Gigi Hadid Wore the Color Trend I Would've Never Worn With Black a Year Ago

There was a time when I was very much "by the book" when it came to what colors to wear and not to wear together. But 2024 has changed me in that respect. We've entered a bit of an anything-goes era in color pairing, and it's refreshing. One of the color duos I used to see as clashing (in a bad way) was just worn by Gigi Hadid on the red carpet in Seoul, South Korea for an event for her clothing brand Guest in Residence, and I've changed my tune about it.

That clashing color trend is brown and black. It used to be the unofficial rule that an outfit could include one or the other color, but not both. That rule has melted away ever since chocolate brown became such a major color trend, and Hadid just showed us why. She paired a fuzzy chocolate brown coat with faded black jeans and black loafers, and the colors looked elegant, cool, and elevated together. The unexpectedness of the combination accelerated this.

If you're on board with the brown and black color combination, keep scrolling to shop chic pieces to wear together.

(Image credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images)

On Gigi Hadid: Miu Miu shoes

