I might be biased when I say this, but winter is the best time of year, at least from a fashion perspective. Experimenting with colours, layers and textures every day, the chilly season sparks styling creativity like no other, with coats serving as a big part of this. While I revel in seeing the chic ensembles my fellow Londoners are styling across the coldest months, all too often I notice a subtle yet hugely impactful styling mistake interrupting an otherwise great coat outfit.

A common styling oversight that even the most fashion-conscious among us can fall victim to, all too often I see an elegant coat with the stitch on the vent of the coat left in place. You know the one—it’s that small "X" of stitching found at the base of the vent on just about all new coats and blazers. Designed to keep the garment's structure intact during shipping and display, this stitch is purely temporary and is meant to be removed before wearing. Yet, far too often, it gets overlooked or forgotten about, leading to a restricted silhouette that doesn't move the way it's supposed to.

Now I'm never normally one to preach fashion "rules", but from a practical standpoint, I do think that this one holds weight. A functional detail, the vent allows for ease of movement, breathability and comfort. Leaving the stitch intact not only impedes this function but can also make your coat look awkwardly stiff. While it's an easy mistake to make, leaving the stitch in place can significantly impact the overall elegance of an outfit, too, as those who spot it will find it hard to stop looking at it. So, while I'm not one to judge other's outfits or styling choices, I think that this is something that everyone should be aware of.

Thankfully, this is one of the easiest styling mistakes to correct. All you need is a pair of small scissors or a seam ripper. Gently snip the stitches and pull out the remnants, being careful not to tug or damage the fabric around them. Once removed, your coat will drape and move as it was designed to, and you'll instantly look more put-together in fashion eyes.

A simple way to ensure a polished winter look, if you notice that the telltale "X" is still in place, it’s time to set it free. Trust us, your coat—and your overall aesthetic—will thank you.

