The 5 Jacket Trends New Yorkers Are Wearing to Elevate Their Basic Jeans
New Yorkers are unmatched when it comes to making even the most basic wardrobe pieces feel impossibly chic. The classic jeans-and-jacket combo? It’s their bread and butter. But this season, it’s all about the jackets. Whether you’re pairing them with relaxed denim or a sleek straight-leg fit, these outerwear trends are what every stylish NYC-er is reaching for.
From relaxed, vintage-inspired straight-leg jeans to modern cropped flares, the denim of the season leans casual yet elevated. The magic happens when these staples are topped with the latest jacket trends—think cozy faux fur for bold nights out or tailored lady jackets for polished daytime looks. It’s a perfectly balanced mix of practicality and style that captures the city’s signature approach to winter dressing.
Ready to give your denim lineup a winter-ready upgrade? Keep reading.
1. The Suede Jacket
Why it works: Suede jackets are a timeless choice, but this season’s versions have modern touches like shearling trims and oversized silhouettes. The soft texture adds warmth and sophistication to even the most basic jeans, making them ideal for everything from gallery hopping in Chelsea to weekend coffee runs in Williamsburg.
2. The Lady Jacket
Why it works: Think of the lady jacket as a polished upgrade to the classic blazer. With its boxy fit and structured details, it exudes quiet luxury without feeling too formal. Tweeds, bouclés, and pearl buttons are having a major moment, making this jacket the go-to for effortlessly chic layering.
3. The Barn Jacket
Why it works: Rugged yet refined, the barn jacket is proof that practical can also be fashionable. It’s the ideal layering piece for chilly mornings, offering warmth and just the right amount of edge. Corduroy collars, earthy tones, and utility pockets make this style feel rooted in tradition but totally cool in the city.
4. The Funnel Neck Jacket
Why it works: When temperatures dip, New Yorkers trade their scarves for funnel neck jackets. These high-collar styles offer both function and form, protecting against the wind while looking sleek and modern. Bonus: They look incredible zipped up or left slightly open.
5. The Faux Fur Jacket
Why it works: No one does drama quite like faux fur. Whether you go for a cropped leopard-print number or a longline neutral coat, this trend is guaranteed to make a statement. It’s cozy, chic, and undeniably New York.
-
Women in Paris and Copenhagen Know These Specific Items Look Elegant With Jeans
Easy outfit upgrades.
By Natalie Cantell
-
These Are the 5 Elevated Basics I Always Wear to Look Fashionable
Introducing the closet safety net.
By Courtney Falsey
-
We're Fashion Editors With High Standards—5 Elegant Trends We'll Be Shopping for in 2025
The "worth it" trends.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
5 Ways to Wear the Anti-Baggy Pant Trend That Has Us Divided
The outfit inspo you didn't know you needed.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I Wear Jeans and a Sweater Multiple Times Per Week—28 Nordstrom Styles I Love
It's a uniform.
By Courtney Falsey
-
So *This* Is How to Make Bootcut Jeans Look Fresh in 2025
It's clearly Canadian.
By Drew Elovitz
-
6 Winter Accessory Trends All the Chic French Women Are Suddenly Into
The easiest outfit upgrades.
By Natalie Cantell
-
The Denim Trend Fashion People in London Wear to Look Cool
It's all in the jeans.
By Courtney Falsey