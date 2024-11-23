I'm Sorry, But This Common Winter Styling Mistake Always Makes Me Cringe

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

I might be biased when I say this, but winter is the best time of year, at least from a fashion perspective. Experimenting with colours, layers and textures every day, the chilly season sparks styling creativity like no other, with coats serving as a big part of this. While I revel in seeing the chic ensembles my fellow Londoners are styling across the coldest months, all too often I notice a subtle yet hugely impactful styling mistake interrupting an otherwise great coat outfit.

A common styling oversight that even the most fashion-conscious among us can fall victim to, all too often I see an elegant coat with the stitch on the vent of the coat left in place. You know the one—it’s that small "X" of stitching found at the base of the vent on just about all new coats and blazers. Designed to keep the garment's structure intact during shipping and display, this stitch is purely temporary and is meant to be removed before wearing. Yet, far too often, it gets overlooked or forgotten about, leading to a restricted silhouette that doesn't move the way it's supposed to.

Influencer wears a wool coat.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Now I'm never normally one to preach fashion "rules", but from a practical standpoint, I do think that this one holds weight. A functional detail, the vent allows for ease of movement, breathability and comfort. Leaving the stitch intact not only impedes this function but can also make your coat look awkwardly stiff. While it's an easy mistake to make, leaving the stitch in place can significantly impact the overall elegance of an outfit, too, as those who spot it will find it hard to stop looking at it. So, while I'm not one to judge other's outfits or styling choices, I think that this is something that everyone should be aware of.

Thankfully, this is one of the easiest styling mistakes to correct. All you need is a pair of small scissors or a seam ripper. Gently snip the stitches and pull out the remnants, being careful not to tug or damage the fabric around them. Once removed, your coat will drape and move as it was designed to, and you'll instantly look more put-together in fashion eyes.

A simple way to ensure a polished winter look, if you notice that the telltale "X" is still in place, it’s time to set it free. Trust us, your coat—and your overall aesthetic—will thank you.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF STYLISH WINTER COATS:

Wool Coat
H&M
Wool Coat

This elegant coat will style well with dresses throughout party season.

Voluminous Belted Wool Coat
& Other Stories
Voluminous Belted Wool Coat

This light beige shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Oversized Wool Coat
Arket
Oversized Wool Coat

The funnel-neck design gives this such an elevated edge.

Double-Breasted Wool-Herringbone Coat
COS
Double-Breasted Wool-Herringbone Coat

The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this winter.

Handmade Oversized Wool Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Handmade Oversized Wool Coat

This also comes in two other shades.

Lea Belted Wool-Felt Coat
Khaite
Lea Belted Wool-Felt Coat

I always come back to Khaite for their elevated staples.

Madame 101801 Icon Double-Breasted Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat
Max Mara
Double-Breasted Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat

Max Mara's camel coats are a fashion person's favourite.

Wide Lapel 100% Wool Coat
Zara
Wide Lapel 100% Wool Coat

The oversized lapels give this such an elevated edge.

Luxe Wool-Blend Everyday Jumper Coat
Me+Em
Luxe Wool-Blend Everyday Jumper Coat

This has an oversized fit for a cosy feel.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸