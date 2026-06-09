So far summer has been a game of two halves, and although we had a glorious heatwave and intermittent spells of sunshine, there's also been a downpour or two. After spending some time thinking about how to balance a wardrobe of linen and waterproof jackets, I've come up with what I consider my dream summer wish list—all of the gorgeous, bright and optimistic staples you need for a summer spent aboard, in the country or of course, in the city.
Wondering how a fashion editor shops for the season ahead? Keep scrolling to the see all of the pieces that get my stamp of approval and are worth the space in your wardrobe or suitcase this summer.
Shop a Fashion Editor's Summer Wish List for 2026:
With Nothing Underneath
The Set: Seersucker Navy Blue Shirt & Boxer Shorts
Ask me for the best heatwave proof outfit and I'll point you towards With Nothing Underneath's shirt sets. The perfect pull-on-and-go pieces that always manage to look refined.
M&S
Pure Cotton Embroidered Shorts
Aren't these the cutest? The whole co-ord is adorable, but I'd happily wear the shorts on repeat with cardigans, t-shirts, baggy shirts and tanks.
Rohe
Pankou Closure Jacket
It's still worth having a jacket in your summer roster for chillier days, and this closure jacket from Rohe would be spectacular with satin trousers or a flowing maxi.
COS
Tailored Linen Balloon-Leg Trousers
Sometimes you don't need to improve on greatness, and COS' white linen trousers are a certified classic, but with a fresh twist on the wide-leg silhouette.
Toteme
T-Bar Suede Sandals Desert
If you're going to buy a pair of sandals, it's well worth investing in real suede that will last a lifetime.
ZARA
Wide-Leg Wrap Trousers With Lace
Chic enough to wear throughout the day, and style up for evening too.
Never Fully Dressed
Black Leather Stud Sandals
I saw these in my feed recently and immediately stopped scrolling. Everything about the studs, the colour and the shape are *perfection*.
OSEREE
Lace O Metallic Kaftan
I love kaftans as post-beach cover ups, but also for layering over vests and trousers.
Nobodys Child
Black Cynthia Maxi Dress
You can't beat an LBD (that's a long black dress of course). Comfortable, easy, and lightweight, when the temperatures start to rise, a floaty maxi is worth every penny.
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Sandals
If you weren't sold on jelly flats, perhaps this H&M heel will tempt you away from flip flops.
ME+EM
Fit + Flare Maxi Dress
Everything about this understated dress gets a yes from me. Bravo, ME + EM, this is the kind of anti-trend, timeless white dress that should be considered a no-brainer.
Boden
Belgravia Linen Trousers-Blue and White Stripe
Summer is made for experimenting with print and colour, but if you aren't ready to dive into the rainbow quite yet, you can't go wrong with sky blue stripes.
Free People
Bare Bliss Skirt Set
A co-ordinated set is the easiest thing to land on when getting ready in the morning. It also helps when they look this good.