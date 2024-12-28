The 5 Jacket Trends New Yorkers Are Wearing to Elevate Their Basic Jeans

woman wearing suede jacket and jeans
(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)
New Yorkers are unmatched when it comes to making even the most basic wardrobe pieces feel impossibly chic. The classic jeans-and-jacket combo? It’s their bread and butter. But this season, it’s all about the jackets. Whether you’re pairing them with relaxed denim or a sleek straight-leg fit, these outerwear trends are what every stylish NYC-er is reaching for.

From relaxed, vintage-inspired straight-leg jeans to modern cropped flares, the denim of the season leans casual yet elevated. The magic happens when these staples are topped with the latest jacket trends—think cozy faux fur for bold nights out or tailored lady jackets for polished daytime looks. It’s a perfectly balanced mix of practicality and style that captures the city’s signature approach to winter dressing.

Ready to give your denim lineup a winter-ready upgrade? Keep reading.

1. The Suede Jacket

Why it works: Suede jackets are a timeless choice, but this season’s versions have modern touches like shearling trims and oversized silhouettes. The soft texture adds warmth and sophistication to even the most basic jeans, making them ideal for everything from gallery hopping in Chelsea to weekend coffee runs in Williamsburg.

woman wearing suede jacket and jeans

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Blanknyc Dirt Bike Jacket
BlankNYC
Dirt Bike Jacket

Madewell the Kline Blazer Suede
Madewell
The Kline Blazer Suede

Reformation Veda Luca Suede Jacket
Reformation
Veda Luca Suede Jacket

X We the Free Blair Faux Suede Jacket
Free People
Blair Faux Suede Jacket

The Selene Jacket
Nakedvice
The Selene Jacket

2. The Lady Jacket

Why it works: Think of the lady jacket as a polished upgrade to the classic blazer. With its boxy fit and structured details, it exudes quiet luxury without feeling too formal. Tweeds, bouclés, and pearl buttons are having a major moment, making this jacket the go-to for effortlessly chic layering.

woman wearing suede jacket and jeans

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Ba&sh Mylos Jacket
Ba&sh
Mylos Jacket

Alex Mill Paris Sweater Jacket
Alex Mill
Paris Sweater Jacket

L'agence Belmont Fringe Jacket
L'agence
Belmont Fringe Jacket

Cropped Shacket
BlankNYC
Cropped Shacket

Vince Double Wool Collarless Jacket
Vince
Double Wool Collarless Jacket

3. The Barn Jacket

Why it works: Rugged yet refined, the barn jacket is proof that practical can also be fashionable. It’s the ideal layering piece for chilly mornings, offering warmth and just the right amount of edge. Corduroy collars, earthy tones, and utility pockets make this style feel rooted in tradition but totally cool in the city.

woman wearing barn jacket and jeans

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Lioness Workwear Barn Jacket
Lioness
Workwear Barn Jacket

Line & Dot Bonny Barn Jacket
Line & Dot
Bonny Barn Jacket

Tibi Clyde Padding Shirt Jacket
Tibi
Clyde Padding Shirt Jacket

Mollie Jacket
Lovers and Friends
Mollie Jacket

Country Club Jacket
BlankNYC
Country Club Jacket

4. The Funnel Neck Jacket

Why it works: When temperatures dip, New Yorkers trade their scarves for funnel neck jackets. These high-collar styles offer both function and form, protecting against the wind while looking sleek and modern. Bonus: They look incredible zipped up or left slightly open.

woman wearing funnel neck jacket and jeans

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Lioness Madame Bomber Jacket
Lioness
Madame Bomber Jacket

Pocket Jacket
ZARA
Pocket Jacket

Oversized Unisex Funnel Neck Half Zip
Alexander Wang
Oversized Unisex Funnel Neck Half Zip

Wool Blend High Collar Jacket
ZARA
Wool Blend High Collar Jacket

Laquan Smith Bomber Jacket With Front Placket
Laquan Smith
Bomber Jacket With Front Placket

5. The Faux Fur Jacket

Why it works: No one does drama quite like faux fur. Whether you go for a cropped leopard-print number or a longline neutral coat, this trend is guaranteed to make a statement. It’s cozy, chic, and undeniably New York.

woman wearing faux fur jacket and jeans

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

The Hustle Faux Fur Coat
House of Sunny
The Hustle Faux Fur Coat

Savoie Faux Fur Jacket
L'Academie
Savoie Faux Fur Jacket

Bonnie Faux Fur Vinyl Jacket
Kitri
Bonnie Faux Fur Vinyl Jacket

Penny Lane Faux Leather Jacket
Show Me Your Mumu
Penny Lane Faux Leather Jacket

X Emma Rose Nina Faux Fur Jacket
Lovers and Friends
Nina Faux Fur Jacket

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor
