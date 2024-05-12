“You Look So Elegant” Is What People Will Say When You Wear These 7 Anti-Trend Colours

The year's biggest trends have an air of elegance about them; you need only consult both our spring/summer and autumn/winter 2024 trend reports to see as such. This has lead to a surge of searches on how to look more elegant, dress more sophisticatedly and generally add some polish to your aesthetic. My friends have also been asking me how to do so, and I've given them a very simple answer: Colour.

Regardless of your budget, I firmly believe that the colours you wear will always have the most significant impact on how "classy" your outfit looks. That's not to say there isn't a place for bolder, more trend-led colours, but if you're in search of a foolproof solution, there are a handful of expensive-looking, never-date colours I would recommend starting with. I've charted them for you below, along with a healthy dose of influencer inspiration and some current shopping picks from both the designer and high-street markets. Scroll on to see the colours that equate to a very premium palette.

7 EXPENSIVE-LOOKING FASHION COLOUR TRENDS TO TRY

1. TAN

(Image credit: @shionat)

Style Notes: In the interest of democracy, I asked my colleagues which colours I should include in this edit of expensive-looking fashion colour trends, to which they all replied tan. Whether you choose warmer tones or a more muted camel, this hue is widely considered to be a classic, thus cementing its premium feel.

Shop the Colour:

COS Contrast-Panel Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW

CHLOÉ Marcie Leather-Trimmed Suede Shoulder Bag £1790 SHOP NOW

2. OLIVE

(Image credit: @johannalager)

Style Notes: While this edit admittedly consists of neutrals, that doesn't mean it's completely devoid of colour. Olive green tones are versatile yet look just as luxurious on their own. The tone also looks expensive in a variety of fabrics, including linen, satin, suede and cotton.

Shop the Colour:

LA LIGNE Shirred Cotton-Twill Midi Dress £350 SHOP NOW

ALIGNE Hainault Wide Leg Trousers £125 SHOP NOW

3. PALE YELLOW

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Pale yellow started out life as a seasonal trend but, years on, and it has proven itself to be a reliable and hardworking neutral; one with more personality to it than others. Wear it on its own or clash with darker hues, just as Monikh Dale has done here with a black blazer.

Shop the Colour:

ISABEL MARANT Nevimea Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Blazer £990 SHOP NOW

Reformation Percy Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW

4. NAVY

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: I deliberately left out black (and white) from this list as I think we can all agree on the fact it loans itself well to so many outfits, and it's likely a hue you wear often anyway. Make way, instead, for navy. The blue hue works with just about anything you'd pair black with—even black—while its rich undertones give off a, well, rich-looking vibe.

Shop the Colour:

Nobody's Child Satin Jacquard Helena Midi Dress £65 SHOP NOW

DRIES VAN NOTEN Asymmetric Pintucked Taffeta Skirt £835 SHOP NOW

5. CREAM

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: There's a big difference between white and cream, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise. The warmer of the two tends to look more expensive on a budget, too, which is another reason that it pipped white to the post.

Shop the Colour:

Karen Millen Plus Size One Shoulder Ruched Textured Jersey Maxi Dress £99 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Wide Press Crease Trousers £77 SHOP NOW

6. BROWN

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Another black alternative that looks just as classy, rich brown shades are enjoying a moment right now whilst the market looks for new ways to channel 2024's sophisticated aesthetic. I think it looks especially stylish in tactile fabrics such as velvet and satin.

Shop the Colour:

FERRAGAMO Cotton-Blend Velvet Straight-Leg Pants £875 SHOP NOW

Arket Relaxed Silk Shirt £97 SHOP NOW

7. BURGUNDY

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: So far, 2024 has been dominated by one colour trend, and that's burgundy. With fashion people wearing it in shoe and bag form, the classic shade has found itself back in favour, though I'd argue it has always been one of the most high-end-looking colours out there.

Shop the Colour:

THE ROW Azul Wool Blazer £3000 SHOP NOW