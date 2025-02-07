This Dated Dress Trend Is Officially Everywhere Again (Like We Predicted)

If there’s one thing true about fashion, it’s that no trend ever truly disappears—it just takes a strategic hiatus before making its triumphant return. Case in point: bubble-hem dresses. Once a staple of early 2000s red carpets (and, let’s be honest, some iconic prom looks), the voluminous silhouette is back with a vengeance, and this time, it comes with high-fashion credibility to match.

Designers have been hinting at the bubble hem’s comeback for seasons, subtly incorporating rounded hemlines into their collections. But now it’s official: The trend has fully infiltrated both the runways and the street style scene. Brands like Khaite and Simone Rocha have reimagined the silhouette with modern, structured takes, proving that the bubble hem can be sleek, sculptural, and effortlessly cool. Meanwhile, contemporary labels like Miaou and Stone Cold Fox are making it wearable for the everyday fashion crowd with fresh interpretations that feel very polished.

The key to styling bubble hems in 2025? Balance. The exaggerated volume speaks for itself, so keep the rest of your look streamlined. Think a dramatic bubble mini with knee-high boots or a midi version paired with sleek pointed-toe heels and minimal accessories. And if the idea of full-volume drama feels like too much, dip a toe into the trend with a subtler ballooned effect—designers are offering everything from soft bubble hems to structured, cocoon-like shapes.

Whether you love it or loathe it, there’s no denying that the bubble-hem renaissance is in full swing. And if history has taught us anything, it’s that when a nostalgic trend returns, it sticks around for a while. So if you haven’t already embraced the trend, it might be time.

See how fashion insiders are styling the "dated" dress trend, and shop our favorite picks at the end.

Shop similar style:

Miaou Pamela Dress $245 $172 SHOP NOW Layer this under an oversize crewneck sweater for spring.

Shop similar style:

Steve Madden Palermo Mixed Media Bubble Hem Dress $89 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with this flattering option.

Shop similar style:

Mistress Rocks Puffball Long Sleeve Bubble Hem Minidress $135 SHOP NOW We love the maroon color of this long-sleeve minidress.

Shop similar style:

Free-est Asia Convertible Mini $78 SHOP NOW Who doesn't love a two-for-one item?

Shop similar style:

Reformation Delia Linen Dress $210 SHOP NOW This Reformation dress also comes in black.

Shop similar style:

Line & Dot Palma Mini Dress $120 SHOP NOW All about the two-tone color here.

Shop similar style:

Anna October Lourdes Mini Dress $675 SHOP NOW Perfect for a more formal occasion.

Shop similar style:

Lioness Un Tutu Bubble Miniskort $69 $50 SHOP NOW Wear this with an oversize top for the illusion of a dress.

Shop similar style:

Helsa Poplin Bubble Mini Dress $278 SHOP NOW We love the ladylike feels here.

Shop similar style:

Mirror Palais Kissing Booth Mini Dress $595 SHOP NOW The little white dress you'll wear all summer long.

Shop similar style:

Mango Rib One-Shoulder Bubble Minidress $160 SHOP NOW Pack this on your summer vacation.

Shop more bubble dress styles:

WeWoreWhat Mockneck Dress $148 SHOP NOW Pair this with all gold accessories.

Buxom Couture Bubble Hem Cotton Blend Poplin Dress $70 SHOP NOW Take a style note from this model, and wear it with your favorite black boots.

Edikted Strapless Bubble Hem Minidress $53 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a neutral that's not black.

ZARA Denim Balloon Dress $60 SHOP NOW A denim take on the bubble dress trend.

Simon Miller Belle Smocked Dress $265 SHOP NOW Wear this with an oversize leather jacket for a cool Friday-night look.

More to Come Blair Mini Dress $70 SHOP NOW Such a great price for a dress you can wear now through the end of summer.

Azeeza Ananya Mini Dress $395 SHOP NOW How cute is this yellow for spring?