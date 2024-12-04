I'm Clearing Out These Winter Trends and Buying These 7 Anti-Trend Alts Instead
One of the areas of my job that I love most is discovering and reporting on trends as soon as they begin their ascent to relevance. I'm always on the lookout for new silhouettes, colors, and aesthetics, be it during fashion month or the rest of the year via Instagram, TikTok, celebrity style, and the streets of New York where I live.
Lately, however, I've been feeling some serious trend fatigue. It's as if a new fad rises and falls each week, and I, for one, don't have the budget, time, or interest to buy in. Instead, I find myself more inclined to invest in anti-trends this winter and clear out past trends from my wardrobe to make room for these timeless additions. Think cashmere sweaters over grandpa cardigans and tailored trousers rather than puddle pants. After all, I'm trying to build a well-rounded, high-quality, and long-lasting collection, not a trove of forgotten viral crazes. Sure, a few trends will slip in—I like pillbox hats, brooches, and powder pink too much for them not to. But for the most part, I'm sticking with the classics this season.
Below, find out which seven winter trends I'm getting rid of to free up space in my closet for less temporary styles.
Trend: Grandpa Cardigans
Anti-Trend: Cashmere V-Neck Sweaters
I know grandpa cardigans had their moment, but I never quite grasped how to style them in a non-kitschy way. I much prefer knitwear that's easy and versatile—pieces that fly under the radar and act as a backbone to an outfit as opposed to the star. V-neck cashmere sweaters are just that for me. I like to pair them with a white tee underneath and tuck them into pencil and A-line skirts, jeans, and black trousers. The possibilities are truly endless.
Trend: Puddle Pants
Anti-Trend: Tailored Trousers
There was a while there when everyone was wearing puddle pants, but I tore up and destroyed far too many pairs living in New York to keep up the trend for long. In my opinion, pants aren't meant to touch the very unsanitary ground here, especially nice and expensive pants, which is why I'd prefer to invest in tailored trousers that fit just right and won't get caught on the heel of my shoes with every step. No, thank you.
Trend: Micro Miniskirts
Anti-Trend: Leather Column Skirts
The micro-miniskirt era in fashion was fun and all, but I'm more than happy to get rid of all my nearly nonexistent skirts to make room for a more practical style in leather column and pencil skirts. They're still unique and add an interesting twist to any outfit, but the great thing about leather column skirts is that, depending on how you style them, they can work for any occasion, from an office setting to a night out. I like to wear mine with a button-down shirt or tissue-thin polo-neck sweater tucked in and either pumps or stiletto boots.
Trend: Boho Blouses
Anti-Trend: Scarf Tops
It feels like everyone right now is shopping for boho blouses, and I can see why. They're fun and hyper-relevant this season. In my opinion, though, only the really high-end versions appeal to me, and since I can't justify spending thousands on a top this time of year, I'd rather spend my money on a blouse that'll outlive the trend cycle. Scarf tops are just that for me. I think they're simple enough to continue garnering attention past fall and winter and become a true anti-trend staple. Just you wait and see.
Trend: Fur Coats
Anti-Trend: Leopard-Print Coats
Last winter, it seemed as if everyone I knew was shopping for a giant fur coat à la Carrie Bradshaw. The mob wife aesthetic and swan style were trending, both of which called for a good furry coat. I get it, especially if you found a nice vintage option for a great price. For me, a stellar leopard-print coat feels like a better investment, especially if it's pony hair or a faux option that mimics the texture. Keep Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Audrey Hepburn in mind when shopping for one and styling it once you've made the purchase. They're proof that leopard print can be timeless.
Trend: Metallic Bags
Anti-Trend: Suede Bags
I know, I know—metallics, especially when it comes to handbags, are great for the holiday season, but I'm simply not drawn to them outside of the few weeks between now and New Year's Day. A far more seasonless option is suede, whether you opt for a bucket, east-west, or slouchy shape. Though a lot of people associate the soft, leathery material with autumn and winter exclusively, I'm here to set the record straight. Suede works all year round, period.
Trend: Lug-Sole Boots
Anti-Trend: Knee-High Stiletto Boots
I want to preface this last swap by admitting that practicality isn't always my top priority. I'm a fashion editor, after all, so style comes first every time, especially when shoes are the topic of discussion. Though lug-sole boots make for a smarter choice in the snow or rain, I'll always be a bigger fan of elegant stiletto boots—preferably the kind with a fitted, knee-high shaft. They go great with skirts and dresses, and because of the tighter silhouette, they can easily fit underneath jeans and trousers.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
