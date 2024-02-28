I'm Leaning into French-Girl Style in 2024—30 Chic Items I'm Ordering First

By Grace O'Connell Joshua
Out of all of the trends out there that the internet and fashion set love (and hate) Parisian style, or the French-girl aesthetic, is one that not only is basically universally adored but also stands the test of time. No matter what, we’re never going to stop wanting to dress like a chic Parisian woman running from the Louvre Museum to a dinner date to the farmers market the next morning. As summer and spring are approaching and I’m deciding which aesthetic to lean into for the warmer months of 2024, French-girl Style was the obvious choice for me.

Take a peak at the pieces I’m eyeing to get the look.

Taya 53mm Polarized Oval Sunglasses
Fifth & Ninth
Taya 53mm Polarized Oval Sunglasses

Oval shape sunnies scream "French girl" to me.

Skinny Headband
France Luxe
Skinny Headband

The perfect Parisian touch to a look.

Moya Linen Two Piece
Reformation
Moya Linen Two Piece

This linen set comes in a few colors, but let's be real—the red is the only choice.

Dancerina Ballet Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Dancerina Ballet Flat

Order these while you can, as they tend to sell out.

Rylan Top
Reformation
Rylan Top

An easy top to style with jeans.

The Essential Leather Belt
Madewell
The Essential Leather Belt

I swear by my leather belts.

501 Original High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
501 Original High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

An American denim brand French people can get behind.

The Marcy Flat
Khaite
The Marcy Flat

These have been on my wish list for a while.

Bea Deerskin Leather Tote
Saint Laurent
Bea Deerskin Leather Tote

My dream tote.

Mikol Knit Dress
Reformation
Mikol Knit Dress

The type of black midi dress French women live in during spring and summer.

Jane Elemental Bracelet Watch, 23mm
BREDA
Jane Elemental Bracelet Watch, 23mm

My favorite dainty watch.

Cammie Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
Open Edit
Cammie Kitten Heel Slingback Pump

Bring on the kitten heels.

Zoya Knit Dress
Reformation
Zoya Knit Dress

The perfect winter-to-spring transition dress.

Renaie Dress
Reformation
Renaie Dress

I'm obsessed with this dress.

Emilie Sweater Lady Jacket in Stripe
J.Crew
Emilie Sweater Lady Jacket in Stripe

It's the stripes for me.

Malika Linen Top
Reformation
Malika Linen Top

Halter tops are in, and, I for one, am thrilled.

Boxy Rib Cardigan
Nordstrom
Boxy Rib Cardigan

The perfect easy cardigan to throw over your shoulders.

Oversized Metallic-Ball Stud Earrings
J.Crew
Oversized Metallic-Ball Stud Earrings

These come in silver too.

Phillipa Linen Dress
Reformation
Phillipa Linen Dress

The ultimate linen minidress.

Charlotte Cotton Cardigan
Reformation
Charlotte Cotton Cardigan

I'm obsessed with this sweater-and-shorts set.

Charlotte Cotton Short
Reformation
Charlotte Cotton Short

I mean, how cute are these?

Como Woven Straw Tote
Como Woven Straw Tote

A straw tote is in every French woman's spring/summer bag collection.

Campo Sneaker
Veja
Campo Sneaker

You can't forget an easy pair of white sneakers.

Elena Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Elena Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin

How chic is this cotton poplin dress?

Fold Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
Prada
Fold Kitten Heel Slingback Pump

These Pradas, please.

Naomi Knit Dress
Reformation
Naomi Knit Dress

Talk about a date-night dress.

Wide-Brim Raffia Bucket Hat
Wide-Brim Raffia Bucket Hat

A must-buy for summer.

Emilie Sweater-Vest in Stripe
J.Crew
Emilie Sweater-Vest in Stripe

Style with linen pants, shorts, or jeans.

Carolina Pant in Stretch Linen Blend
Carolina Pant in Stretch Linen Blend

I'll take these in every color.

Portofino Hand-Knotted Faux-Raffia Clutch
Portofino Hand-Knotted Faux-Raffia Clutch

The ultimate summertime clutch. I'd get it now before it sells out.

Grace O'Connell Joshua
Assistant Editor

Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Grace has always been a lover of all things fashion and beauty. Upon receiving her first degree in visual communications from FIDM in Los Angeles, she moved to New York City and continued her education at LIM College, majoring in fashion media with a minor in society and culture. Grace has worked for PhotoBook magazine, Insider, and Harper's Bazaar. As a writer, Grace has had pieces published covering topics including racial justice, fashion, politics, and current events. During her free time, she loves wine tasting, creating content for her social media, spending time with friends, traveling to new places, and Pilates, and has a love for reality television, especially The Real Housewives. Grace is the person in your friend group everyone goes to for recommendations for the best place to grab drinks in NYC on a Friday night or the best hotels and restaurants to try when traveling to a new city. While fashion is her main love, she loves all things wellness and lifestyle as well. Her ideal sunday is brunching with friends then walking around furniture shopping and listening to a podcast. As the assistant shopping editor at Who What Wear, Grace loves finding the best buys out there for the WWW readers.

