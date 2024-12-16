Gigi Hadid Just Wore the $90 Sneakers That Look Perfect With Straight-Leg Jeans
You don't have to be a skater to know just how comfortable—and cool—classic Vans sneakers are these days. Take it from Gigi Hadid who has been spotted sporting the simple but iconic sneaker on multiple occasions this year.
Over the summer, she created a '90s vibe by styling black and gray checkered slip-ons with a floral print dress. More recently, the model and mom paired the brand's cushiony Hylane sneakers with straight-leg jeans, a red collared shirt, and a casual crew neck sweater. It's an easy outfit recipe to put together—it could just as easily be styled with sandals or Mary Janes—but Hadid's go-to Vans make the look something worth replicating.
Keep scrolling to shop Gigi Hadid's exact style of Vans sneakers, plus several more pairs of the California-born shoe brand stars wear on the regular. Whether you're a fan of slip-ons or prefer to keep things laced up, there are at least one or two (probably three or four) pairs of Vans sneakers that could easily be at home in any wardrobe.
On Gigi Hadid: Vans Hylane Sneakers ($90)
Shop Gigi Hadid's Exact Vans Shoes
Shop More Vans Shoes We Love
The classic checkerboard style has been around since the '70s, and still feels fresh.
This '80s tennis-inspired sneaker features the brand's trademarked Comfycush footbed, so you know it's legit.
Many styles of Vans sneakers are unisex, so check your size accordingly, and order these Turkish coffee-colored cuties ASAP.
We challenge you to find one outfit that these canvas sneakers don't go with.
