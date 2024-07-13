15 Outfits That Are Cool Enough to Wear to a Hip-Hop Concert
Music lovers can attest that seeing your favorite artist perform is a top-tier life experience. But the work that goes into planning for said concert? Eh, not it. Securing tickets is hard enough these days, and selecting an outfit isn't any easier. Even if you've spent years attending live shows, there's something about deciding what to wear to a concert that will always be, well, stressful—especially if you're planning on spending the evening at a hip-hop show. Granted, every type of concert regardless of the music genre requires a great deal of planning in the outfit department. But crafting a cool outfit for a rap show? That's a whole different ball game. After all, what you'd wear to a country concert versus a rap show is likely way different.
Unlike other types of music, rap has a distinct subculture that has birthed some of the most influential fashion trends of the '90s and '00s (looking at you, cargo pants). Therefore, when deciding what to wear to a rap concert, it's only natural that one would be intrigued and want a little bit more guidance. Luckily, I've got your back. Ahead, you'll find 15 concert outfit ideas, styling tips, and shopping recommendations that will act as your blueprint for how to dress for a rap show. Whether you've secured tickets to Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour or have plans to attend the Broccoli City Festival this summer, these easy formulas will ensure you've got your 'fit on lock.
What You'll Need: Layered Chains + Mesh Maxi Dress + Chunky Sneakers
Styling Notes: When in doubt, you can't go wrong with turning to one of the most popular dress styles of the '90s—ahem, sheer dresses. Make this item feel more street style inspired by opting for a mesh maxi paired with chunky kicks and layered chains.
What You'll Need: Earrings + Corset Top + Relaxed Jeans + Pointed Pumps + Mini Bag
Styling Notes: What's another foolproof 'fit for any concert? A corset top styled with relaxed jeans. Whether you style them with pointed pumps or sneakers, it's an on-point pairing every time.
As a busty person, I find that Miaou's corsets give me the perfect amount of breathing room.
What You'll Need: Denim Jacket + Denim Top + Relaxed Jeans + Metallic Bag + Pointed Heels
Styling Notes: If you're down to spend the evening dancing, then there's nothing more comfortable to wear than denim. But if you want to lean fully into the '90s vibe, try pairing a denim top with matching relaxed jeans and a jacket. You can break up a head-to-toe denim look with colorful accessories.
Pro tip: Opt for a mini bag to pass security check with ease.
What You'll Need: Open Cardigan + Cargo Pants + Platform Boots + Shoulder Bag
Styling Notes: Besides denim, the next best bottom option for a rap concert is cargo pants. Considered a streetwear staple, these pants can be dressed up or down depending on your mood—although, I'm impartial to pairing them with an open cardigan and platform boots.
If you want to make them look even cooler, consider opting for a larger size to ensure they fit a bit bagger.
I can attest to these boots being extremely comfortable despite their height.
What You'll Need: Baseball Cap + Leather Jacket + Button-Down Shirt + T-Shirt + White Jeans + Ankle Boots + Shoulder Bag
Styling Notes: One of the hardest parts of choosing an outfit for a rap show is choosing something that looks cool while also ensuring maximum comfort—enter the outfit above. What's great about pairing white jeans with a leather jacket, button-down, and a T-shirt is that the layers allow you to add visual interest while being pragmatic enough for fluctuating temperatures at the concert venue.
You might not have an invite to a celeb's white party, but you can wear white denim.
What You'll Need: Hoops + Leather Jacket + Fitted Top + Plaid Skirt + Baggy Jeans + Flats
Styling Notes: Speaking of layering, if you really want to lean into the streetwear aesthetic, embrace creative styling. The easiest place to start is by playing with proportions through layering. You can draw attention to oversize silhouettes by pairing them with more fitted items—e.g., style an oversize jacket over a fitted top or a skirt over baggy jeans.
What You'll Need: Draped Top + Cargo Pants + Timberland Boots
Styling Notes: When you don't want to spend too much time trying to style pieces creatively, it's best to return to your ride-or-die staples. It might seem simple, but nothing stands the test of time more than styling a draped top with baggy cargo pants and Timberland boots.
You could also restyle this for the workweek by layering it underneath a blazer.
Best part about these boots? Your feet won't hurt at the end of the show.
What You'll Need: Baseball Cap + Hoops + Stacked Chains + Button-Down Shirt + Tank + Boxer Shorts + Timberland Boots
Styling Notes: If you plan on attending a concert in the dead of summer, chances are you don't want to be caught wearing anything remotely restrictive. Thankfully, there are other options—such as the outfit above. Styling boxer shorts with an oversize button-down, tank, boots, and a baseball cap is the perfect way to maintain your cool.
What You'll Need: Sporty Sunglasses + Tube Top + Long Denim Shorts + Cowboy Boots + Handbag
Styling Notes: Just because you're planning on going to a rap concert doesn't mean you can't channel your inner country girl. Pair your cowboy boots with a simple tube top and long denim shorts for a look that pays homage to Southern rap.
These shorts are ideal for those of us who love to get down but don't want to show too much skin.
What You'll Need: Rimless Sunglasses + Print Top + Miniskirt + Knee-High Boots
Styling Notes: Anyone who's a fan of rap music knows that the genre isn't a monolith, but we must admit that the '90s hip-hop era was unrivaled. Therefore, it only makes sense to tap into this time period by turning the stars of that time—think Aaliyah or Lil' Kim. Channel them by wearing a butterfly-print top with rimless sunglasses, a miniskirt, and knee-high boots.
Normally I'm not a fan of wearing sunglasses at night, but I'll make an exception for Miu Miu.
What You'll Need: Sporty Sunglasses + Lace Top + Oversize T-Shirt + Denim Miniskirt + Knee-High Boots + Shoulder Bag
Styling Notes: Although hip-hop became mainstream in the '90s, it's not a monolith. There are so many subgenres of rap music that sometimes you want to consider what type of rap concert you're going to when crafting your outfit. If you happen to be going to a trap or lo-fi show, consider going more grunge-inspired by styling an oversize gray T-shirt with a lace top, miniskirt, knee-high boots, and sporty shades.
Don't want to wear knee-high boots? You could also style this skirt with sneakers.
What You'll Need: Leather Moto Jacket + Matching Miniskirt + Bandeau Top + Ankle Boots + Shoulder Bag
Styling Notes: If you happen to know that the concert venue is a bit fancier, consider the event your chance to do the most. Embody the term "bad and bougie" by styling a leather moto jacket with a bandeau top, matching miniskirt, and ankle boots.
Consider this your sign: It's time to enter your "bad girl" era.
Pair with the matching Lupita Faux Leather Skirt ($78).
What You'll Need: Denim Jacket + Plaid Skirt + Knee-High Boots + Shoulder Bag
Styling Notes: If you really want to dial up the baddie energy, take notes from the example above. You can make your ensemble feel edgy by styling a tailored denim jacket as a top with a grungy plaid skirt, patent-leather knee-high boots, and a sleek shoulder bag.
What You'll Need: Hoop Earrings + Black Slip Dress + Shoulder Bag
Styling Notes: Hopefully, by now, you feel confident in knowing what to wear to a hip-hop concert. However, if you're still unsure, let me spill a little bit more wisdom: Keep it chill. No matter if you're going to a rap show or a festival, you can't go wrong with a black slip dress with hoop earrings, a shoulder bag, and a pair of comfortable shoes (sneakers, sandals, or anything else). It's a simple formula, but it always serves.
Finding a good pair of hoop earrings is half the battle of planning your outfit.
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a fashion editor living in New York City. What began as a hobby (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a career dedicated to storytelling through various forms of digital media. She started her career at the print publication 303 Magazine, where she wrote stories, helped produce photo shoots, and planned Denver Fashion Week. After moving to Los Angeles, she worked as MyDomaine's social media editor until she was promoted to work across all of Clique's publications (MyDomaine, Byrdie, and Who What Wear) as the community manager. Over the past few years, Jasmine has worked on Who What Wear's editorial team, using her extensive background to champion rising BIPOC designers, weigh in on viral trends, and profile stars such as Janet Mock and Victoria Monét. She is especially interested in exploring how art, fashion, and pop culture intersect online and IRL.