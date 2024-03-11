7 Cool Trends That Defined Street Style in Paris
At fashion month, we got a preview of the trends that are set to be big for fall 2024—as well as how style is unfolding for spring on the street style scene and the key buys of the season. At Paris Fashion Week, we always see a sense of elevated style alongside trendy, directional items, and this season was no exception. Attendees at the F/W 24 shows set the tone for how looks will unfold in the coming months and one thing is certain: 2024 is set to be a very stylish year in fashion.
We’ve been predicting that pieces such as eye-catching glasses and cinched jackets would take over this spring, and we saw evidence of it on the streets of Paris—plus plenty of other inspiring style moments. Spring has also been marked by shifting silhouettes, personality pieces like hats, and fresh styling tricks that push looks to the next level. Ahead, see the top street style trends from Paris Fashion Week.
Cinched Jackets
Nipped-in jackets may be one of the biggest silhouettes to know for spring and insiders were quick to adopt them into their Paris Fashion Week looks. Tap into the trend with an hourglass-shaped blazer paired with jeans or trousers.
A Return to Elegance
In past seasons, relaxed styling dominated, but we're seeing a return to elegance for spring. Accessories including nostalgic pocketbooks and sharply-pointed high heels are particularly noteworthy and a few of the key buys to add to your wardrobe for the season. Take styling notes from Paris and wear yours with tailored outerwear.
Hats
Hats reigned at Paris Fashion Week. The style set reached for impactful pieces like structured wool pillbox caps and soft knit styles in their accessories-forward looks. This marks the beginning of a bigger trend in the hat space we're predicting will unfold this year.
Polished Denim
One of the fresh ways we saw everyone wearing denim in Paris? Polished jackets. The styles were finished with rounded collars and elevated lines, taking denim to a more sophisticated place. Classic pieces have never looked so cool.
Sweaters As Scarves
Knits aren't anything new on the street style scene, but we are continuing to see them styled as scarves around the shoulders instead of pulled overhead. A fresh way insiders were wearing the look this season? Secured with a brooch.
Colorful Tweed
We've been talking at length about the elegant pieces that are returning to the fashion space in 2024, and colorful tweed is a way that it is playing out on the streets of Paris. The street style looks are leaving no doubt fun takes on tweed will be a key buy this year.
Optical Eyewear
Glasses have been carving out a bigger and bigger place on the street style scene. We've already been tracking the return of acetate aviators. Now, optical styles are on the rise as well.
