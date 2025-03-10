I Work in Social Media—These 6 Fashion Trends Are Officially Dominating Everyone's Algorithms

Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

Working in the social media space comes with some pros and cons. A con? My screen time is high. After all, my workday usually begins with an hour or two of scrolling on TikTok, Instagram, X, and Substack. My personal pro is that I always take note of common themes or trends across all platforms and thus can easily pick out the top trends of the season. (Let's call it productive doomscrolling.)

When I was a full-time editor, it was easy to convince myself that certain items were "trending" after perusing runway collections, but they didn't end up translating over to market or social. But now, I'm able to take a step back and see what's actually speaking to people. I love a wild trend every now and then, but it's helpful to be able to know which ones will actually get wear in your wardrobe. (I would love to look like runway Prada. Alas, maybe in another life.)

To protect you from surpassing your screen-time limit, I've shared the six wearable fashion trends overtaking the algorithm below. I've seen them styled in a plethora of ways, so if you shop them this spring, you'll definitely get your money's worth.

Funnel-Neck Jackets

@nlmarilyn wearing black funnel neck jacket, wide-leg jeans, and black heeled boots

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Thanks to Phoebe Philo, the funnel-neck coat dominated fall 2024. Now that we're heading into spring, the buttoned-up silhouette is still on everybody's mind but in a lightweight-jacket version.

Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket
COS
Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket

A-Line Funnel-Neck Jacket
& Other Stories
A-Line Funnel-Neck Jacket

Uniqlo model wearing cream funnel jacket
Uniqlo
Windproof Blouson

Asos Design Curve Funnel Neck Cape Back Trench Coat in Olive
ASOS Curve
Funnel Neck Cape Back Trench Coat

Powder Pink

@himichelleli wearing barn jacket, powder pink sweater, lime green skirt, and black sneakers

(Image credit: @himichelleli)

We reported on powder pink being all over the spring runways, but color trends don't always translate to market. Spring is a time for all pastels, but it seems like this particularly pale shade is speaking to the masses.

Alpaca-Blend Oversized Sweater T-Shirt
J.Crew
Alpaca-Blend Oversized Sweater T-Shirt

Satin Ballet Flats
Zara
Satin Ballet Flats

pale pink midi pleated skirt
Wilfred
Twirl Pleated Skirt

Sophia Fitted Blazer
Aligne
Sophia Fitted Blazer

Woven Totes

@shayinjune walking with a black fitted top, black midi skirt, and brown woven bag

(Image credit: @shayinjune)

I've seen Dragon Diffusion bags sporadically on my feed these past few years, but the style has shot up to a fan favorite in 2025. I happened to have picked up a woven tote bag from a market on my trip to Mexico City, but if you can't book the trip, there are plenty of options available online.

Madewell, The Handwoven Shoulder Bag
Madewell
The Handwoven Shoulder Bag

Santa Croce Big Woven Leather Tote
Dragon Diffusion
Santa Croce Big Woven Leather Tote

The Hollace Tote: Woven Mini Edition
Anthropologie
The Hollace Tote: Woven Mini Edition

Woven Effect Bucket Bag
Zara
Woven Effect Bucket Bag

Silver Pendant Necklaces

@leandramcohen wearing brown satin coat, white dress, and silver pendant necklace

(Image credit: @leandramcohen)

It seems like everyone with a fashion Substack happens to have this Juju Vera shell pendant, or at least some version of it. I completely understand why because it just adds a special charm to every single outfit I've come across. I'm not entirely ready to spend $490 on a necklace just yet, so I found a shell necklace on Etsy to satisfy my shopping desire.

Petra Shell Pendant
Juju Vera
Petra Shell Pendant

Pebble Necklace Silver/black
Heaven Mayhem
Pebble Necklace Silver/black

Andrea Cord Pendant Necklace
Ben-Amun
Andrea Cord Pendant Necklace

MoonForestJewellery, Silver Large Shell Pendant Necklace
Moon Forest Jewellery
Silver Large Shell Pendant Necklace

East-Meets-West Bags

@elizagracehuber wearing black top, white skirt, and navy suede bag

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Is there even a handbag silhouette that matters more than east-west bags right now? The shape feels much more elegant in comparison with slouchy or boxier bags. The top-tier select is still Alaïa's Le Teckel, but brands like Coach and Freja offer the style at an excellent mid-tier price point.

Le Teckel Medium Nubuck Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Medium Nubuck Shoulder Bag

Mini Chrystie Bag Espresso
Freja New York
Mini Chrystie Bag Espresso

Empire Carryall Bag 34
Coach
Empire Carryall Bag 34

Nova Baguette Style Shoulder Bag - Dark Olive
JW Pei
Nova Baguette Style Shoulder Bag

Suede Sneakers

@josefinehj walking in an airport with suede coat, blue jeans, and suede sneakers

(Image credit: @josefinehj)

As a sneaker obsessee, I always struggled with finding an option that felt refined enough to wear with the more elevated pieces in my closet. Think blazers, satin pants, and button-downs. Thankfully, brands like Miu Miu and Dries Van Noten bring the sleeker suede sneaker to the forefront of fashion.

Soft Athletic Sneakers
Zara
Soft Athletic Sneakers

Cortez Se Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede Sneakers
Nike
Cortez Se Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede Sneakers

Tb.56 Suede Brown Leather Sneakers
Alohas
Tb.56 Suede Brown Leather Sneakers

Suede Low-Top Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Suede Low-Top Sneakers

Yusra Siddiqui
Associate Fashion Editor

After interning at Who What Wear in 2019, Yusra Siddiqui found her way to the team after graduating with a fashion media degree. She's also spent time writing and working for publications such as Fashionista, Coveteur, Nylon, and Allure. When she's on the job, she's perusing runway shows, analyzing the latest social media trends, and diving deep into all things Gen Z-related.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸