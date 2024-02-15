I Did a Sweep Through Zara, H&M, and Urban—30 Cool Finds I Highly Recommend

If it were up to me, winter would exit stage left. As I write this, a snowstorm is currently taking over NYC, and the reality that wearing sundresses and drinking spritzs is nowhere in my near future is sinking in. While I do have to wait a little longer for spring weather, I don't need to wait as long to start prepping my spring wardrobe. To boost my spirits, I wanted to get all of the things on my "must buy for spring" list, including minidresses, easy-to-style skirts, tops to wear with jeans, and pretty accessories to top everything off. My list of things to buy was getting long, so I knew Zara, H&M, and Urban Outfitters would have all of the things I need at prices my wallet actually likes. After doing a little digging, I found 30 chic items guaranteed to make this spring my most stylish yet.

Keep scrolling to take a look at the H&M, Zara, and Urban picks I'm currently obsessed with.

H&M Twill Cap with Text Motif $18 SHOP NOW Hat's like these have Princess Diana Energy to me.

Urban Outfitters Kimchi Blue Addison Strapless Mini Dress $79 SHOP NOW This dress has me counting down the days to Spring.

Urban Outfitters Out From Under Juliette Lace-Trim Mini Skirt $29 SHOP NOW I'd wear this skirt on a date night.

Urban Outfitters BDG Postage Stamp Micro Short $49 SHOP NOW Micro shorts are in right now, grab yours while you still can.

New Balance New Balance 480 Court Sneaker $90 SHOP NOW I've been needing a new pair of sneakers, theses ones are perfect.

Urban Outfitters Le Sport 1997 Long Sleeve Tee $45 SHOP NOW I love the vinatge varsity vibe this long sleeve has.

Urban Outfitters Out From Under Sweet Dreams Ahoy Stripe Cami $29 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with cute pajama sets, this one from Urban is just begging to be added to my collection.

Out From Under Out From Under Sweet Dreams Ahoy Striped Short $35 SHOP NOW Style with the matching top above.

Motel Motel Alexa Corset Cami $59 SHOP NOW I'm just itching to wear this top with a pair of denim in Brooklyn on a warm day.

Urban Renewal Vintage Oval Sunglasses $29 SHOP NOW Vintage oval sunglasses are always a yes from me.

Urban Outfitters Steve Madden Brianne Mule Heel $100 SHOP NOW I've been eyeing these for awhile, I think I need them.

Urban Outfitters Lioness Rose Ruffle Top $59 SHOP NOW The perfect easy top to style with jeans in the spring.

ZARA Squared Neck Mini Dress $44.9 SHOP NOW Now this dress I need immediately.

ZARA Tailored Mini Dress $50 SHOP NOW Just add tights and pumps.

ZARA Two Pack Of Cuff Bracelets $30 SHOP NOW I'm a huge cuff person, I'm adding this to my cart ASAP.

ZARA Round Neck Blazer $80 SHOP NOW I don't usually reach for round neck blazers but this set is way too good to pass up.

ZARA Flared High Waist Pants $60 SHOP NOW Style with the matching blazer above.

ZARA Soft Tank Top $40 SHOP NOW You guessed it, red is still the color of the season.

ZARA High-Waisted Mini Flare Jeans Z1975 $46 SHOP NOW How adorable are these? And under $50.

ZARA Heeled Mesh Shoes $50 SHOP NOW These have me written all over them.

ZARA Short Stretch Knit Dress $36 SHOP NOW The ultimate little red dress.

ZARA Twisted Ring $28 SHOP NOW Zara's jewelry collection is fire lately.

H&M Wide High Jeans $29.99 SHOP NOW I'd act fast, these are flying off the virtual shelves.

H&M Mom Ultra High Ankle Jeans $40 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with H&M jeans lately.

H&M Double-breasted Trench Coat $50 SHOP NOW The perfect trench coat for spring.

H&M Satin Maxi Skirt $30 SHOP NOW You can style this so many ways.

H&M Short Twill Jacket $68 SHOP NOW This with jeans or over a little dress.

H&M Ballet Flats $27 SHOP NOW Ballet flats are still trending, I'm grabbing this under $30 pair.

H&M Pointed Loafers $32 SHOP NOW I'm so into the cream and chestnut brown combo.