommend a third-party fashion sourcer. A few of my favorites include @ThreadsStyling, @GabWallerDotCom, and @FrontRowLive!

1. Khaite embroidered mesh flats

@juliesfi outfit picture in green silky set and Khaite mesh flats.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Leave it to Khaite to take the mesh-flats trend to new heights.

Marcy Embroidered Mesh Ballet Flats
KHAITE
Marcy Embroidered Mesh Ballet Flats

2. Miu Miu rainbow crochet bag

@threadsstyling Miu Miu colorful crochet bag.

(Image credit: @threadsstyling)

While a few lucky people were seen wearing this last summer, the recent reemergence of the bag on the market has caused it to blow up again—and it's only May.

miu miu rainbow crochet pouch
Miu Miu
Crochet Pouch

3. Dragon Diffusion tote

@monikh outfit picture with woven tote.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Although Dragon Diffusion was once an "if you know, you know" accessory brand, it's no surprise that the masses have caught wind of the brand, and its perfectly crafted woven totes are suddenly everywhere.

Bamboo Triple Jump Woven Leather Tote
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Bamboo Triple Jump Woven Leather Tote

4. Chanel flip-flops

@threadsstyling Chanel flip-flops.

(Image credit: @threadsstyling)

Any time Chanel comes out with a new take on an old essential, you know it's going to blow up—as is the case with these velvet flip-flops.

chanel black velvet thong sandals
Chanel
Thongs

5. Zara shell necklace

@hannahlewisstylist outfit selfie with Zara shell necklace.

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

It's Zara, it's statement-making, it's trendy, it's a shell, and it's $36—need I say more?

Snail Shell Rope Necklace
ZARA
Snail Shell Rope Necklace

6. J.Crew raffia ruffle tote

@lefevrediary photo of j.crew raffia tote hanging on door handle.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

I've seen this on my feed so much lately, and honestly, I'm on the cusp of ordering one myself. It's just so cute!

Small Raffia Ruffle-Hem Bag
J.Crew
Small Raffia Ruffle-Hem Bag

7. Alaïa mesh flats

@_jeanettemadsen_ mirror selfie in Alaïa mesh flats.

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

The hype surrounding Alaïa's mesh flats did not seem to be dying down, and now that they come in white, it's game over.

Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
Alaïa
Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

8. Staud Tommy bag

@ariannabaq outfit pic with Staud beaded bag.

(Image credit: @ariannabaq)

This adorable, beaded bag is constantly coming out in new prints and colors, and it's always a favorite among the fashion girlies for summer.

Pink Tommy Beaded Bag
Staud
Pink Tommy Beaded Bag

9. Gucci luggage

Gucci luggage and duffle aerial shot.

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

The newest, coolest travel accessories are undoubtedly from Gucci's latest luggage drop.

Gucci Savoy Small Cabin Trolley
Gucci
Gucci Savoy Small Cabin Trolley

10. Celine raffia shoulder bag

@thefashionbugblog photo of Celine raffia shoulder bag on chair.

(Image credit: @thefashionbugblog)

Over the last few years, Celine has given us countless amazing takes on the raffia bag, and not surprisingly, they're still a favorite.

celine MULTIPOCHETTE IN RAFFIA NATURAL / TAN
Celine
Multipochette in Raffia Natural/Tan

11. Roxanne Assoulin puffy heart necklace

@majawyh outfit selfie in loose clothes and puffy heart necklace

(Image credit: @majawyh)

It's not just Upper East Siders who are loving this adorable statement necklace. It's everyone.

Heart & Soul Gold-Tone Necklace
ROXANNE ASSOULIN
Heart & Soul Gold-Tone Necklace

12. Goyard Aligre bag

@mimi.orere outfit selfie with Goyard net bag

(Image credit: @mimi.orere)

This bag is so rare, it was nearly impossible to even track down the details on it, yet you can always count on Instagram to make it appear as though it's everywhere.

goyard aligre bag in coral
Goyard
Aligre Bag

13. A.Emery sandals

@_jessicaskye mirror selfie in A.Emery sandals.

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

I love every shoe style this brand makes, but my favorites have to be the Jalen (seen above) and the Shel.

Jalen Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Jalen Leather Sandals

14. Prada raffia tote

@threadsstyling Prada raffia totes.

(Image credit: @threadsstyling)

Like Celine, Prada has been on the raffia-tote game for quite some time now, so whether you have one from seasons past or a newer model, you're winning at the game of fashion.

prada crochet tote
Prada
Crochet Tote Bag

15. Adidas sneakers

@eggcanvas outfit pic in summer dress with Adidas Sambas.

(Image credit: @eggcanvas)

It wouldn't be a viral accessory roundup without a pair of Adidas, would it? Of course, we're now loving both the Sambas and the SL 72s for summer.

Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS
Samba OG Leather and Suede Sneakers

