Anine Bing’s Chic New Bag Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Anine Bing Fall 2024 Campaign - Elly Bag

(Image credit: Anine Bing)

Another day, another new Anine Bing piece destined to become an It item. That’s right. The editor-favorite brand just released its fall 2024 campaign featuring the legendary Kate Moss again (featured above and below). And yes, Moss is showcasing the new Elly bag.

The coveted new bag features the signature Anine Bing monogram and a sleek modern yet classic design. “I always dreamed of designing an iconic handbag that would serve as the ultimate symbol of the Anine Bing brand. By combining signature style, meticulous craftsmanship, and bold branding, we have developed a handbag collection that epitomizes the very ethos of Anine Bing: Timeless style made to last,” Anine Bing herself shared in a statement.

The Elly is offered in a shoulder bag featuring embossed leather and a crossbody silhouette in high-shine leather (both black and very-right-now burgundy). Keep scrolling to shop the bag that is sure to be everywhere this fall, along with other fresh items from Anine Bing.

Aning Bing Kate Moss Fall 2024 Campaign

(Image credit: Anine Bing)

Shop the Elly bag:

Elly Crossbody Bag - High-Shine Black
ANINE BING
Elly Crossbody Bag - High-Shine Black

Elly Shoulder Bag - Black Embossed
ANINE BING
Elly Shoulder Bag - Black Embossed

Elly Crossbody Bag - High-Shine Burgundy
ANINE BING
Elly Crossbody Bag - High-Shine Burgundy

Shop more fall staples from Anine Bing:

Luca Jacket - Camel Cashmere Blend
ANINE BING
Luca Jacket

This jacket is flawless.

Hugh Jean - Dark Indigo
ANINE BING
Hugh Jeans

Love this wash.

Athena Sweater - Black Cashmere
ANINE BING
Athena Sweater

Anine Bing cashmere is beyond dreamy.

Nina Heels With Metal Toe Cap - Burgundy Small Embossed
ANINE BING
Nina Heels With Metal Toe Cap

This color will be everywhere this fall.

Quinn Blazer - Black and Grey Plaid
ANINE BING
Quinn Blazer

I own this blazer, and it's so chic.

Mini Mara Belt - Black Embossed
ANINE BING
Mini Mara Belt

Perfect belt.

Amani Long Sleeve Tee - Ivory
ANINE BING
Amani Long Sleeve Tee

Wear on its own or for layering.

Jeremy Baseball Cap Ab - Camel
ANINE BING
Jeremy Baseball Cap

The perfect finishing touch.

Bradie Sweatshirt Bing - Deep Burgundy
ANINE BING
Bradie Sweatshirt Bing

I live in Anine Bing sweatshirts.

Dante Shirt - Vintage Indigo Denim
ANINE BING
Dante Shirt

For that denim-on-denim look.

Paulina Dress - Black
ANINE BING
Paulina Dress

Dress this piece up or down.

Jackson Sweater - Brown Cashmere
ANINE BING
Jackson Sweater

Very elegant.

Kelanie Jacket - Black
ANINE BING
Kelanie Jacket

Cool, period.

Madrid Sunglasses - Dark Tortoise
ANINE BING
Madrid Sunglasses

Stunning.

