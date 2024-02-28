I'm Leaning into French-Girl Style in 2024—30 Chic Items I'm Ordering First
Out of all of the trends out there that the internet and fashion set love (and hate) Parisian style, or the French-girl aesthetic, is one that not only is basically universally adored but also stands the test of time. No matter what, we’re never going to stop wanting to dress like a chic Parisian woman running from the Louvre Museum to a dinner date to the farmers market the next morning. As summer and spring are approaching and I’m deciding which aesthetic to lean into for the warmer months of 2024, French-girl Style was the obvious choice for me.
Take a peak at the pieces I’m eyeing to get the look.
This linen set comes in a few colors, but let's be real—the red is the only choice.
An American denim brand French people can get behind.
The type of black midi dress French women live in during spring and summer.
The ultimate summertime clutch. I'd get it now before it sells out.
Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Grace has always been a lover of all things fashion and beauty. Upon receiving her first degree in visual communications from FIDM in Los Angeles, she moved to New York City and continued her education at LIM College, majoring in fashion media with a minor in society and culture. Grace has worked for PhotoBook magazine, Insider, and Harper's Bazaar. As a writer, Grace has had pieces published covering topics including racial justice, fashion, politics, and current events. During her free time, she loves wine tasting, creating content for her social media, spending time with friends, traveling to new places, and Pilates, and has a love for reality television, especially The Real Housewives. Grace is the person in your friend group everyone goes to for recommendations for the best place to grab drinks in NYC on a Friday night or the best hotels and restaurants to try when traveling to a new city. While fashion is her main love, she loves all things wellness and lifestyle as well. Her ideal sunday is brunching with friends then walking around furniture shopping and listening to a podcast. As the assistant shopping editor at Who What Wear, Grace loves finding the best buys out there for the WWW readers.
