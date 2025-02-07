This Dated Dress Trend Is Officially Everywhere Again (Like We Predicted)
If there’s one thing true about fashion, it’s that no trend ever truly disappears—it just takes a strategic hiatus before making its triumphant return. Case in point: bubble-hem dresses. Once a staple of early 2000s red carpets (and, let’s be honest, some iconic prom looks), the voluminous silhouette is back with a vengeance, and this time, it comes with high-fashion credibility to match.
Designers have been hinting at the bubble hem’s comeback for seasons, subtly incorporating rounded hemlines into their collections. But now it’s official: The trend has fully infiltrated both the runways and the street style scene. Brands like Khaite and Simone Rocha have reimagined the silhouette with modern, structured takes, proving that the bubble hem can be sleek, sculptural, and effortlessly cool. Meanwhile, contemporary labels like Miaou and Stone Cold Fox are making it wearable for the everyday fashion crowd with fresh interpretations that feel very polished.
The key to styling bubble hems in 2025? Balance. The exaggerated volume speaks for itself, so keep the rest of your look streamlined. Think a dramatic bubble mini with knee-high boots or a midi version paired with sleek pointed-toe heels and minimal accessories. And if the idea of full-volume drama feels like too much, dip a toe into the trend with a subtler ballooned effect—designers are offering everything from soft bubble hems to structured, cocoon-like shapes.
Whether you love it or loathe it, there’s no denying that the bubble-hem renaissance is in full swing. And if history has taught us anything, it’s that when a nostalgic trend returns, it sticks around for a while. So if you haven’t already embraced the trend, it might be time.
See how fashion insiders are styling the "dated" dress trend, and shop our favorite picks at the end.
Take a style note from this model, and wear it with your favorite black boots.
Wear this with an oversize leather jacket for a cool Friday-night look.
Such a great price for a dress you can wear now through the end of summer.
