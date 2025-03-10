6 Pretty 2025 Trends That'll Dethrone Last Year's "Ugly" Ones

While whether or not something is considered "ugly" or "pretty" is certainly a bit subjective, the fashion industry has been known to assign that label to trends each season. Last year, there happened to be quite a few trends that earned the "ugly" label, but as the biggest trends of 2025 are emerging, on the flip side, there are quite a few that lean toward the pretty label. Disclaimer: The "ugly" ones are no less covetable than the pretty ones, but the ones I'm highlighting below feel a bit fresher than the ones they're dethroning, and just because I say "dethrone", that doesn't mean they're going away just yet—there's just a lot of eye-pleasing newness to add to the mix.

Below, you'll find everything from pretty color trends to accessories to dresses, all of which are going to be everywhere as our spring (and soon summer) wardrobes continue to shape up—trust me. So what else is there to do but add some pretty 2025 finds to our carts before they sell out? Scroll to join me in doing so.

Scarf Belts Dethrone Red Tights

Something I've spotted on the streets outside of the shows throughout fashion month is scarves belted at the waist (often over a jacket or coat). It's fresh, pretty, and can be pretty inexpensive.

Scarf belt trend

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Shop Scarves to Wear as Belts

Oversized Silk Bandana
J.Crew
Oversized Silk Bandana

Toteme, Centered Monogrammed Silk Scarf
Toteme
Centered Monogrammed Silk Scarf

Diamond-Shaped Silk Scarf
H&M
Diamond-Shaped Silk Scarf

In With Metal Frames, Out With Sporty Shades

The ultra-sporty sunglasses that have been so popular among celebrities and the fashion crowd in recent times are being overshadowed by metal frames, with oval shapes being the most popular.

Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster sunglasses

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Shop Metal-Frame Sunglasses

Engraved Logo Metal & Plastic Oval Sunglasses
Prada
Engraved Logo Metal & Plastic Oval Sunglasses

Quay Anyways Sunglasses
Quay
Anyways Sunglasses

Oval 51mm Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Oval 51mm Sunglasses

Powder Pink, Butter Yellow, and Baby Blue Dethrone Brown

While brown (especially chocolate brown) is still very much a thing, I'm starting to see softer colors steal the attention. Specifically, powder pink, butter yellow, and baby blue are the pastel shades everyone is shopping for right now.

Influencer wearing a Rotate pink dress

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Influencer wearing a satin yellow top and long black skirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Caroline Daur wearing a trench coat

(Image credit: @carodaur)

Shop Powder Pink, Butter Yellow, and Baby Blue

Collarless Jacket in Italian Tweed
J.Crew
Collarless Jacket in Italian Tweed

Brandy Linen Skirt
Reformation
Brandy Linen Skirt

Engage Dress
Aritzia
Wilfred Engage Dress

Brooches Dethrone Cord Necklaces

Given the plethora of brooches on several F/W 25 runways, now is the time to add one to your collection, since you don't have to wait for cold weather to return to wear one. Try one on a blazer for an elegant, spring-friendly look.

Shop Brooches

Heaven Mayhem Twist Brooch
Heaven Mayhem
Twist Brooch

Metal Brooch With Crystals
Prada
Metal Brooch With Crystals

Lisieux Brooch
JENNY BIRD
Lisieux Brooch

Influencer wearing a brooch

(Image credit: @jen_wonders)

Lace-Trimmed Slip Dresses and Skirts Dethrone Bubble Skirts and Dresses

This is actually a pretty trend that was gaining steam last year, and I think it's going to be a complete takeover this spring and summer. I actually still love bubble skirts and dresses and think we'll continue to see them, but lace-trimmed slip styles are undoubtedly easier to wear.

Influencer wearing a white satin mini dress

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Shop Lace-Trimmed Slip Dresses and Skirts

Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin

By Marianna Adira Midi Skirt
L'Academie
By Marianna Adira Midi Skirt

Stasia Silk Dress Es
Reformation
Stasia Silk Dress

Patent Leather Flats Dethrone Fishnet Flats

I suppose not everyone would consider patent leather flats to be pretty, but I most certainly do. Just look at these Chanel beauties. But don't toss aside your fishnet flats yet—they're still on-trend but aren't as new and fresh as they were last year.

Chanel patent leather flats

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Shop Patent Leather Flats

Naplak Patent Leather Ballerinas
Prada
Naplak Patent Leather Ballerinas

Paola Slingback Pointed Toe Ballet Flat
Schutz
Paola Slingback Pointed Toe Ballet Flats

Madewell, The Greta Ballet Flats
Madewell
The Greta Ballet Flats

