Anine Bing’s Chic New Bag Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Another day, another new Anine Bing piece destined to become an It item. That’s right. The editor-favorite brand just released its fall 2024 campaign featuring the legendary Kate Moss again (featured above and below). And yes, Moss is showcasing the new Elly bag.

The coveted new bag features the signature Anine Bing monogram and a sleek modern yet classic design. “I always dreamed of designing an iconic handbag that would serve as the ultimate symbol of the Anine Bing brand. By combining signature style, meticulous craftsmanship, and bold branding, we have developed a handbag collection that epitomizes the very ethos of Anine Bing: Timeless style made to last,” Anine Bing herself shared in a statement.

The Elly is offered in a shoulder bag featuring embossed leather and a crossbody silhouette in high-shine leather (both black and very-right-now burgundy). Keep scrolling to shop the bag that is sure to be everywhere this fall, along with other fresh items from Anine Bing.

Shop the Elly bag:

ANINE BING Elly Crossbody Bag - High-Shine Black $700 SHOP NOW

ANINE BING Elly Shoulder Bag - Black Embossed $700 SHOP NOW

ANINE BING Elly Crossbody Bag - High-Shine Burgundy $700 SHOP NOW

Shop more fall staples from Anine Bing:

ANINE BING Luca Jacket $650 SHOP NOW This jacket is flawless.

ANINE BING Hugh Jeans $250 SHOP NOW Love this wash.

ANINE BING Athena Sweater $400 SHOP NOW Anine Bing cashmere is beyond dreamy.

ANINE BING Nina Heels With Metal Toe Cap $500 SHOP NOW This color will be everywhere this fall.

ANINE BING Quinn Blazer $550 SHOP NOW I own this blazer, and it's so chic.

ANINE BING Mini Mara Belt $180 SHOP NOW Perfect belt.

ANINE BING Amani Long Sleeve Tee $150 SHOP NOW Wear on its own or for layering.

ANINE BING Jeremy Baseball Cap $60 SHOP NOW The perfect finishing touch.

ANINE BING Bradie Sweatshirt Bing $200 SHOP NOW I live in Anine Bing sweatshirts.

ANINE BING Dante Shirt $300 SHOP NOW For that denim-on-denim look.

ANINE BING Paulina Dress $500 SHOP NOW Dress this piece up or down.

ANINE BING Jackson Sweater $400 SHOP NOW Very elegant.

ANINE BING Kelanie Jacket $600 SHOP NOW Cool, period.