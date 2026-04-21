I've Done the Research—These Are the Five Accessory Trends French Women are Wearing in Spring 2026

From satin scarves to statement gold earrings, these are the five accessories French women are really wearing this spring.

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French women spring accessories
(Image credit: @emmanuellek_, @lenafarl, @aidabadji_)
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If there’s one thing French women are known for, it’s their timeless, elegant style, and their approach to dressing is always considered and intentional. When it comes to spring and the shift in season though, it enables an entirely new calibre of styling to commence with a fresh, elevated approach to their wardrobes.

One key element of styling that is often overlooked is accessories. Rather than overhauling your entire wardrobe, all it takes is adding that finishing touch to make a real difference to your look. French women manage to get it right every time, and nail the accompanying elements that instantly elevate a look without too much having to go into it, giving that effortless, pulled together finish.

The emphasis lies on those smaller, more considered and thoughtful touches that bring an outfit together. When Julie Sergent Ferreri showcases how to wear a silk scarf tied around her waist, don’t underestimate it’s versatility. To make it work with other outfits, you can tie it in your hair or even around the handle of your handbag to bring texture and colour to a look. Or, where Emmanuelle Koffi opts for a classic ballet flat to finish off her look as the weather warms, you could try suede, leather or printed depending on your desired finish.

Curious to know how you too can update your look in an instant? Scroll on to discover five French women accessories that are a must-have for spring 2026.

1. Round Sunglasses

Anouk wearing a white top, blue jeans and round sunglasses.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Sunglasses are an absolute essential as the weather brightens up, and this season French women are opting for the rounded shape made popular in the '90s. Whether it’s a tortoiseshell or wire frame, it’s a classic shape that suits an array of face shapes and will add polish to any outfit.

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2. Woven Handbag

Aida wearing a blue shirt, white skirt and raffia woven bag.

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Style Notes: Leather, raffia or suede, this season is all about the woven bag. No longer reserved for the beach, it’s a style that has transitioned and adapted to be more wearable and sturdy for every day wear. Take tips from Aida Badji and wear yours with an oversized blue shirt and mini skirt come summer.

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