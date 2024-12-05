Dresses Are Chic, But These 7 Celebrity-Backed Trouser Trends Will Make You Look Much More Polished

Given the spell of cold winds and dark skies we've had lately, it's no surprise to see see trousers dominating winter trends for the rest of the year. Even those of us who are card carrying dress devotees are ready shelve breezy skirts in favour of structured separates, and celebrities are leading the charge in wearing the trouser trends that we're likely to see in 2024, and into 2025 too.

Given their insider access to runway pieces and custom looks, the A-list often pick up trends a beat before the rest of us, and trousers have inserted themselves into the winter wardrobes of some of our favourite style icons for the last few months. Whether you're looking for polish, practicality or just some new season pieces to upgrade your look, there is a trouser style for everyone right now. From cargos, and joggers, to low-slung waistlines and high-waisted tailoring, trousers are are in their element this year, and despite those who want to make the "no trousers trend" happen (we're looking at you Kendall), we're happy leave bare legs to summer and jump into a pair of comfy pants.

After searching through hundreds of street style pics to find out which trousers celebs were most regularly photographed in, I measured them up against 2024's runway references. And, sorry to our leggings, leather, and capris, but the below seven styles are what the A-list consider truly worthy of your wish list this season. Wondering if your favourite styles made the cut? Keep scrolling to see the biggest celebrity trouser trends this autumn/winter.

1. CHECK TROUSERS

Style Notes: A print trend worth checking out this season? Plaid, of course. Checks, tartan and plaid always feel synonymous with cold-weather dressing, and this year is no exception. If Katie Holmes navy knit and mustard trousers combo has taught us anything, it's that stripes go with everything, and if you're looking for an easy way to style up a simple turtleneck, you just found it.

2. PYJAMA PANTS

Style Notes: It's hard enough getting out of bed in winter without then having to think about what to wear. Take the pressure off by slipping into something comfortable like a loungewear trouser you can wear outside too. Baggy, wide-legged drawstring trousers might not seem like the obvious choice for winter, but with the right elements up top, you'll be happy you opted for comfort first. Instead of Jennifer Lawrence's summer tank top and shirt, try a chunky cable knit or a cashmere cardigan over a tee to give this trend the layers it needs.

3. LUXE CARGO

Style Notes: When the cargo trouser first made its way back onto the scene in 2023, you could almost hear the collective groan of millennials who'd grown up wearing rustly, metallic or camo printed trousers over 15 years ago. I'm happy to report then, that cargo pants don't have to be covered in pockets, zips and toggles to be cool in 2024, they just have to have a strong silhouette. Take tips from Ayo and pair a baggy trouser with tailoring on top for an elegant spin on the usually casual trend.

4. STATEMENT RED

Style Notes: If you were to ask us what was undoubtedly the biggest colour trend of the last 12 months, we'd be torn between two equally strong options. One—chocolate brown, the other, fiery red. While both have worked extremely hard in our wardrobes, covering everything from knits to dresses and shoes to bags, it's hot red that really gets heads turning, and Sophia Richie Grainge's latest outing in a pair of red trousers shows just how easy the colour is to pair with expensive-looking neutrals.

5. TUXEDO TROUSERS

Style Notes: Now for a trouser thats perfect for party season, the tuxedo trouser is the quiet, unassuming staple that crops up year after year but rarely gets its turn in the spotlight. This sharp, meticulously crafted trouser is the perfect pairing to the double breasted blazer, making a full suit that rivals even the most sparkly party dress, but we love how Sabrina Elba wears hers with a longline coat and white tee to match a more laidback dress code.

6. CORDUROY

Style Notes: Mark my words—if you aren't wearing corduroy now, you will be in 2025, thanks in part to a boom in luxury designers honing in on the cosy, soft fabrication for kick flare and straight leg trousers. Brown seems to be the most popular colour of choice (just ask Gwyneth), but will a load of dark berry and jewel tones also cropping up just in time Christmas, you'll be spoilt for choice. Just add a white shirt or tee and a pointed ankle boot for an easy outfit you can assemble in five minutes.

7. NEUTRAL DENIM

Style Notes: Don't get me wrong, I won't be trading in my favourite blue jeans just yet, but Sienna's outing in a sandy beige denim co-ord got me thinking about just how versatile coffee and cream colours can be. For example. white trousers are a go-to for summer, but white denim looks just as good with grey knits and black wool coats as indigo washes do. Brown corduroy might be having a moment, but there's nothing that they can do that brown jeans can't. And of course, if you own a pair of camel coloured trousers, you'll already know how elegant they can make the wearer look, so why expect any less of biscuitty denim? All signs point to a new colour trend on the denim circuit, and we're happy to give it a spin.

