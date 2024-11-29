8 Winter Trends I Keep Seeing on Every Stylish Person in London

We Brits are known for many things, but complaining about the weather is our most toxic trait—every work meeting starts with a grumble about the day’s forecast, and we even moan about sunshine. As a Londoner, I have to start this article in typical Brit fashion by letting you know how bitterly cold it has been this week—it even snowed. Fall is over, winter is here, and so heavy knitwear and quilted coats have officially come out of hibernation.

Winter trends always slant toward the practical, as layering becomes a necessity rather than a styling flex. Despite the influx of duvet coats and hiking boots, Londoners don’t let a cold spell stop them from creating a "look." The overall vibe this year is all about elevated styling, with cocooning knitwear, rich colors, and sweeping silhouettes. There is a particular focus on timeless winter investment pieces, from ankle-skimming tailored coats to gigantic scarves.

This winter, Balmoral style has also made its way to Central London, as many designers were inspired by countryside codes, with tweeds, wax coats, heavy-duty knitwear, and tartan skirts receiving a high-fashion treatment. Enter any rural pub and you'll see the clientele is largely outfitted in well-worn wax walking jackets. However, they have been repositioned as a cult fashion item this year thanks to Miuccia Prada, who included barn jackets in Prada's S/S 24 collections. But it's not just Prada that is in an outdoorsy mood, as at the Dior Cruise 2025 show (which was staged at Drummond Castle in the Highlands), traditional dress was celebrated and reinterpreted with a lineup of tartan kilts and chunky riding boots.

Stylish city dwellers are dressing like they split their time between Central London and the Cotswolds, even if in reality they spend far more time in Ubers than walking through muddy fields. For an insight into what stylish Londoners are wearing this winter, keep scrolling.

1. Wax Jackets

A Barbour coat is a British institution, and so it’s no surprise that Londoners have leaned into this year’s barn jacket trend. While wax-coated jackets in khaki will always be a classic choice (beloved by the royal family), the Ganni x Barbour collaboration puts a playful spin on this heritage style. The leopard-print and patchwork-style coats are particularly popular.

BARBOUR x Ganni Belted Corduroy-Trimmed Paneled Checked Waxed-Organic Cotton Trench Coat $775 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Country Waxed Organic Cotton Jacket $930 SHOP NOW

MANGO Waxed-Effect Short Parka $250 SHOP NOW

2. Baggy Denim

While much digital ink has been spilled about the return of indie sleaze–era skinny jeans, it seems like Londoners aren’t ready to go back to dressing like Alexa Chung on a night out in Camden circa 2006. Instead, baggy, wide-leg denim still dominates, with Cos’s Volume jeans proving particularly popular.

Good American Good Ease High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $118 SHOP NOW

COS Volume Wide-Leg Jeans $135 SHOP NOW

Agolde Low-Slung Baggy Jean $228 SHOP NOW

3. Extra-Long Coats

A wool or cashmere coat always looks expensive. However, to elevate the look further, opt for a longline maxi style that just skims the ankles. The Frankie Shop and Toteme are two brands that have been pushing this look, with tailored, minimalist coats with an oversize fit.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Jane Oversized Double-Breasted Twill Coat $495 SHOP NOW

COS Longline Wool Pea Coat $390 SHOP NOW

NANUSHKA Damira Double Wool and Silk Coat $1095 SHOP NOW

4. Brown

When it comes to color trends this year, it’s all about rich, indulgent hues, such as Malbec reds and deep chocolates. I am seeing a lot of brown in London this winter, from mahogany tailoring to chestnut-hued sweaters. It looks the most elegant when worn head to toe, but it also looks beautiful when paired with black accessories.

MANGO Wool Coat With Fringed Scarf $400 SHOP NOW

COS Pure Cashmere Wide-Leg Pants $250 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Straight-Fit Jeans With Pockets $70 SHOP NOW

5. Check Skirts

Tartan skirts and kilts are another British style staple, and there are lots of brands putting their own spin on a pleated midi, such as Le Kilt and Chopova Lowena, making it more directional and less the royals in Balmoral.

Chopova Lowena Catherine Mixed Plaid Pleated Carabiner Midi Skirt $621 SHOP NOW

BURBERRY Pleated Checked Wool Midi Wrap Skirt $2690 SHOP NOW

ACNE STUDIOS Belted Asymmetric Pleated Checked Wool-Blend Mini Skirt $680 SHOP NOW

6. Suede Totes

Suede is certainly having a moment this year, and I can’t get on the tube without seeing at least one XL tote bag in chocolate brown or toffee suede. It is an elegant alternative to a canvas bag and more exciting than a practical black leather tote. When it comes to brands, Manu Atelier and Little Liffner are the bags of choice with London's tastemakers.

TOTEME Suede Tote $1150 SHOP NOW

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Deep Brown Suede $745 SHOP NOW

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bag $598 SHOP NOW

7. Jumper as a Scarf

When it comes to knitwear, it’s all about layering this year, playing with proportions and silhouette. One of the most popular styling moves is to loop a jumper around your shoulders in a scarf-like fashion. Rather than anything too neat or preppy, you want to drape it loosely over the top of your coat or another sweater.

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater $350 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Cashmere Sweater $259 SHOP NOW

Reformation Brooke Cashmere Cropped Turtleneck $298 SHOP NOW

8. Gigantic Scarf

As mentioned above, this season, it’s all about amping up proportions, and nothing does this as effectively as a jumbo scarf. Opt for a shawl that could resemble a blanket, draping it across your collarbone and shoulders—it will look the most elegant in a block color that tones with your coat, rather than anything printed or too colorful.

LOEWE Fringed Leather-Trimmed Mohair-Blend Scarf $380 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Embroidered Wool, Cashmere and Cotton-Blend Scarf $590 SHOP NOW

COS Fringed Wool Scarf $135 SHOP NOW