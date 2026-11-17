With winter officially here, and the temperature very much reflecting this, I’ve started thinking about the classic pieces I’m going to add to my seasonal wardrobe. Now, I love a trending it-girl item as much as the next person, but as someone with the very clear goal of creating a winter capsule that can be pulled out year after year, I’m looking for those timeless staples that will stand the test of time without looking dated. Think the type of pieces that can be dressed up and down with ease, can be mixed and matched to create a wide range of outfits and, most importantly, will never look out of style.
To me, winter has always brought about an opportunity to look my most elegant, from luxurious faux-fur coats that can act as the focal points of my looks to sleek leather accessories that can elevate an outfit in an instant. And so, with the start of the new season, I decided to go on the hunt for the polished basics that will make up the basis of my winter outfit rotation. From luxury investments that will last in your wardrobe for years to budget-friendly buys that look way more expensive than their high-street price tag, I spent hours scouring the web as well as getting recommendations from my fellow Who What Wear UK editors to find the classic pieces that can be relied upon year after year.
And the best part? I’ve rounded them up for you below. From standout outerwear to chic accessories, keep scrolling to shop the classic pieces I’m planning to add to my wardrobe in winter 2026 (and wear way beyond).
9 Classic Winter Pieces for 2026 and Beyond
1. Outerwear
The Frankie Shop
Ravello Wrap Coat
Doesn't this look so cosy?
BOSS
Belted Wool-Blend Coat
Every winter wardrobe needs a versatile coat.
Reformation
Wyatt Coat
This makes for a nice point of difference from black.
Apparis
Blair Shaved Mink Faux Fur Coat
No notes from me.
ralph lauren
Shaped Denim Jacket
Layer this over a cashmere jumper or wool cardigan.
2. Knitwear
ARCH4
Cimmie Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
An investment knit you'll keep forever.
COS
Rounded Wool Crew-Neck Jumper
This is a best-seller for very good reason.
Rise & Fall
Wool Crew Neck Cardigan
Wear with jeans, skirts and tailored trousers alike.
Boden
Marta Merino High Neck Jumper
A basic you'll reach for year after year.
Lounge
Diamond Knitted Jumper
This is sure to brighten up any winter outfit.
3. Bottoms
CALVIN KLEIN
Low Rise Baggy Jeans
Don't sleep on Calvin Klein's denim.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
Perfect for in or out of the office.
'S Max Mara
Wool Midi Skirt
Such an elegant silhouette.
karen millen
Faux Suede Pencil Skirt
I want the entire outfit, please!
Uniqlo
Corduroy Barrel Trousers
These have such a '90s vibe.
4. Shoes
Jimmy Choo
Caly Knee Boot 65
An investment pair you'll pull out every winter.
Saint Laurent
Secret Slingback Pumps in Smooth Leather
Saint Laurent never lets me down.
Next
Forever Comfort Ballet Flats
You'll reach for these no matter the season.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
No one will guess these are from the high street.
Free People
Carry On Loafers
Chocolate suede? Sign me up.
5. Tops
Hush
Merino Long Sleeve Polo Top
I'd style mine exactly like this.
Sézane
Sylana Blouse
French-girl-approved.
Reiss
Silk-Satin Concealed-Placket Shirt
This comes in so many elegant hues.
The Row
Basile Bodysuit
An easy layering piece.
M&S
Cotton Rich Collared Fitted Shirt
Clean, crisp perfection.
6. Bags
Miu Miu
Beau Leather Bag
Miu Miu's Beau bag has become a cult favourite.
ZARA
Mini Shoulder Bag
I can't believe this is a high-street find.
Burberry
Mini Cotswolds Tote
Simple? Yes. But oh-so stylish.
H&M
Shoulder Bag
This looks way more expensive than its £33 price tag.
Coach
Soft Empire Carryall Bag 40
You'll be able to fit so much in this roomy tote.
7. Dresses
H&M
Knitted Maxi Dress
I'd style this with knee-high boots and a faux-fur coat.
DôEN
Ischia Dress
An icon in the making.
Reiss
Pleated Knit Collared Midi Dress
An easy throw-on dress you can rely on from now until next spring.
Norma Kamali
Jersey Maxi Dress
So easy to take from day to night.
Reformation
Frinn Knit Dress
Dress down with ballet pumps or up with kitten heels.
8. Jewellery
DAVID MORRIS
18-Karat White Gold Diamond Necklace
Simply timeless.
Daisy London
Lattice Earrings
I own these and wear them all the time.
Cartier
Baignoire Mini Watch
This has been on my luxury wish list for years.
MESSIKA
My Twin Toi & Moi Ring
How sweet is this?
Thomas Sabo
Tennis Bracelet
This will look so good peeking out of your sleeve.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.