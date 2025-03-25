I'm Pausing On My White Tees—This Spring Top Is So Good With Jeans

If you've been considering your spring outfits and musing on some wardrobe additions to help get the most out of them, then you've come to the right place.

I've been scouting, analysing and monitoring the season's most relevant trends and I've just stumbled across one that's chic, easy to integrate to your wardrobe. Beating out the rest on simplicity, this season I'm suggesting the butter yellow top trend to all who will listen.

Mirroring the daffodils and the streams of sunlight that surround us, the sunshiny shade evokes the joyful energy of spring in ways very few other colour trends ever could.

An elegant ensemble when styled with swishy skirts and tailored trousers, I think this trend really comes to life when worn with classic jeans. Complimenting blue-toned denim perfectly, this pairing ensures a sleek and wearable outfit base that styles well with flats during the day, yet pairs just as chicly with a pointed-toe heel and a chocolate brown layer come dusk.

Across the high street and throughout designer brands, the yellow top trend is peaking through. In the form of blouses, shirts, tees and light knits, a number of labels are experimenting with the pretty tone this spring—and they're tempting me away from my classic white tees in the process.

In a butter yellow palette, this shade isn't a million miles away from a warm cream, making it a versatile, nearly neutral tone that can bring a light wash of colour into your looks.

From COS's elegant button-down—that I'll be pairing with denim throughout the rest of the season—to Dôen's supremely pretty pale yellow blouse, read on to discover our edit of the best butter yellow tops below.

SHOP BUTTER YELLOW TOPS:

COS Oversized Tailored Shirt £65 SHOP NOW Style these with mid-wash jeans for an easy, spring-ready look.

H&M Draped Vest Top £13 SHOP NOW This also comes in dark brown and black.

Zara Oversize Linen Blend Shirt £28 SHOP NOW The linen composition ensures a light weight, breezy finish.

Kitri Maia Butter Yellow Satin Top £145 SHOP NOW The satin composition gives this such an elevated edge.

Damson Madder Sandy Ruffle Blouse £85 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 6—20.

Chloé Draped Wrap-Effect Cropped Silk-Satin Blouse £1230 SHOP NOW Style with high-waisted jeans or wear with a flowing skirt.

DÔEN Henri Ruffled Pintucked Organic Cotton-Voile Top £248 SHOP NOW I always come back to Doen for the brand's pretty summer staples.

H&M Mohair-Blend Collared Top £45 SHOP NOW A cute take on the polo shirt trend that has bubbled up this year.

John Lewis ANYDAY John Lewis Anyday Wrap Front Tie Waistcoat, Buttermilk £39 SHOP NOW This top looks great styled with the matching butter yellow trousers.

Mint Velvet Yellow Scallop Trim Ribbed Cardigan £79 SHOP NOW This cardigan is almost too pretty for words.