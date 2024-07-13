15 Outfits That Are Cool Enough to Wear to a Hip-Hop Concert

a collage of women's outfits showing what to wear to a rap concert
(Image credit: @by.regiina; @amalie_gassmann; @oumaymaboumeshouli)
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
By
published
How-to

Music lovers can attest that seeing your favorite artist perform is a top-tier life experience. But the work that goes into planning for said concert? Eh, not it. Securing tickets is hard enough these days, and selecting an outfit isn't any easier. Even if you've spent years attending live shows, there's something about deciding what to wear to a concert that will always be, well, stressfulespecially if you're planning on spending the evening at a hip-hop show. Granted, every type of concert regardless of the music genre requires a great deal of planning in the outfit department. But crafting a cool outfit for a rap show? That's a whole different ball game. After all, what you'd wear to a country concert versus a rap show is likely way different.

Unlike other types of music, rap has a distinct subculture that has birthed some of the most influential fashion trends of the '90s and '00s (looking at you, cargo pants). Therefore, when deciding what to wear to a rap concert, it's only natural that one would be intrigued and want a little bit more guidance. Luckily, I've got your back. Ahead, you'll find 15 concert outfit ideas, styling tips, and shopping recommendations that will act as your blueprint for how to dress for a rap show. Whether you've secured tickets to Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour or have plans to attend the Broccoli City Festival this summer, these easy formulas will ensure you've got your 'fit on lock.

a photo showing what to wear to a rap concert with a woman wearing a gold chains over a sheer maxi dress with chunky black sneakers and a black hobo bag

(Image credit: @kateemao)

What You'll Need: Layered Chains + Mesh Maxi Dress + Chunky Sneakers

Styling Notes: When in doubt, you can't go wrong with turning to one of the most popular dress styles of the '90s—ahem, sheer dresses. Make this item feel more street style inspired by opting for a mesh maxi paired with chunky kicks and layered chains.

Daria Choker
Justine Clenquet
Daria Choker

The knot detail on this chain goes hard.

Billie Maxi Dress
AFRM
Billie Maxi Dress

You can pair this dress with sneakers, sleek boots, or sandals.

Women's Memory Workshift Slip Resistant Shoe
Fila
Memory Workshift Slip Resistant Shoes

All-black kicks? I'm about it.

a photo showing what to wear to a rap concert with a woman wearing a black corset top with relaxed jeans, black pointed pumps, and a black mini bag

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

What You'll Need: Earrings + Corset Top + Relaxed Jeans + Pointed Pumps + Mini Bag

Styling Notes: What's another foolproof 'fit for any concert? A corset top styled with relaxed jeans. Whether you style them with pointed pumps or sneakers, it's an on-point pairing every time.

Imogene Corset - Black — Black / Xxs
Miaou
Imogene Corset

As a busty person, I find that Miaou's corsets give me the perfect amount of breathing room.

Low Slung Baggy
AGOLDE
Low Slung Baggy Jeans

You'll wear these long past the concert date.

Patent Heart-Toe Stiletto Pumps
ALAÏA
Patent Heart-Toe Stiletto Pumps

Talk about being on point.

a photo showing what to wear to hip-hop concert with a woman wearing a denim jacket over a denim corset top with baggy jeans, a gold clutch bag, and pointed heels

(Image credit: @sandrashehab)

What You'll Need: Denim Jacket + Denim Top + Relaxed Jeans + Metallic Bag + Pointed Heels

Styling Notes: If you're down to spend the evening dancing, then there's nothing more comfortable to wear than denim. But if you want to lean fully into the '90s vibe, try pairing a denim top with matching relaxed jeans and a jacket. You can break up a head-to-toe denim look with colorful accessories.

EB Denim Claire Corset
EB Denim
Claire Corset

It's gettin' hot in here.

Nia Micro Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag
Brandon Blackwood
Nia Micro Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag

Pro tip: Opt for a mini bag to pass security check with ease.

Baggy Jeans
FIORUCCI
Baggy Jeans

Baggy jeans are always better, IMHO.

a photo showing what to wear to a rap concert with a woman wearing a tan open cardigan with tan cargo pants and black platform ankle boots

(Image credit: @shhtephs)

What You'll Need: Open Cardigan + Cargo Pants + Platform Boots + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: Besides denim, the next best bottom option for a rap concert is cargo pants. Considered a streetwear staple, these pants can be dressed up or down depending on your mood—although, I'm impartial to pairing them with an open cardigan and platform boots.

Flock Sweater
Aritzia
Wilfred Flock Sweater

The buckle detail on this sweater has me in my feelings.

Mid Rise Loose Khaki Cargo Pants
Gap
Mid Rise Loose Khaki Cargo Pants

If you want to make them look even cooler, consider opting for a larger size to ensure they fit a bit bagger.

Cobra Black Platform Bootie | Women's Platform Bootie – Steve Madden
STEVE MADDEN
Cobra Black Platform Booties

I can attest to these boots being extremely comfortable despite their height.

a photo showing what to wear to a hip-hop concert with a woman wearing a baseball cap with a black leather jacket layered over a yellow button-down and white t-shirt styled with white jeans, black ankle boots, and a brown bag

(Image credit: @hodanyousuf)

What You'll Need: Baseball Cap + Leather Jacket + Button-Down Shirt + T-Shirt + White Jeans + Ankle Boots + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: One of the hardest parts of choosing an outfit for a rap show is choosing something that looks cool while also ensuring maximum comfort—enter the outfit above. What's great about pairing white jeans with a leather jacket, button-down, and a T-shirt is that the layers allow you to add visual interest while being pragmatic enough for fluctuating temperatures at the concert venue.

Leset Kelly Rib Tee
Leset
Kelly Rib Tee

Everyone needs a fitted white T-shirt in their wardrobe.

Small Telfar Duffle Bag
Telfar
Small Telfar Duffle Bag

I don't play about duffle bags.

501 '90s Jean
Levi’s
501 '90s Jean

You might not have an invite to a celeb's white party, but you can wear white denim.

a photo of what to wear to a hip-hop concert with a woman wearing silver hoops with a black leather jacket layered over a white draped top with a plaid skirt styled over baggy jeans with black Tabi toe shoes

(Image credit: @by.regiina)

What You'll Need: Hoops + Leather Jacket + Fitted Top + Plaid Skirt + Baggy Jeans + Flats

Styling Notes: Speaking of layering, if you really want to lean into the streetwear aesthetic, embrace creative styling. The easiest place to start is by playing with proportions through layering. You can draw attention to oversize silhouettes by pairing them with more fitted items—e.g., style an oversize jacket over a fitted top or a skirt over baggy jeans.

Remain Leather Oversized Jacket
REMAIN
Leather Oversized Jacket

I think if I had this jacket I'd be all right.

Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean
Abercrombie
Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean

Now just layer a sheer or plaid skirt over!

Tabi Split-Toe Textured Leather Ballet Flats
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Split-Toe Textured Leather Ballet Flats

IYKYK.

a photo showing what to wear to a rap concert with a woman wearing a tan tank top with tan cargo pants and work boots

(Image credit: @anaasaber)

What You'll Need: Draped Top + Cargo Pants + Timberland Boots

Styling Notes: When you don't want to spend too much time trying to style pieces creatively, it's best to return to your ride-or-die staples. It might seem simple, but nothing stands the test of time more than styling a draped top with baggy cargo pants and Timberland boots.

Sleeveless Twist Top
Enza Costa
Sleeveless Twist Top

You could also restyle this for the workweek by layering it underneath a blazer.

Miami Vice Pants
LIONESS
Miami Vice Pants

Oh, they popped off with the wash of these pants.

Linden Woods 6-Inch Waterproof Boot
Timberland
Linden Woods 6-Inch Waterproof Boot

Best part about these boots? Your feet won't hurt at the end of the show.

a photo showing what to wear to a rap concert with a woman wearing a baseball cap with layered chains, a button-down shirt, white tank top, plaid shorts, and Timberland boots

(Image credit: @sofiamcoelho)

What You'll Need: Baseball Cap + Hoops + Stacked Chains + Button-Down Shirt + Tank + Boxer Shorts + Timberland Boots

Styling Notes: If you plan on attending a concert in the dead of summer, chances are you don't want to be caught wearing anything remotely restrictive. Thankfully, there are other options—such as the outfit above. Styling boxer shorts with an oversize button-down, tank, boots, and a baseball cap is the perfect way to maintain your cool.

New Felt X New York Yankees Butterfly 9FIFTY Snapback Hat

New Era FELT
X New York Yankees Butterfly 9FIFTY Snapback Hat

Rep the birthplace of rap.

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

The styling possibilities of this shirt are endless.

Boxer Shorts
HOMMEGIRLS
Boxer Shorts

Cool girls, apply here.

a photo showing what to wear to a rap concert with a woman wearing sporty sunglasses with a black tube top, long denim shorts, black cowboy boots, and a Balenciaga bag

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

What You'll Need: Sporty Sunglasses + Tube Top + Long Denim Shorts + Cowboy Boots + Handbag

Styling Notes: Just because you're planning on going to a rap concert doesn't mean you can't channel your inner country girl. Pair your cowboy boots with a simple tube top and long denim shorts for a look that pays homage to Southern rap.

Vintage Rib Tube Top

J.Crew
Vintage Rib Tube Top

It doesn't get more '90s coded than a simple tube top.

Super Mirage Short
ROLLA'S
Super Mirage Short

These shorts are ideal for those of us who love to get down but don't want to show too much skin.

The Annie Boots
Tecovas
The Annie Boots

Yeehaw.

a photo showing what to wear to a rap concert with a woman wearing '90s sunglasses with a butterfly-print top, black miniskirt, and black knee-high boots

(Image credit: @vivianyrl)

What You'll Need: Rimless Sunglasses + Print Top + Miniskirt + Knee-High Boots

Styling Notes: Anyone who's a fan of rap music knows that the genre isn't a monolith, but we must admit that the '90s hip-hop era was unrivaled. Therefore, it only makes sense to tap into this time period by turning the stars of that time—think Aaliyah or Lil' Kim. Channel them by wearing a butterfly-print top with rimless sunglasses, a miniskirt, and knee-high boots.

Runway Sunglasses
Miu Miu
Runway Sunglasses

Normally I'm not a fan of wearing sunglasses at night, but I'll make an exception for Miu Miu.

Butterfly ブラウス
Kim Shui
Butterfly Top

Is it just me, or can you imagine this top gracing a vintage album cover?

A-Line Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
A-Line Mini Skirt

The perfect little black miniskirt.

a photo showing what to wear to a rap concert with a woman wearing black sporty sunglasses with a white lace top layered underneath an oversize gray T-shirt styled with a gray pleated denim miniskirt and black knee-high boots

(Image credit: @_paulineleroy_)

What You'll Need: Sporty Sunglasses + Lace Top + Oversize T-Shirt + Denim Miniskirt + Knee-High Boots + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: Although hip-hop became mainstream in the '90s, it's not a monolith. There are so many subgenres of rap music that sometimes you want to consider what type of rap concert you're going to when crafting your outfit. If you happen to be going to a trap or lo-fi show, consider going more grunge-inspired by styling an oversize gray T-shirt with a lace top, miniskirt, knee-high boots, and sporty shades.

Caidyn - Black
Poppy Lissiman
Caidyn Sunglasses in Black

These shades are so Bratz coded.

The Relaxed Tee
WAO
The Relaxed Tee

Don't be afraid to size up.

Wynne Denim Skirt
We The Free
Wynne Denim Skirt

Don't want to wear knee-high boots? You could also style this skirt with sneakers.

a photo showing what to wear to a rap concert with a woman wearing a green leather jacket over a bandeau top with a matching leather miniskirt with a silver shoulder bag and black ankle boots

(Image credit: @amalie_gassmann)

What You'll Need: Leather Moto Jacket + Matching Miniskirt + Bandeau Top + Ankle Boots + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: If you happen to know that the concert venue is a bit fancier, consider the event your chance to do the most. Embody the term "bad and bougie" by styling a leather moto jacket with a bandeau top, matching miniskirt, and ankle boots.

Lupita Faux Leather Jacket
Superdown
Lupita Faux Leather Jacket

Consider this your sign: It's time to enter your "bad girl" era.

Pair with the matching Lupita Faux Leather Skirt ($78).

Prada Cleo Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag
Prada
Cleo Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag

Secure the bag.

Nash Ankle Boot
ALOHAS
Nash Ankle Boot

Come fall, you'll be so grateful you copped these cute booties.

a photo showing what to wear to a rap concert with a woman wearing a cropped jacket with a plaid midi skirt and knee-high boots and a black shoulder bag

(Image credit: @oumaymaboumeshouli)

What You'll Need: Denim Jacket + Plaid Skirt + Knee-High Boots + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: If you really want to dial up the baddie energy, take notes from the example above. You can make your ensemble feel edgy by styling a tailored denim jacket as a top with a grungy plaid skirt, patent-leather knee-high boots, and a sleek shoulder bag.

Horsebit Embellished Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag
GUCCI
Horsebit Embellished Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag

Gucci gang, Gucci gang, Gucci gang.

Fitted Jacket
LaQuan Smith
Fitted Jacket

Collect your jaws, people!

Green Wood Checked Plissé Skirt
Chopova Lowena
Green Wood Checked Plissé Skirt

NGL, I dream of this skirt daily.

a photo showing what to wear to a rap concert with a woman wearing large hoop earrings with a black slip dress and black crescent bag

(Image credit: @aishafarida)

What You'll Need: Hoop Earrings + Black Slip Dress + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: Hopefully, by now, you feel confident in knowing what to wear to a hip-hop concert. However, if you're still unsure, let me spill a little bit more wisdom: Keep it chill. No matter if you're going to a rap show or a festival, you can't go wrong with a black slip dress with hoop earrings, a shoulder bag, and a pair of comfortable shoes (sneakers, sandals, or anything else). It's a simple formula, but it always serves.

Tube Oversized Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings
Mejuri
Tube Oversized Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings

Finding a good pair of hoop earrings is half the battle of planning your outfit.

Emory Lace Slip Dress
Bardot
Emory Lace Slip Dress

Hot girl summer starts with this slip dress.

Ergo Bag
Coach
Ergo Bag

Yes, it's big enough to fit the essentials for the evening.

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Editor

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a fashion editor living in New York City. What began as a hobby (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a career dedicated to storytelling through various forms of digital media. She started her career at the print publication 303 Magazine, where she wrote stories, helped produce photo shoots, and planned Denver Fashion Week. After moving to Los Angeles, she worked as MyDomaine's social media editor until she was promoted to work across all of Clique's publications (MyDomaine, Byrdie, and Who What Wear) as the community manager. Over the past few years, Jasmine has worked on Who What Wear's editorial team, using her extensive background to champion rising BIPOC designers, weigh in on viral trends, and profile stars such as Janet Mock and Victoria Monét. She is especially interested in exploring how art, fashion, and pop culture intersect online and IRL. 