I Work in Social Media—These 6 Fashion Trends Are Officially Dominating Everyone's Algorithms
Working in the social media space comes with some pros and cons. A con? My screen time is high. After all, my workday usually begins with an hour or two of scrolling on TikTok, Instagram, X, and Substack. My personal pro is that I always take note of common themes or trends across all platforms and thus can easily pick out the top trends of the season. (Let's call it productive doomscrolling.)
When I was a full-time editor, it was easy to convince myself that certain items were "trending" after perusing runway collections, but they didn't end up translating over to market or social. But now, I'm able to take a step back and see what's actually speaking to people. I love a wild trend every now and then, but it's helpful to be able to know which ones will actually get wear in your wardrobe. (I would love to look like runway Prada. Alas, maybe in another life.)
To protect you from surpassing your screen-time limit, I've shared the six wearable fashion trends overtaking the algorithm below. I've seen them styled in a plethora of ways, so if you shop them this spring, you'll definitely get your money's worth.
Funnel-Neck Jackets
Thanks to Phoebe Philo, the funnel-neck coat dominated fall 2024. Now that we're heading into spring, the buttoned-up silhouette is still on everybody's mind but in a lightweight-jacket version.
Powder Pink
We reported on powder pink being all over the spring runways, but color trends don't always translate to market. Spring is a time for all pastels, but it seems like this particularly pale shade is speaking to the masses.
Woven Totes
I've seen Dragon Diffusion bags sporadically on my feed these past few years, but the style has shot up to a fan favorite in 2025. I happened to have picked up a woven tote bag from a market on my trip to Mexico City, but if you can't book the trip, there are plenty of options available online.
Silver Pendant Necklaces
It seems like everyone with a fashion Substack happens to have this Juju Vera shell pendant, or at least some version of it. I completely understand why because it just adds a special charm to every single outfit I've come across. I'm not entirely ready to spend $490 on a necklace just yet, so I found a shell necklace on Etsy to satisfy my shopping desire.
East-Meets-West Bags
Is there even a handbag silhouette that matters more than east-west bags right now? The shape feels much more elegant in comparison with slouchy or boxier bags. The top-tier select is still Alaïa's Le Teckel, but brands like Coach and Freja offer the style at an excellent mid-tier price point.
Suede Sneakers
As a sneaker obsessee, I always struggled with finding an option that felt refined enough to wear with the more elevated pieces in my closet. Think blazers, satin pants, and button-downs. Thankfully, brands like Miu Miu and Dries Van Noten bring the sleeker suede sneaker to the forefront of fashion.
After interning at Who What Wear in 2019, Yusra Siddiqui found her way to the team after graduating with a fashion media degree. She's also spent time writing and working for publications such as Fashionista, Coveteur, Nylon, and Allure. When she's on the job, she's perusing runway shows, analyzing the latest social media trends, and diving deep into all things Gen Z-related.
