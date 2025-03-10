6 Pretty 2025 Trends That'll Dethrone Last Year's "Ugly" Ones

While whether or not something is considered "ugly" or "pretty" is certainly a bit subjective, the fashion industry has been known to assign that label to trends each season. Last year, there happened to be quite a few trends that earned the "ugly" label, but as the biggest trends of 2025 are emerging, on the flip side, there are quite a few that lean toward the pretty label. Disclaimer: The "ugly" ones are no less covetable than the pretty ones, but the ones I'm highlighting below feel a bit fresher than the ones they're dethroning, and just because I say "dethrone", that doesn't mean they're going away just yet—there's just a lot of eye-pleasing newness to add to the mix.

Below, you'll find everything from pretty color trends to accessories to dresses, all of which are going to be everywhere as our spring (and soon summer) wardrobes continue to shape up—trust me. So what else is there to do but add some pretty 2025 finds to our carts before they sell out? Scroll to join me in doing so.

Scarf Belts Dethrone Red Tights

Something I've spotted on the streets outside of the shows throughout fashion month is scarves belted at the waist (often over a jacket or coat). It's fresh, pretty, and can be pretty inexpensive.

Shop Scarves to Wear as Belts

J.Crew Oversized Silk Bandana $70 SHOP NOW

Toteme Centered Monogrammed Silk Scarf $260 SHOP NOW

In With Metal Frames, Out With Sporty Shades

The ultra-sporty sunglasses that have been so popular among celebrities and the fashion crowd in recent times are being overshadowed by metal frames, with oval shapes being the most popular.

Shop Metal-Frame Sunglasses

Prada Engraved Logo Metal & Plastic Oval Sunglasses $405 SHOP NOW

Quay Anyways Sunglasses $95 SHOP NOW

Ray-Ban Oval 51mm Sunglasses $180 SHOP NOW

Powder Pink, Butter Yellow, and Baby Blue Dethrone Brown

While brown (especially chocolate brown) is still very much a thing, I'm starting to see softer colors steal the attention. Specifically, powder pink, butter yellow, and baby blue are the pastel shades everyone is shopping for right now.

Shop Powder Pink, Butter Yellow, and Baby Blue

J.Crew Collarless Jacket in Italian Tweed $328 SHOP NOW

Reformation Brandy Linen Skirt $98 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Wilfred Engage Dress $158 SHOP NOW

Brooches Dethrone Cord Necklaces

Given the plethora of brooches on several F/W 25 runways, now is the time to add one to your collection, since you don't have to wait for cold weather to return to wear one. Try one on a blazer for an elegant, spring-friendly look.

Shop Brooches

Heaven Mayhem Twist Brooch $95 SHOP NOW

Prada Metal Brooch With Crystals $1020 SHOP NOW

JENNY BIRD Lisieux Brooch $98 SHOP NOW

Lace-Trimmed Slip Dresses and Skirts Dethrone Bubble Skirts and Dresses

This is actually a pretty trend that was gaining steam last year, and I think it's going to be a complete takeover this spring and summer. I actually still love bubble skirts and dresses and think we'll continue to see them, but lace-trimmed slip styles are undoubtedly easier to wear.

Shop Lace-Trimmed Slip Dresses and Skirts

J.Crew Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin $118 SHOP NOW

L'Academie By Marianna Adira Midi Skirt $218 $131 SHOP NOW

Reformation Stasia Silk Dress $328 SHOP NOW

Patent Leather Flats Dethrone Fishnet Flats

I suppose not everyone would consider patent leather flats to be pretty, but I most certainly do. Just look at these Chanel beauties. But don't toss aside your fishnet flats yet—they're still on-trend but aren't as new and fresh as they were last year.

Shop Patent Leather Flats

Prada Naplak Patent Leather Ballerinas $1050 SHOP NOW

Schutz Paola Slingback Pointed Toe Ballet Flats $138 SHOP NOW