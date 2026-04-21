One key element of styling that is often overlooked is accessories. Rather than overhauling your entire wardrobe, all it takes is adding that finishing touch to make a real difference to your look. French women manage to get it right every time, and nail the accompanying elements that instantly elevate a look without too much having to go into it, giving that effortless, pulled together finish.
The emphasis lies on those smaller, more considered and thoughtful touches that bring an outfit together. When Julie Sergent Ferreri showcases how to wear a silk scarf tied around her waist, don’t underestimate it’s versatility. To make it work with other outfits, you can tie it in your hair or even around the handle of your handbag to bring texture and colour to a look. Or, where Emmanuelle Koffi opts for a classic ballet flat to finish off her look as the weather warms, you could try suede, leather or printed depending on your desired finish.
Curious to know how you too can update your look in an instant? Scroll on to discover five French women accessories that are a must-have for spring 2026.
1. Round Sunglasses
Style Notes: Sunglasses are an absolute essential as the weather brightens up, and this season French women are opting for the rounded shape made popular in the '90s. Whether it’s a tortoiseshell or wire frame, it’s a classic shape that suits an array of face shapes and will add polish to any outfit.
Shop Round Sunglasses:
Jimmy Fairly
The Elvie
Jimmy Fairly sunglasses look so much more expensive than they are.
Le Specs
Outta Love
So chic, and for such a good price.
Linda Farrow
Sheri Sunglasses
Classic sunglasses are such a good investment.
CELINE
Triomphe Metal 01 Sunglasses in Metal
One of Celine's most iconic styles.
Miu Miu
Miu Miu Eyewear Collection Sunglasses
Sunglasses don't have to be reserved for summer.
2. Woven Handbag
Style Notes: Leather, raffia or suede, this season is all about the woven bag. No longer reserved for the beach, it’s a style that has transitioned and adapted to be more wearable and sturdy for every day wear. Take tips from Aida Badji and wear yours with an oversized blue shirt and mini skirt come summer.
Shop Woven Bags:
M&S
Faux Suede Woven Large Shoulder Bag
M&S are an unsung high-street hero when it comes to accessories.