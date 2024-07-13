15 Outfits That Are Cool Enough to Wear to a Hip-Hop Concert

Music lovers can attest that seeing your favorite artist perform is a top-tier life experience. But the work that goes into planning for said concert? Eh, not it. Securing tickets is hard enough these days, and selecting an outfit isn't any easier. Even if you've spent years attending live shows, there's something about deciding what to wear to a concert that will always be, well, stressful—especially if you're planning on spending the evening at a hip-hop show. Granted, every type of concert regardless of the music genre requires a great deal of planning in the outfit department. But crafting a cool outfit for a rap show? That's a whole different ball game. After all, what you'd wear to a country concert versus a rap show is likely way different.

Unlike other types of music, rap has a distinct subculture that has birthed some of the most influential fashion trends of the '90s and '00s (looking at you, cargo pants). Therefore, when deciding what to wear to a rap concert, it's only natural that one would be intrigued and want a little bit more guidance. Luckily, I've got your back. Ahead, you'll find 15 concert outfit ideas, styling tips, and shopping recommendations that will act as your blueprint for how to dress for a rap show. Whether you've secured tickets to Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour or have plans to attend the Broccoli City Festival this summer, these easy formulas will ensure you've got your 'fit on lock.

What You'll Need: Layered Chains + Mesh Maxi Dress + Chunky Sneakers

Styling Notes: When in doubt, you can't go wrong with turning to one of the most popular dress styles of the '90s—ahem, sheer dresses. Make this item feel more street style inspired by opting for a mesh maxi paired with chunky kicks and layered chains.

Justine Clenquet Daria Choker $165 SHOP NOW The knot detail on this chain goes hard.

AFRM Billie Maxi Dress $91 SHOP NOW You can pair this dress with sneakers, sleek boots, or sandals.

Fila Memory Workshift Slip Resistant Shoes $65 SHOP NOW All-black kicks? I'm about it.

What You'll Need: Earrings + Corset Top + Relaxed Jeans + Pointed Pumps + Mini Bag

Styling Notes: What's another foolproof 'fit for any concert? A corset top styled with relaxed jeans. Whether you style them with pointed pumps or sneakers, it's an on-point pairing every time.

Miaou Imogene Corset $225 SHOP NOW As a busty person, I find that Miaou's corsets give me the perfect amount of breathing room.

AGOLDE Low Slung Baggy Jeans $228 SHOP NOW You'll wear these long past the concert date.

ALAÏA Patent Heart-Toe Stiletto Pumps $1390 SHOP NOW Talk about being on point.

What You'll Need: Denim Jacket + Denim Top + Relaxed Jeans + Metallic Bag + Pointed Heels

Styling Notes: If you're down to spend the evening dancing, then there's nothing more comfortable to wear than denim. But if you want to lean fully into the '90s vibe, try pairing a denim top with matching relaxed jeans and a jacket. You can break up a head-to-toe denim look with colorful accessories.

EB Denim Claire Corset $325 SHOP NOW It's gettin' hot in here.

Brandon Blackwood Nia Micro Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag $175 SHOP NOW Pro tip: Opt for a mini bag to pass security check with ease.

FIORUCCI Baggy Jeans $385 SHOP NOW Baggy jeans are always better, IMHO.

What You'll Need: Open Cardigan + Cargo Pants + Platform Boots + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: Besides denim, the next best bottom option for a rap concert is cargo pants. Considered a streetwear staple, these pants can be dressed up or down depending on your mood—although, I'm impartial to pairing them with an open cardigan and platform boots.

Aritzia Wilfred Flock Sweater $98 $78 SHOP NOW The buckle detail on this sweater has me in my feelings.

Gap Mid Rise Loose Khaki Cargo Pants $47 SHOP NOW If you want to make them look even cooler, consider opting for a larger size to ensure they fit a bit bagger.

STEVE MADDEN Cobra Black Platform Booties $100 SHOP NOW I can attest to these boots being extremely comfortable despite their height.

What You'll Need: Baseball Cap + Leather Jacket + Button-Down Shirt + T-Shirt + White Jeans + Ankle Boots + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: One of the hardest parts of choosing an outfit for a rap show is choosing something that looks cool while also ensuring maximum comfort—enter the outfit above. What's great about pairing white jeans with a leather jacket, button-down, and a T-shirt is that the layers allow you to add visual interest while being pragmatic enough for fluctuating temperatures at the concert venue.

Leset Kelly Rib Tee $78 SHOP NOW Everyone needs a fitted white T-shirt in their wardrobe.

Telfar Small Telfar Duffle Bag $250 SHOP NOW I don't play about duffle bags.

Levi’s 501 '90s Jean $98 SHOP NOW You might not have an invite to a celeb's white party, but you can wear white denim.

What You'll Need: Hoops + Leather Jacket + Fitted Top + Plaid Skirt + Baggy Jeans + Flats

Styling Notes: Speaking of layering, if you really want to lean into the streetwear aesthetic, embrace creative styling. The easiest place to start is by playing with proportions through layering. You can draw attention to oversize silhouettes by pairing them with more fitted items—e.g., style an oversize jacket over a fitted top or a skirt over baggy jeans.

REMAIN Leather Oversized Jacket $850 SHOP NOW I think if I had this jacket I'd be all right.

Abercrombie Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean $90 SHOP NOW Now just layer a sheer or plaid skirt over!

MAISON MARGIELA Tabi Split-Toe Textured Leather Ballet Flats $890 SHOP NOW IYKYK.

What You'll Need: Draped Top + Cargo Pants + Timberland Boots

Styling Notes: When you don't want to spend too much time trying to style pieces creatively, it's best to return to your ride-or-die staples. It might seem simple, but nothing stands the test of time more than styling a draped top with baggy cargo pants and Timberland boots.

Enza Costa Sleeveless Twist Top $145 SHOP NOW You could also restyle this for the workweek by layering it underneath a blazer.

LIONESS Miami Vice Pants $99 SHOP NOW Oh, they popped off with the wash of these pants.

Timberland Linden Woods 6-Inch Waterproof Boot $130 $100 SHOP NOW Best part about these boots? Your feet won't hurt at the end of the show.

What You'll Need: Baseball Cap + Hoops + Stacked Chains + Button-Down Shirt + Tank + Boxer Shorts + Timberland Boots

Styling Notes: If you plan on attending a concert in the dead of summer, chances are you don't want to be caught wearing anything remotely restrictive. Thankfully, there are other options—such as the outfit above. Styling boxer shorts with an oversize button-down, tank, boots, and a baseball cap is the perfect way to maintain your cool.

New Era FELT X New York Yankees Butterfly 9FIFTY Snapback Hat $46 SHOP NOW Rep the birthplace of rap.

H&M Oxford Shirt $20 SHOP NOW The styling possibilities of this shirt are endless.

HOMMEGIRLS Boxer Shorts $65 SHOP NOW Cool girls, apply here.

What You'll Need: Sporty Sunglasses + Tube Top + Long Denim Shorts + Cowboy Boots + Handbag

Styling Notes: Just because you're planning on going to a rap concert doesn't mean you can't channel your inner country girl. Pair your cowboy boots with a simple tube top and long denim shorts for a look that pays homage to Southern rap.

J.Crew Vintage Rib Tube Top $40 $25 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more '90s coded than a simple tube top.

ROLLA'S Super Mirage Short $119 SHOP NOW These shorts are ideal for those of us who love to get down but don't want to show too much skin.

Tecovas The Annie Boots $345 SHOP NOW Yeehaw.

What You'll Need: Rimless Sunglasses + Print Top + Miniskirt + Knee-High Boots

Styling Notes: Anyone who's a fan of rap music knows that the genre isn't a monolith, but we must admit that the '90s hip-hop era was unrivaled. Therefore, it only makes sense to tap into this time period by turning the stars of that time—think Aaliyah or Lil' Kim. Channel them by wearing a butterfly-print top with rimless sunglasses, a miniskirt, and knee-high boots.

Miu Miu Runway Sunglasses $629 SHOP NOW Normally I'm not a fan of wearing sunglasses at night, but I'll make an exception for Miu Miu.

Kim Shui Butterfly Top $220 SHOP NOW Is it just me, or can you imagine this top gracing a vintage album cover?

& Other Stories A-Line Mini Skirt $79 SHOP NOW The perfect little black miniskirt.

What You'll Need: Sporty Sunglasses + Lace Top + Oversize T-Shirt + Denim Miniskirt + Knee-High Boots + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: Although hip-hop became mainstream in the '90s, it's not a monolith. There are so many subgenres of rap music that sometimes you want to consider what type of rap concert you're going to when crafting your outfit. If you happen to be going to a trap or lo-fi show, consider going more grunge-inspired by styling an oversize gray T-shirt with a lace top, miniskirt, knee-high boots, and sporty shades.

Poppy Lissiman Caidyn Sunglasses in Black $85 SHOP NOW These shades are so Bratz coded.

WAO The Relaxed Tee $45 SHOP NOW Don't be afraid to size up.

We The Free Wynne Denim Skirt $78 SHOP NOW Don't want to wear knee-high boots? You could also style this skirt with sneakers.

What You'll Need: Leather Moto Jacket + Matching Miniskirt + Bandeau Top + Ankle Boots + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: If you happen to know that the concert venue is a bit fancier, consider the event your chance to do the most. Embody the term "bad and bougie" by styling a leather moto jacket with a bandeau top, matching miniskirt, and ankle boots.

Superdown Lupita Faux Leather Jacket $88 SHOP NOW Consider this your sign: It's time to enter your "bad girl" era. Pair with the matching Lupita Faux Leather Skirt ($78).

Prada Cleo Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag SHOP NOW Secure the bag.

ALOHAS Nash Ankle Boot $250 SHOP NOW Come fall, you'll be so grateful you copped these cute booties.

What You'll Need: Denim Jacket + Plaid Skirt + Knee-High Boots + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: If you really want to dial up the baddie energy, take notes from the example above. You can make your ensemble feel edgy by styling a tailored denim jacket as a top with a grungy plaid skirt, patent-leather knee-high boots, and a sleek shoulder bag.

GUCCI Horsebit Embellished Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag $3980 SHOP NOW Gucci gang, Gucci gang, Gucci gang.

LaQuan Smith Fitted Jacket $2300 $1196 SHOP NOW Collect your jaws, people!

Chopova Lowena Green Wood Checked Plissé Skirt $1210 SHOP NOW NGL, I dream of this skirt daily.

What You'll Need: Hoop Earrings + Black Slip Dress + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: Hopefully, by now, you feel confident in knowing what to wear to a hip-hop concert. However, if you're still unsure, let me spill a little bit more wisdom: Keep it chill. No matter if you're going to a rap show or a festival, you can't go wrong with a black slip dress with hoop earrings, a shoulder bag, and a pair of comfortable shoes (sneakers, sandals, or anything else). It's a simple formula, but it always serves.

Mejuri Tube Oversized Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings $78 SHOP NOW Finding a good pair of hoop earrings is half the battle of planning your outfit.

Bardot Emory Lace Slip Dress $129 SHOP NOW Hot girl summer starts with this slip dress.