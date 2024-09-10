Anine Bing’s Chic New Bag Will Be Everywhere This Fall
Another day, another new Anine Bing piece destined to become an It item. That’s right. The editor-favorite brand just released its fall 2024 campaign featuring the legendary Kate Moss again (featured above and below). And yes, Moss is showcasing the new Elly bag.
The coveted new bag features the signature Anine Bing monogram and a sleek modern yet classic design. “I always dreamed of designing an iconic handbag that would serve as the ultimate symbol of the Anine Bing brand. By combining signature style, meticulous craftsmanship, and bold branding, we have developed a handbag collection that epitomizes the very ethos of Anine Bing: Timeless style made to last,” Anine Bing herself shared in a statement.
The Elly is offered in a shoulder bag featuring embossed leather and a crossbody silhouette in high-shine leather (both black and very-right-now burgundy). Keep scrolling to shop the bag that is sure to be everywhere this fall, along with other fresh items from Anine Bing.
Shop the Elly bag:
Shop more fall staples from Anine Bing:
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over seven years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises. He has also worked across a variety of other media brands and fashion retailers like Refinery29, PureWow, Men's Health, and Gilt covering commerce, trend reporting, women's and men's fashion, home, and lifestyle.
