If Rich, Classy and Polished Are on Your Summer Mood Board—These Fashion Editor-Approved Picks Are a Must-See

From the perfect sandals to compliment-worthy dresses, these are the fashion editor-approved picks that will make the most of your warm weather wardrobe.

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new in summer clothes from COS, Zara, Never Fully Dressed, Rat and Boa, ME + EM
(Image credit: COS, Zara, Never Fully Dressed, Rat and Boa, ME + EM)
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Here at Who What Wear UK, we're not ashamed to admit that we know good shopping. Whether it's uncovering high-street treasures or trying on the latest in luxury finds, we do a lot of legwork to bring you the very best new pieces on the market. Given then that we spend a lot of time trawling through sites and scouring through rails. we always have a good idea about the pieces you need, and taking my job as fashion editor very seriously, I'm well trained in putting together edits of the best bits that I know you're going to love.

remy farrell fashion editor summer wish list 2026

(Image credit: @remyfarrell)

So far summer has been a game of two halves, and although we had a glorious heatwave and intermittent spells of sunshine, there's also been a downpour or two. After spending some time thinking about how to balance a wardrobe of linen and waterproof jackets, I've come up with what I consider my dream summer wish list—all of the gorgeous, bright and optimistic staples you need for a summer spent aboard, in the country or of course, in the city.

Wondering how a fashion editor shops for the season ahead? Keep scrolling to the see all of the pieces that get my stamp of approval and are worth the space in your wardrobe or suitcase this summer.

Shop a Fashion Editor's Summer Wish List for 2026: