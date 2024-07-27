Gigi Hadid Wore a Casual Dress With the $60 Sneakers Nordstrom Shoppers Adore

Gigi Hadid’s eclectic outfits never go unnoticed when she walks the streets of NYC, and one of her most recent street style moments is a testament to her creativity when it comes to putting together an outfit. For a sunny day in New York earlier this week, Hadid paired a $2.2K white beaded maxi dress from buzzy brand Bode with a pair of sneakers that are at the opposite end of the price spectrum. Her sneakers of choice were $60 Vans checkerboard slip-ons, which she's been wearing repeatedly as of late.

As far as sneakers go, Vans checkerboard slip-ons are as classic as it gets. It's worth noting that the shoes have five stars and 750 reviews (that praise the shoes for being cool and comfortable) on Nordstrom, proving that you can't go wrong with them. Hadid's gray and black pair is a cool departure from the go-to black and white ones, and to punch the outfit up even more, she added crew socks, a trucker cap, and a yellow Miu Miu bag adorned with charms. I don't know about you but I'm considering ordering a pair of Vans slip-ons to wear with my casual dresses immediately.

Keep scrolling to see the filled-with-personality look and shop Gigi Hadid-approved Vans slip-ons.

(Image credit: Ulices Ramales/Backgrid)

On Gigi Hadid: Bode Beaded Wildflower Gown ($2200); Miu Miu Arcadie Matelassé Leather Bag ($3200); Recycled Rebalance Trucker Hat ($45); Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers in Black/Pewter ($60)

