People in Paris Will Never Stop Wearing These Shoes With Jeans

By
published
in Features

French woman wears a red sweater with red socks, loafers and jeans in Paris

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

There are some things we'll always be in pursuit of, and French-girl style is one of them. Recently, I've been clocking how French girls wear their loafers with jeans. The Paris set has a knack for integrating classic staples into their wardrobes and finding opportunities to reinvent them in ways that never feel forced. To this writer, that is the epitome of personal style, which is probably why we continually look to the French for direction on what to wear and how to wear it.

Loafers had a major moment this year due to The Row (who else?) and its highly coveted ruched styles. But if you’ve been paying attention, you’ll notice that French girls have always been loyal to loafers, especially with jeans. And true to my argument above, they’re purveying some of the most fashionable ways to wear them this season as evidenced below. Keep reading for three chic ways French girls are styling their loafers with jeans now.

French woman wears a Burberry trench coat, black sweater, jeans and loafers with white crew socks.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

A perfect example of a classic style infused with a little pizzazz and a lot of nostalgia in the form of a casual jeans cuff over white crew socks. I could write a novel about my love of loafers with crew socks. At this rate, I won’t ever slide my bare feet into loafers again.

Mock-Neck Sweater
& Other Stories
Mock-Neck Sweater

zara, long belted wool blend coat
zara
Long Belted Wool Blend Coat

Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans

Ribbed Cotton Bootie Socks Three-Pack
J.Crew
Ribbed Cotton Bootie Socks Three-Pack

MW, The Grayson Penny Loafer
Madewell
The Grayson Penny Loafer

Ray-Ban Rb2140 Wayfarer Outsiders Oversized Sunglasses
Shopbop
Ray-Ban Rb2140 Wayfarer Outsiders Oversized Sunglasses

French woman wears baggy black jeans, a white t-shirt, black blazer and black woven loafers.

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Is there anything more satisfying than your wildly baggy jeans making a perfect crease over the top of your shoes? In this case, the shoe is a pair of woven loafers, but loafers of any texture will do. The '90s-style blazer and geometric silver belt buckle are the cherry and whipped cream on top.

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

Fitted Blazer With Shoulder Pads Zw Collection
ZARA
Fitted Blazer With Shoulder Pads ZW Collection

Shashi Isosceles Buckle Belt
Shashi
Isosceles Buckle Belt

Super Baggy Jean
Cotton On
Super Baggy Jean

Maison Loafers in Croc-Embossed Italian Leather
J. Crew
Maison Loafers

French woman wears a red sweater with red socks, loafers and jeans in Paris

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Matching your boldly colored sweater to your socks? A hard yes from me. Not to mention that I’m always partial to '60s inspired-styles, block-heel loafers with a polo sweater and school boy–esque straight-leg jeans might as well be my kryptonite.

Alice Long Sleeve Polo
Alex Mill
Alice Long Sleeve Polo

501® '90s Women's Jeans
Levi's
501 '90s Jeans

Wool Socks
COS
Wool Socks

Archives Bit Loafer Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Archives Bit Loafer Pump

Explore More:
Courtney Falsey
Freelance Contributor
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸