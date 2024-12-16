Gigi Hadid Just Wore the $90 Sneakers That Look Perfect With Straight-Leg Jeans

By
published
in News

You don't have to be a skater to know just how comfortable—and cool—classic Vans sneakers are these days. Take it from Gigi Hadid who has been spotted sporting the simple but iconic sneaker on multiple occasions this year.

Over the summer, she created a '90s vibe by styling black and gray checkered slip-ons with a floral print dress. More recently, the model and mom paired the brand's cushiony Hylane sneakers with straight-leg jeans, a red collared shirt, and a casual crew neck sweater. It's an easy outfit recipe to put together—it could just as easily be styled with sandals or Mary Janes—but Hadid's go-to Vans make the look something worth replicating.

Keep scrolling to shop Gigi Hadid's exact style of Vans sneakers, plus several more pairs of the California-born shoe brand stars wear on the regular. Whether you're a fan of slip-ons or prefer to keep things laced up, there are at least one or two (probably three or four) pairs of Vans sneakers that could easily be at home in any wardrobe.

Yolanda and Gigi Hadid pose in front of a statue, both wearing sneakers.

(Image credit: @yolanda.hadid)

On Gigi Hadid: Vans Hylane Sneakers ($90)

Shop Gigi Hadid's Exact Vans Shoes

Hylane Sneakers
Vans
Hylane Sneakers

Cushiony comfort at its coolest.

Shop More Vans Shoes We Love

Reissue '98 Premium Classic Sneakers
Vans
Reissue '98 Premium Classic Sneakers

The classic checkerboard style has been around since the '70s, and still feels fresh.

Vans Sport Low Sneakers
Vans
Sport Low Sneakers

Such smooth suede.

Lowland Comfycush™ Sneaker
Vans
Lowland Comfycush Sneakers

This '80s tennis-inspired sneaker features the brand's trademarked Comfycush footbed, so you know it's legit.

Vans Old Skool Unisex Sneakers
Vans
Old Skool Unisex Sneakers

Many styles of Vans sneakers are unisex, so check your size accordingly, and order these Turkish coffee-colored cuties ASAP.

Vans Old Skool Sneakers
Vans
Old Skool Sneakers

Vans's Old Skool style looks super chic in this neutral hue.

Lowland Sneakers
Vans
Lowland Sneakers

Vintage vibes make these sneakers look twice the price.

Premium Authentic Reissue 44 Sneakers
Vans
Premium Authentic Reissue 44 Sneakers

We challenge you to find one outfit that these canvas sneakers don't go with.

Explore More:
Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸