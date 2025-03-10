I Work in Social Media—These 6 Fashion Trends Are Officially Dominating Everyone's Algorithms

Working in the social media space comes with some pros and cons. A con? My screen time is high. After all, my workday usually begins with an hour or two of scrolling on TikTok, Instagram, X, and Substack. My personal pro is that I always take note of common themes or trends across all platforms and thus can easily pick out the top trends of the season. (Let's call it productive doomscrolling.)

When I was a full-time editor, it was easy to convince myself that certain items were "trending" after perusing runway collections, but they didn't end up translating over to market or social. But now, I'm able to take a step back and see what's actually speaking to people. I love a wild trend every now and then, but it's helpful to be able to know which ones will actually get wear in your wardrobe. (I would love to look like runway Prada. Alas, maybe in another life.)

To protect you from surpassing your screen-time limit, I've shared the six wearable fashion trends overtaking the algorithm below. I've seen them styled in a plethora of ways, so if you shop them this spring, you'll definitely get your money's worth.

Funnel-Neck Jackets

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Thanks to Phoebe Philo, the funnel-neck coat dominated fall 2024. Now that we're heading into spring, the buttoned-up silhouette is still on everybody's mind but in a lightweight-jacket version.

COS Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket $170 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories A-Line Funnel-Neck Jacket $189 SHOP NOW

Uniqlo Windproof Blouson £50 SHOP NOW

ASOS Curve Funnel Neck Cape Back Trench Coat $90 SHOP NOW

Powder Pink

(Image credit: @himichelleli)

We reported on powder pink being all over the spring runways, but color trends don't always translate to market. Spring is a time for all pastels, but it seems like this particularly pale shade is speaking to the masses.

Zara Satin Ballet Flats $50 SHOP NOW

Wilfred Twirl Pleated Skirt $150 SHOP NOW

Aligne Sophia Fitted Blazer $120 SHOP NOW

Woven Totes

(Image credit: @shayinjune)

I've seen Dragon Diffusion bags sporadically on my feed these past few years, but the style has shot up to a fan favorite in 2025. I happened to have picked up a woven tote bag from a market on my trip to Mexico City, but if you can't book the trip, there are plenty of options available online.

Madewell The Handwoven Shoulder Bag $148 SHOP NOW

Dragon Diffusion Santa Croce Big Woven Leather Tote $478 SHOP NOW

Anthropologie The Hollace Tote: Woven Mini Edition $90 SHOP NOW

Zara Woven Effect Bucket Bag $90 SHOP NOW

Silver Pendant Necklaces

It seems like everyone with a fashion Substack happens to have this Juju Vera shell pendant, or at least some version of it. I completely understand why because it just adds a special charm to every single outfit I've come across. I'm not entirely ready to spend $490 on a necklace just yet, so I found a shell necklace on Etsy to satisfy my shopping desire.

Juju Vera Petra Shell Pendant $495 SHOP NOW

Heaven Mayhem Pebble Necklace Silver/black $110 SHOP NOW

Ben-Amun Andrea Cord Pendant Necklace $330 SHOP NOW

Moon Forest Jewellery Silver Large Shell Pendant Necklace $17 SHOP NOW

East-Meets-West Bags

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Is there even a handbag silhouette that matters more than east-west bags right now? The shape feels much more elegant in comparison with slouchy or boxier bags. The top-tier select is still Alaïa's Le Teckel, but brands like Coach and Freja offer the style at an excellent mid-tier price point.

ALAÏA Le Teckel Medium Nubuck Shoulder Bag $2700 SHOP NOW

Freja New York Mini Chrystie Bag Espresso $268 SHOP NOW

Coach Empire Carryall Bag 34 $450 SHOP NOW

JW Pei Nova Baguette Style Shoulder Bag $119 SHOP NOW

Suede Sneakers

As a sneaker obsessee, I always struggled with finding an option that felt refined enough to wear with the more elevated pieces in my closet. Think blazers, satin pants, and button-downs. Thankfully, brands like Miu Miu and Dries Van Noten bring the sleeker suede sneaker to the forefront of fashion.

Zara Soft Athletic Sneakers $50 SHOP NOW

Nike Cortez Se Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW

Alohas Tb.56 Suede Brown Leather Sneakers $240 SHOP NOW