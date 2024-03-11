7 Cool Trends That Defined Street Style in Paris

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

At fashion month, we got a preview of the trends that are set to be big for fall 2024—as well as how style is unfolding for spring on the street style scene and the key buys of the season. At Paris Fashion Week, we always see a sense of elevated style alongside trendy, directional items, and this season was no exception. Attendees at the F/W 24 shows set the tone for how looks will unfold in the coming months and one thing is certain: 2024 is set to be a very stylish year in fashion.

We’ve been predicting that pieces such as eye-catching glasses and cinched jackets would take over this spring, and we saw evidence of it on the streets of Paris—plus plenty of other inspiring style moments. Spring has also been marked by shifting silhouettes, personality pieces like hats, and fresh styling tricks that push looks to the next level. Ahead, see the top street style trends from Paris Fashion Week.

Cinched Jackets

Nipped-in jackets may be one of the biggest silhouettes to know for spring and insiders were quick to adopt them into their Paris Fashion Week looks. Tap into the trend with an hourglass-shaped blazer paired with jeans or trousers.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Aligne Mariah Curved Sleeve Hourglass Blazer $235 SHOP NOW

Madewell Shrunken Blazer $178 $150 SHOP NOW

A Return to Elegance

In past seasons, relaxed styling dominated, but we're seeing a return to elegance for spring. Accessories including nostalgic pocketbooks and sharply-pointed high heels are particularly noteworthy and a few of the key buys to add to your wardrobe for the season. Take styling notes from Paris and wear yours with tailored outerwear.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Saint Laurent Lee Pointed Toe Slingback Pump $1150 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Everyday Control Top Pantyhose $15 SHOP NOW

Jil Sander Burgundy Goji Handle Small Bag $2250 SHOP NOW

Hats

Hats reigned at Paris Fashion Week. The style set reached for impactful pieces like structured wool pillbox caps and soft knit styles in their accessories-forward looks. This marks the beginning of a bigger trend in the hat space we're predicting will unfold this year.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Gigi Burris Laura Hat $365 SHOP NOW

Polished Denim

One of the fresh ways we saw everyone wearing denim in Paris? Polished jackets. The styles were finished with rounded collars and elevated lines, taking denim to a more sophisticated place. Classic pieces have never looked so cool.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

FRAME Collarless Denim Jacket $398 SHOP NOW

Louisa Lady Jacket in Denim $148 SHOP NOW

zara Denim Jacket $60 SHOP NOW

Sweaters As Scarves

Knits aren't anything new on the street style scene, but we are continuing to see them styled as scarves around the shoulders instead of pulled overhead. A fresh way insiders were wearing the look this season? Secured with a brooch.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Extreme Cashmere Lana Cashmere Sweater $1075 SHOP NOW

Colorful Tweed

We've been talking at length about the elegant pieces that are returning to the fashion space in 2024, and colorful tweed is a way that it is playing out on the streets of Paris. The street style looks are leaving no doubt fun takes on tweed will be a key buy this year.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Reformation Trista Jacket $298 SHOP NOW

Valentino Garavani Cropped Tweed Jacket $3900 SHOP NOW

mango Cropped Tweed Jacket With Pockets - Women $140 SHOP NOW

Optical Eyewear

Glasses have been carving out a bigger and bigger place on the street style scene. We've already been tracking the return of acetate aviators. Now, optical styles are on the rise as well.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

TOM FORD EYEWEAR Oversized D-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Optical Glasses $440 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Glasses $470 SHOP NOW