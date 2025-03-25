I'm Pausing On My White Tees—This Spring Top Is So Good With Jeans

If you've been considering your spring outfits and musing on some wardrobe additions to help get the most out of them, then you've come to the right place.

I've been scouting, analysing and monitoring the season's most relevant trends and I've just stumbled across one that's chic, easy to integrate to your wardrobe. Beating out the rest on simplicity, this season I'm suggesting the butter yellow top trend to all who will listen.

Mirroring the daffodils and the streams of sunlight that surround us, the sunshiny shade evokes the joyful energy of spring in ways very few other colour trends ever could.

An elegant ensemble when styled with swishy skirts and tailored trousers, I think this trend really comes to life when worn with classic jeans. Complimenting blue-toned denim perfectly, this pairing ensures a sleek and wearable outfit base that styles well with flats during the day, yet pairs just as chicly with a pointed-toe heel and a chocolate brown layer come dusk.

Across the high street and throughout designer brands, the yellow top trend is peaking through. In the form of blouses, shirts, tees and light knits, a number of labels are experimenting with the pretty tone this spring—and they're tempting me away from my classic white tees in the process.

In a butter yellow palette, this shade isn't a million miles away from a warm cream, making it a versatile, nearly neutral tone that can bring a light wash of colour into your looks.

From COS's elegant button-down—that I'll be pairing with denim throughout the rest of the season—to Dôen's supremely pretty pale yellow blouse, read on to discover our edit of the best butter yellow tops below.

SHOP BUTTER YELLOW TOPS:

Oversized Tailored Shirt
COS
Oversized Tailored Shirt

Style these with mid-wash jeans for an easy, spring-ready look.

hm,

H&M
Draped Vest Top

This also comes in dark brown and black.

Oversize Linen Blend Shirt
Zara
Oversize Linen Blend Shirt

The linen composition ensures a light weight, breezy finish.

Maia Butter Yellow Satin Top
Kitri
Maia Butter Yellow Satin Top

The satin composition gives this such an elevated edge.

Sandy Ruffle Blouse - Butter Business
Damson Madder
Sandy Ruffle Blouse

This comes in UK sizes 6—20.

Draped Wrap-Effect Cropped Silk-Satin Blouse
Chloé
Draped Wrap-Effect Cropped Silk-Satin Blouse

Style with high-waisted jeans or wear with a flowing skirt.

Henri Ruffled Pintucked Organic Cotton-Voile Top
DÔEN
Henri Ruffled Pintucked Organic Cotton-Voile Top

I always come back to Doen for the brand's pretty summer staples.

Mohair-Blend Collared Top
H&M
Mohair-Blend Collared Top

A cute take on the polo shirt trend that has bubbled up this year.

John Lewis Anyday Wrap Front Tie Waistcoat, Buttermilk
John Lewis ANYDAY
John Lewis Anyday Wrap Front Tie Waistcoat, Buttermilk

This top looks great styled with the matching butter yellow trousers.

Yellow Scallop Trim Ribbed Cardigan
Mint Velvet
Yellow Scallop Trim Ribbed Cardigan

This cardigan is almost too pretty for words.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

