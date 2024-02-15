I Did a Sweep Through Zara, H&M, and Urban—30 Cool Finds I Highly Recommend
If it were up to me, winter would exit stage left. As I write this, a snowstorm is currently taking over NYC, and the reality that wearing sundresses and drinking spritzs is nowhere in my near future is sinking in. While I do have to wait a little longer for spring weather, I don't need to wait as long to start prepping my spring wardrobe. To boost my spirits, I wanted to get all of the things on my "must buy for spring" list, including minidresses, easy-to-style skirts, tops to wear with jeans, and pretty accessories to top everything off. My list of things to buy was getting long, so I knew Zara, H&M, and Urban Outfitters would have all of the things I need at prices my wallet actually likes. After doing a little digging, I found 30 chic items guaranteed to make this spring my most stylish yet.
Keep scrolling to take a look at the H&M, Zara, and Urban picks I'm currently obsessed with.
This dress has me counting down the days to Spring.
Micro shorts are in right now, grab yours while you still can.
I've been needing a new pair of sneakers, theses ones are perfect.
I love the vinatge varsity vibe this long sleeve has.
I'm obsessed with cute pajama sets, this one from Urban is just begging to be added to my collection.
I'm just itching to wear this top with a pair of denim in Brooklyn on a warm day.
I've been eyeing these for awhile, I think I need them.
I don't usually reach for round neck blazers but this set is way too good to pass up.
