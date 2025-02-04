6 Stylish Tops Everyone Will Be Wearing With Jeans, Leggings and Skirts This Spring
If there’s one thing I’ve noticed about putting a look together, it’s that the right top can completely transform an outfit. Whether you prefer a polished finish or something more relaxed and trendy, tops are proving to be the easiest way to refresh your wardrobe (read: jeans, leggings, trousers and skirts) this year.
While classic basics like white tees and cashmere jumpers will always have their place, there’s a growing appetite for tops that feel a little more intentional—pieces that are designed to do the hard work for you by delivering maximum impact. Maybe it’s a reaction to the dressed-down styles of previous years, or perhaps it’s just the sheer variety of elevated options available right now, but whichever way you spin it, trendy tops are everywhere.
From fluid, asymmetric draping to bold, sculptural shapes, this season’s top trends strike a perfect balance between wearable and directional. Some styles, however, are proving particularly dominant, setting the tone for the months ahead. So, if you’re looking for an easy way to update your daily rotation, or just want to see what’s trending, read on for the standout top trends defining 2025.
6 Top Trends That'll Upgrade Your Jeans in 2025
1. Rugby Shirts
Style Notes: A trend that started bubbling up in a big way towards the end of last year, the rugby shirt is set to peak in 2025. Featuring colour stripes with a contrast, often white collar, this preppy staple has become a fashion-person favourite, worn with everything from micro shorts to slip skirts.
Shop the Trend:
2. Sheer Drapery
Style Notes: This trend surprised me, given the fact we're still in the throws of winter, but I've seen more tulle and chiffon draped tops in 2025 than just about any other top. Ideal for evenings out, just add a pair of sleek wide-leg trousers and you have the most elegant top-and-bottoms combination I can think of.
Shop the Trend:
3. Metal Buttons
Style Notes: One of the things I love most is when designers and brands manage to find joy in everyday items or add-ons, and this season we're seeing that manifest in the sheer array of tops that come with ornate metal buttons in place of basic plastic right now.
Shop the Trend:
4. Plaid Shirts
Style Notes: For spring/summer 2025 the runways presented us with a new way to channel '90s nostalgia. While refined minimalism is still very much a thing, there's also an exploration of the grungy side of the decade at play. And the item that encompasses it most has to be the plaid shirt. Wear yours with indigo jeans for a modern take.
Shop the Trend:
5. Modern Bandeaus
Style Notes: As I sit here, I'm currently wearing two long sleeve tops and a jumper, so the thought of wearing a bandeau still feels a long way off, but there's no denying the fact that they're set to be a big trend this spring—just look at the hoards of styles on the market for proof.
Shop the Trend:
6. Victoriana Blouses
Style Notes: Any tops featuring high Mandarin or pie-crust collars, mutton sleeves, covered buttons or, indeed, all of the above, are a key theme this season. For ease, I've grouped them together to sit under the Victoriana top trend, but regardless of what you call them, this cohort of prim and proper tops are going to be all the rage this spring.
Shop the Trend:
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.