Gigi Hadid Wore the Color Trend I Would've Never Worn With Black a Year Ago

Allyson Payer
By
published
News

There was a time when I was very much "by the book" when it came to what colors to wear and not to wear together. But 2024 has changed me in that respect. We've entered a bit of an anything-goes era in color pairing, and it's refreshing. One of the color duos I used to see as clashing (in a bad way) was just worn by Gigi Hadid on the red carpet in Seoul, South Korea for an event for her clothing brand Guest in Residence, and I've changed my tune about it.

That clashing color trend is brown and black. It used to be the unofficial rule that an outfit could include one or the other color, but not both. That rule has melted away ever since chocolate brown became such a major color trend, and Hadid just showed us why. She paired a fuzzy chocolate brown coat with faded black jeans and black loafers, and the colors looked elegant, cool, and elevated together. The unexpectedness of the combination accelerated this.

If you're on board with the brown and black color combination, keep scrolling to shop chic pieces to wear together.

Gigi Hadid wearing a brown coat on the red carpet

(Image credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images)

On Gigi Hadid: Miu Miu shoes

Shop Chocolate Brown

Aritzia, Babaton The Slouch™ Coat - (Re)Camel Wool
Aritzia
Babaton The Slouch Coat - (Re)Camel Wool

Roosevelt Turtleneck
LA Made
Roosevelt Turtleneck

Free People Risk Taker Corduroy Straight Jeans
Free People
Risk Taker Corduroy Straight Jeans

Meadow Regenerative Merino Cardigan
Reformation
Meadow Regenerative Merino Cardigan

Jacquard Midi Skirt
Zara
Jacquard Midi Skirt

Swedish Stockings Olivia Premium Tights
Swedish Stockings
Olivia Premium Tights

Shop Black

Agolde Ren: High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Agolde
Ren High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

The Kit Mini
Artless Forever
The Kit Mini

Faux Fur Jacket Zw Collection
Zara
Faux Fur Jacket ZW Collection

Women's Penny Coin Loafers
Miu Miu
Penny Coin Loafers

Tweed Lady Day Topcoat
J.Crew
Tweed Lady Day Topcoat

Aritzia, The Effortless Pants - (Re)ssential
Aritzia
The Effortless Pants - (Re)ssential

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

