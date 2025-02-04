6 Stylish Tops Everyone Will Be Wearing With Jeans, Leggings and Skirts This Spring

If there’s one thing I’ve noticed about putting a look together, it’s that the right top can completely transform an outfit. Whether you prefer a polished finish or something more relaxed and trendy, tops are proving to be the easiest way to refresh your wardrobe (read: jeans, leggings, trousers and skirts) this year.

While classic basics like white tees and cashmere jumpers will always have their place, there’s a growing appetite for tops that feel a little more intentional—pieces that are designed to do the hard work for you by delivering maximum impact. Maybe it’s a reaction to the dressed-down styles of previous years, or perhaps it’s just the sheer variety of elevated options available right now, but whichever way you spin it, trendy tops are everywhere.

From fluid, asymmetric draping to bold, sculptural shapes, this season’s top trends strike a perfect balance between wearable and directional. Some styles, however, are proving particularly dominant, setting the tone for the months ahead. So, if you’re looking for an easy way to update your daily rotation, or just want to see what’s trending, read on for the standout top trends defining 2025.

6 Top Trends That'll Upgrade Your Jeans in 2025

1. Rugby Shirts

Style Notes: A trend that started bubbling up in a big way towards the end of last year, the rugby shirt is set to peak in 2025. Featuring colour stripes with a contrast, often white collar, this preppy staple has become a fashion-person favourite, worn with everything from micro shorts to slip skirts.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation Anna Rugby Shirt £98 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Pure Cotton Striped Rugby Top £30 SHOP NOW

GUEST IN RESIDENCE Rugby Striped Cashmere Sweater £545 SHOP NOW

2. Sheer Drapery

Style Notes: This trend surprised me, given the fact we're still in the throws of winter, but I've seen more tulle and chiffon draped tops in 2025 than just about any other top. Ideal for evenings out, just add a pair of sleek wide-leg trousers and you have the most elegant top-and-bottoms combination I can think of.

Shop the Trend:

CHRISTOPHER ESBER Veiled Draped Off-The-Shoulder Ribbed Jersey and Silk-Tulle Top £540 SHOP NOW

Fabiana Filippi Roll-Neck Tulle Top £380 SHOP NOW

MESHKI Everly Sheer Mesh Off Shoulder Top £45 SHOP NOW

3. Metal Buttons

Style Notes: One of the things I love most is when designers and brands manage to find joy in everyday items or add-ons, and this season we're seeing that manifest in the sheer array of tops that come with ornate metal buttons in place of basic plastic right now.

Shop the Trend:

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Rib Long Sleeve Top With Silver Buttons in Burgundy £24 SHOP NOW

MANGO Knitted Jacket With Jewel Buttons - Women | Mango United Kingdom £60 SHOP NOW

ZARA Chunky Knit Waistcoat £36 SHOP NOW

4. Plaid Shirts

Style Notes: For spring/summer 2025 the runways presented us with a new way to channel '90s nostalgia. While refined minimalism is still very much a thing, there's also an exploration of the grungy side of the decade at play. And the item that encompasses it most has to be the plaid shirt. Wear yours with indigo jeans for a modern take.

Shop the Trend:

With Nothing Underneath The Classic: Fine Brushed, White and Red £120 SHOP NOW

We The Free by the Shore Plaid Shirt £118 SHOP NOW

Sézane Tomboy Shirt in Green Tartan £85 SHOP NOW

5. Modern Bandeaus

Style Notes: As I sit here, I'm currently wearing two long sleeve tops and a jumper, so the thought of wearing a bandeau still feels a long way off, but there's no denying the fact that they're set to be a big trend this spring—just look at the hoards of styles on the market for proof.

Shop the Trend:

House of Dagmar Sculptural Bandeau Top £260 SHOP NOW

ST. AGNI Strapless Tie-Back Ruched Cotton-Blend Top £145 SHOP NOW

Metallic Hopsack Bustier £75 SHOP NOW

6. Victoriana Blouses

Style Notes: Any tops featuring high Mandarin or pie-crust collars, mutton sleeves, covered buttons or, indeed, all of the above, are a key theme this season. For ease, I've grouped them together to sit under the Victoriana top trend, but regardless of what you call them, this cohort of prim and proper tops are going to be all the rage this spring.

Shop the Trend:

DESTREE Amoako Cropped Faille Jacket £395 SHOP NOW

Sézane Chlo Shirt £95 SHOP NOW