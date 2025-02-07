This Dated Dress Trend Is Officially Everywhere Again (Like We Predicted)

in Features

If there’s one thing true about fashion, it’s that no trend ever truly disappears—it just takes a strategic hiatus before making its triumphant return. Case in point: bubble-hem dresses. Once a staple of early 2000s red carpets (and, let’s be honest, some iconic prom looks), the voluminous silhouette is back with a vengeance, and this time, it comes with high-fashion credibility to match.

Designers have been hinting at the bubble hem’s comeback for seasons, subtly incorporating rounded hemlines into their collections. But now it’s official: The trend has fully infiltrated both the runways and the street style scene. Brands like Khaite and Simone Rocha have reimagined the silhouette with modern, structured takes, proving that the bubble hem can be sleek, sculptural, and effortlessly cool. Meanwhile, contemporary labels like Miaou and Stone Cold Fox are making it wearable for the everyday fashion crowd with fresh interpretations that feel very polished.

The key to styling bubble hems in 2025? Balance. The exaggerated volume speaks for itself, so keep the rest of your look streamlined. Think a dramatic bubble mini with knee-high boots or a midi version paired with sleek pointed-toe heels and minimal accessories. And if the idea of full-volume drama feels like too much, dip a toe into the trend with a subtler ballooned effect—designers are offering everything from soft bubble hems to structured, cocoon-like shapes.

Whether you love it or loathe it, there’s no denying that the bubble-hem renaissance is in full swing. And if history has taught us anything, it’s that when a nostalgic trend returns, it sticks around for a while. So if you haven’t already embraced the trend, it might be time.

See how fashion insiders are styling the "dated" dress trend, and shop our favorite picks at the end.

woman wearing bubble dress trend

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Shop similar style:

Miaou Pamela Dress
Miaou
Pamela Dress

Layer this under an oversize crewneck sweater for spring.

woman wearing bubble dress trend

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Shop similar style:

Palermo Mixed Media Bubble Hem Dress
Steve Madden
Palermo Mixed Media Bubble Hem Dress

You can't go wrong with this flattering option.

woman wearing bubble dress trend

(Image credit: @aude_julie)

Shop similar style:

Puffball Long Sleeve Bubble Hem Minidress
Mistress Rocks
Puffball Long Sleeve Bubble Hem Minidress

We love the maroon color of this long-sleeve minidress.

woman wearing bubble dress trend

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Shop similar style:

Asia Convertible Mini
Free-est
Asia Convertible Mini

Who doesn't love a two-for-one item?

woman wearing bubble dress trend

(Image credit: @_paulineleroy_)

Shop similar style:

Delia Linen Dress
Reformation
Delia Linen Dress

This Reformation dress also comes in black.

woman wearing bubble dress trend

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Shop similar style:

Palma Mini Dress
Line & Dot
Palma Mini Dress

All about the two-tone color here.

woman wearing bubble dress trend

(Image credit: @ironnsalt)

Shop similar style:

Anna October Lourdes Mini Dress
Anna October
Lourdes Mini Dress

Perfect for a more formal occasion.

woman wearing bubble dress trend

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

Shop similar style:

Un Tutu Bubble Miniskort
Lioness
Un Tutu Bubble Miniskort

Wear this with an oversize top for the illusion of a dress.

woman wearing bubble dress trend

(Image credit: @styleheroine)

Shop similar style:

Poplin Bubble Mini Dress
Helsa
Poplin Bubble Mini Dress

We love the ladylike feels here.

woman wearing bubble dress trend

(Image credit: @summerrachelwarren)

Shop similar style:

Kissing Booth Mini Dress
Mirror Palais
Kissing Booth Mini Dress

The little white dress you'll wear all summer long.

woman wearing bubble dress trend

(Image credit: @theblab)

Shop similar style:

Rib One-Shoulder Bubble Minidress
Mango
Rib One-Shoulder Bubble Minidress

Pack this on your summer vacation.

Shop more bubble dress styles:

Mockneck Dress
WeWoreWhat
Mockneck Dress

Pair this with all gold accessories.

Bubble Hem Cotton Blend Poplin Dress
Buxom Couture
Bubble Hem Cotton Blend Poplin Dress

Take a style note from this model, and wear it with your favorite black boots.

Strapless Bubble Hem Minidress
Edikted
Strapless Bubble Hem Minidress

If you're looking for a neutral that's not black.

Denim Balloon Dress Trf
ZARA
Denim Balloon Dress

A denim take on the bubble dress trend.

Simonmiller Belle Smocked Dress
Simon Miller
Belle Smocked Dress

Wear this with an oversize leather jacket for a cool Friday-night look.

Blair Mini Dress
More to Come
Blair Mini Dress

Such a great price for a dress you can wear now through the end of summer.

Azeeza Ananya Mini Dress
Azeeza
Ananya Mini Dress

How cute is this yellow for spring?

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor
