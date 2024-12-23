People in Paris Will Never Stop Wearing These Shoes With Jeans

There are some things we'll always be in pursuit of, and French-girl style is one of them. Recently, I've been clocking how French girls wear their loafers with jeans. The Paris set has a knack for integrating classic staples into their wardrobes and finding opportunities to reinvent them in ways that never feel forced. To this writer, that is the epitome of personal style, which is probably why we continually look to the French for direction on what to wear and how to wear it.

Loafers had a major moment this year due to The Row (who else?) and its highly coveted ruched styles. But if you’ve been paying attention, you’ll notice that French girls have always been loyal to loafers, especially with jeans. And true to my argument above, they’re purveying some of the most fashionable ways to wear them this season as evidenced below. Keep reading for three chic ways French girls are styling their loafers with jeans now.

A perfect example of a classic style infused with a little pizzazz and a lot of nostalgia in the form of a casual jeans cuff over white crew socks. I could write a novel about my love of loafers with crew socks. At this rate, I won’t ever slide my bare feet into loafers again.

Is there anything more satisfying than your wildly baggy jeans making a perfect crease over the top of your shoes? In this case, the shoe is a pair of woven loafers, but loafers of any texture will do. The '90s-style blazer and geometric silver belt buckle are the cherry and whipped cream on top.

Matching your boldly colored sweater to your socks? A hard yes from me. Not to mention that I’m always partial to '60s inspired-styles, block-heel loafers with a polo sweater and school boy–esque straight-leg jeans might as well be my kryptonite.

