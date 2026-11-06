No, Not Puffer Coats—These 8 It Buys Are the Blueprint for Elegant Dressing This Winter
It might be cold outside, but our shopping baskets are just heating up. From shearling shoes to animal print bags, these are the items you can expect to see everywhere this winter, according to a fashion editor.
In my opinion, winter gets a bad rep. Yes, it is the season when the temperatures drop, the days get darker and the run up to Christmas can often be more stressful than magical, but there's something about prioritising comfort and cosying up in soft layers that makes the shift from autumn to winter one of my favourite times of the year.
For that same reason, dressing for winter doesn't have to be complicated, it's just all about finding that sweet spot between practicality and polish. As the days get colder and the layers get thicker, the season’s most coveted pieces so far are conclusive proof that winter-appropriate needn’t mean "boring", and if you were thinking of raincoats, wellies and thermals, think again. This winter the fashion set are investing in elevated knitwear, comfy shoes and the kind of considered accessories that make getting dressed on even the coldest mornings feel effortless.
So, whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe with a few key additions, investing in pieces you’ll return to year after year, or just curious to know how fashion insiders are shopping right now, these are the winter buys worth knowing about in 2026.
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The 8 Winter It Buys Set to Dominate 2026
1. Shearling Flats
Style Notes: The recent renaissance of the UGG boot should really have been our first indicator that no matter what the runways might suggest, comfy shoes are still top of our agenda when winter rolls around. Not a fan of the slouchy boot? 2026's elevated answer is the shearling flat— combining the comfort of your favourite slippers with the practicality of an everyday shoe, this cosy style proves that cold-weather dressing can be both comfortable and considered.
From plush lined loafers to soft shearling mules, designers are giving the humble flat a luxurious update for 2026, but it's Mary Janes and ballerinas that have really caught my eye. Style them with relaxed denim and oversized knitwear for an effortless weekend look, or use them to soften the feel of tailored trousers for the office. Cosy, chic and surprisingly easy to wear, consider these the shoes your winter wardrobe has been waiting for.
Shop Shearling Shoes:
Coach
Sculpted C Mary Jane in Shearling
Aren't these just the cutest way to wear shearling?
Dear Frances
Slipper Shoe
An elevated take on the slipper shoe.
Jimmy Choo
Margot Flat
I can't decide whether I love the black or the arctic blue more.
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Aeropi Shearling-Trimmed Suede Ballet Flats
ANCIENT GREEK aren't just amazing sandals you know...
Dune London
Harliee Flats
Just add your comfiest coat and pair of straight leg jeans.
2. Colour Pop Scarves
Style Notes: It's one thing to notice a trend quietly bubbling up in stores, but another when it starts getting celebrity approval, and this year is undoubtedly the year of the colour-pop scarf. For those who shrunk away from the thought of 2025's fiery red, or 2026's breakthrough royal purple, the easiest way to integrate a statement colour and to breathe new life into even the most understated cold-weather outfit is with a bright scarf layered over a neutral outfit.
While classic colours like camel and black will always have their place, this season sees scarves in punchy reds, vibrant cobalt blues, strong greens and of course, rich violet taking centre stage. Whether draped over a simple wool coat, thrown on with your favourite knitwear or styled with an otherwise pared-back denim look, a shot of colour in the form of a scarf offers an instant outfit lift without requiring a complete wardrobe overhaul. It might be a small styling detail, but it makes a surprisingly big impact, and it could be one of the most effortless ways to make your winter wardrobe feel fresh with just one purchase.
Shop Bright Scarves:
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Allyson Wool Scarf
This shade of blue has my full attention.
COS
Pure Cashmere Scarf
2026's favourite shade of purple.
Loewe
Scarf in Cashmere
Loewe scarves get better and better every winter.
& Other Stories
Cashmere Knit Scarf
Just imagine how good this pop of green would look against an all black 'fit.
3. Buckle Boots
Style Notes: If slipper-esque shearling shoes don't take your fancy, perhaps you'll prefer the toughness of a buckle boot. From Dior's logo adorned straps to Ann Demulemeester's gothic stompers, heavy duty buckles brought a welcome dose of attitude to the A/W runways, and gave us a new style crush in the process.
From sleek leather styles with subtle hardware to chunkier, biker-inspired silhouettes stamped with multiple buckles, there’s a version to suit every aesthetic, and what makes them particularly appealing is their ability to work with just about any winter outfit. Straight-leg jeans, wool skirts, romantic dresses or even capri pants (see Fia's look pictured above), this easy to wear but directional, buckle boot is a winter investment that will work hard in your wardrobe well beyond this year.
Shop Buckle Boots:
Alohas
Eras Suede Tan Leather Ankle Boots
Boho-chic, eat your heart out.
Chloé
Dakota Ankle Boot
We love a heeled boot that still prioritises comfort.
Charles & Keith
Aether Buckled Calf Boots
You can trust Charles & Keith for the most fashion forward designs at an affordable price.
Jimmy Choo
Biker Mid
The most delicious shade of chocolate suede.
4. Zip Up Jumpers
Style Notes: From the moment that Matthieu Blazy opened the Chanel pre-fall 2026 show with a simple camel three-quarter zip and jeans, zip-up jumpers have overtaken the cardigan as the knitwear to know in 2026. Equal parts cosy knit and a sporty sweatshirt, this versatile piece has quickly become a favourite among the fashion set and works perfectly with the white tees and turtlenecks you already have in your wardrobe. Whether you wear it fully zipped as a high neck jumper with tailored trousers for a more put-together feel, or leave it undone over a basic tee with relaxed denim as seen on the runways, we're happy to back any trend that is comfortable, practical and has an air of "lazy chic". It's the kind of wardrobe addition that makes everyday dressing feel like you've made a little bit more effort.
Shop Zip Up Jumpers:
Sézane
Tobias Jumper
It's impossible to be cold in this cloud soft jumper.
Hush
Seraphine Brushed Wool Quarter Zip Jumper
This is exactly how I dress on winter weekends.
Reiss
Brushed Cashmere Zip-Through Cardigan
Consider this ultra soft, brushed cashmere a very wise investment.
Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Quarter Zip Jumper
This comes in four different colours, so you could buy a couple and wear them on rotation.
5. Faux Fur Stoles
Style Notes: While fashion is still in the throes of it's maximalist era, "opera dressing" is all over our mood boards, and although the robe coat is one of the smash hits of the season, so too is the faux fur stole. If you didn't get your hands on a fur trimmed coat this winter, a separate scarf can be paired with just about anything to get the same luxurious finish. Used as a touch of old-school glamour on even the simplest winter outfits, throw one over a tailored wool coat to take tailoring to new heights, or pair it with a gothic, lace dress for an interesting contrast of textures. If you love party season but hate glitter and sequins, this accessory will make a big difference to your evening looks.
Shop Faux Fur Scarves:
Anthropologie
Faux-Fur Scarf
This just sold me on a fur scarf + leather bomber combination.
Whistles
Taupe Faux Fur Scarf
This looks so expensive, it's perfect for wearing around your shoulders with an evening dress.
ZARA
Printed Faux Fur Triangular Scarf
The subtle animal print helps to take this one step further.
Jigsaw
Faux Fur Scarf | Camel
Cushiony, cloud-softness.
6. Corduroy Trousers
Style Notes: Now, I'm not saying that jeans are "out", but corduroy is offering a more interesting alternative to the usual denim and tailoring that we so often rely on in winter. Most of this comes down to the texture of course, and just like silk, suede and glossy leather, the wonderfully tactile feel of corduroy brings a sense of vintage charm and premium quality to everyday dressing. You'll spot the street style set wearing wide-leg and relaxed straight-leg cuts in rich autumnal shades like chocolate brown, burgundy, black this winter, teamed with their favourite cashmere knits and loafers for an understated look that feels as good as it looks. Just ask Anouk Vye [pictured above].
Shop Corduroy Trousers:
MANGO
Wide Leg Corduroy Trousers
There's something undeniably luxurious about black corduroy and it's proximity to velvet.
AGOLDE
Vintage Loose Cotton-Corduroy Straight-Leg Pants
AGOLDE aren't just experts in denim, so you know these will fit impeccably.
Massimo Dutti
Palazzo Corduroy Pants
These and a robe coat? Chef's kiss.
ME+EM
Engineered Barrel Trouser
Barrel denim loyalists will be happy to see that the cut has translated over to cords too.
7. Ziger Print Bags
Style Notes: Why commit to one animal print, when you can wear two at once? Move over leopard print, because the "ziger" is making a strong case for itself as the statement print of the season. Classic zebra stripes are reimagined in tiger colours, bringing a bolder, more directional feel to everyday accessories than the ubiquitous leopard. Sleek shoulder bags appear to be the fashion crowd's current obsession, with practical totes and compact top-handles all rendered in big cat stripes to add instant personality to even monochrome outfits. With a tiger-print bag doing all the talking, there's no need to commit to a complete wardrobe overhaul to stay ahead this winter, this is the easy way to tap into a bold new look with just one purchase.
Shop Ziger Print Bags:
DeMellier
The Midi New York
A bestseller in the making.
Reformation
Hannah Shoulder Bag
A cute alternative to the velvet cocktail bag.
Tu
Zebra Print Leather Slouchy Handheld Bag
I've been waxing lyrical about the quality of this supermarket bag.
Veronica Beard
Ziger Prism Bag
Elegance, personified.
8. Leather Knee Skirts
Style Notes: If there is one skirt trend that has been dominating conversation for the last year, it's the knee-length skirt, and for winter you can expect to see it everywhere in seasonally-appropriate leather. Polished, slick and effortlessly cool, this versatile silhouette continues to be a fashion-person favourite for autumn/winter, but unlike the cotton or silk iterations, tough leather stops the "awkward" length from feeling too twee. Whether you opt for a sleek black pencil style like Sylvie [pictured above] or a more relaxed A-line cut, the leather knee skirt offers endless styling possibilities for the colder months. Wear it for work a with knee-high boots and an oversized knit for an easy, everyday look, or dress it up with a sheer, fitted top and pointed heels for an evening option. Sorry leather trousers, but we're in our skirt era now.
Shop Leather Skirts:
St Agni
Leather Pencil Skirt
The kind of quality leather you can wear for a lifetime.
& Other Stories
Nappa Leather Pencil Skirt - Burgundy
Just add a chunky cream knit for a match made in heaven.
Autograph
Pure Leather Knee Length Pencil Skirt
A matching jacket too? Bravo, Marks and Spencer.
Toteme
Paneled Croco-Embossed Skirt
I am obsessed with everything about the mock croc embossing.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.