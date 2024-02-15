I Did a Sweep Through Zara, H&M, and Urban—30 Cool Finds I Highly Recommend

By Grace O'Connell Joshua
published

fuzzy hat

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

If it were up to me, winter would exit stage left. As I write this, a snowstorm is currently taking over NYC, and the reality that wearing sundresses and drinking spritzs is nowhere in my near future is sinking in. While I do have to wait a little longer for spring weather, I don't need to wait as long to start prepping my spring wardrobe. To boost my spirits, I wanted to get all of the things on my "must buy for spring" list, including minidresses, easy-to-style skirts, tops to wear with jeans, and pretty accessories to top everything off. My list of things to buy was getting long, so I knew Zara, H&M, and Urban Outfitters would have all of the things I need at prices my wallet actually likes. After doing a little digging, I found 30 chic items guaranteed to make this spring my most stylish yet.

Keep scrolling to take a look at the H&M, Zara, and Urban picks I'm currently obsessed with.

Twill Cap with Text Motif
H&M
Twill Cap with Text Motif

Hat's like these have Princess Diana Energy to me.

Kimchi Blue Addison Strapless Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
Kimchi Blue Addison Strapless Mini Dress

This dress has me counting down the days to Spring.

Out From Under Juliette Lace-Trim Mini Skirt
Urban Outfitters
Out From Under Juliette Lace-Trim Mini Skirt

I'd wear this skirt on a date night.

BDG Postage Stamp Micro Short
Urban Outfitters
BDG Postage Stamp Micro Short

Micro shorts are in right now, grab yours while you still can.

New Balance 480 Court Sneaker
New Balance
New Balance 480 Court Sneaker

I've been needing a new pair of sneakers, theses ones are perfect.

Le Sport 1997 Long Sleeve Tee
Urban Outfitters
Le Sport 1997 Long Sleeve Tee

I love the vinatge varsity vibe this long sleeve has.

Out From Under Sweet Dreams Ahoy Stripe Cami
Urban Outfitters
Out From Under Sweet Dreams Ahoy Stripe Cami

I'm obsessed with cute pajama sets, this one from Urban is just begging to be added to my collection.

Out From Under Sweet Dreams Ahoy Striped Short
Out From Under
Out From Under Sweet Dreams Ahoy Striped Short

Style with the matching top above.

Motel Alexa Corset Cami
Motel
Motel Alexa Corset Cami

I'm just itching to wear this top with a pair of denim in Brooklyn on a warm day.

Vintage Oval Sunglasses
Urban Renewal
Vintage Oval Sunglasses

Vintage oval sunglasses are always a yes from me.

Steve Madden Brianne Mule Heel
Urban Outfitters
Steve Madden Brianne Mule Heel

I've been eyeing these for awhile, I think I need them.

Rose Ruffle Top
Urban Outfitters
Lioness Rose Ruffle Top

The perfect easy top to style with jeans in the spring.

SQUARED NECK MINI DRESS
ZARA
Squared Neck Mini Dress

Now this dress I need immediately.

TAILORED MINI DRESS
ZARA
Tailored Mini Dress

Just add tights and pumps.

TWO PACK OF CUFF BRACELETS
ZARA
Two Pack Of Cuff Bracelets

I'm a huge cuff person, I'm adding this to my cart ASAP.

ROUND NECK BLAZER
ZARA
Round Neck Blazer

I don't usually reach for round neck blazers but this set is way too good to pass up.

FLARED HIGH WAIST PANTS
ZARA
Flared High Waist Pants

Style with the matching blazer above.

SOFT TANK TOP
ZARA
Soft Tank Top

You guessed it, red is still the color of the season.

HIGH-WAISTED MINI FLARE JEANS Z1975
ZARA
High-Waisted Mini Flare Jeans Z1975

How adorable are these? And under $50.

HEELED MESH SHOES
ZARA
Heeled Mesh Shoes

These have me written all over them.

SHORT STRETCH KNIT DRESS
ZARA
Short Stretch Knit Dress

The ultimate little red dress.

TWISTED RING
ZARA
Twisted Ring

Zara's jewelry collection is fire lately.

hm jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

I'd act fast, these are flying off the virtual shelves.

Mom Ultra High Ankle Jeans
H&M
Mom Ultra High Ankle Jeans

I'm obsessed with H&M jeans lately.

Double-breasted Trench Coat
H&M
Double-breasted Trench Coat

The perfect trench coat for spring.

h&m slip skirt

H&M
Satin Maxi Skirt

You can style this so many ways.

HM Twill Jacket

H&M
Short Twill Jacket

This with jeans or over a little dress.

ballet flats

H&M
Ballet Flats

Ballet flats are still trending, I'm grabbing this under $30 pair.

Pointed Loafers
H&M
Pointed Loafers

I'm so into the cream and chestnut brown combo.

Folded earrings
H&M
Folded earrings

The chicest earrings $13 can buy.

Grace O'Connell Joshua
Assistant Shopping Editor
Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Grace has always been a lover of all things fashion and beauty. Upon receiving her first degree in visual communications from FIDM in Los Angeles, she moved to New York City and continued her education at LIM College, majoring in fashion media with a minor in society and culture. Grace has worked for PhotoBook magazine, Insider, and Harper's Bazaar. As a writer, Grace has had pieces published covering topics including racial justice, fashion, politics, and current events. During her free time, she loves wine tasting, creating content for her social media, spending time with friends, traveling to new places, and Pilates, and has a love for reality television, especially The Real Housewives. Grace is the person in your friend group everyone goes to for recommendations for the best place to grab drinks in NYC on a Friday night or the best hotels and restaurants to try when traveling to a new city. While fashion is her main love, she loves all things wellness and lifestyle as well. Her ideal sunday is brunching with friends then walking around furniture shopping and listening to a podcast. As the assistant shopping editor at Who What Wear, Grace loves finding the best buys out there for the WWW readers.
